Honda CB125 Hornet Unveiled; Will Rival the TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R
By Janak Sorap
2 mins read
Published on July 23, 2025
Highlights
- Features a 4.2-inch TFT screen
- Segment-first golden USD fork setup
- Stylish design with four attractive colour options
Honda 2Wheeler India has just dropped the bag on probably the most stylish and quirky motorcycle to roll out from the brand in recent time. Say hello to the all-new CB125 Hornet, a stylish sporty commuter offering targeted at the young buyers in the market. Carry-forwarding the legendary CB name, the CB125 Hornet is Honda’s answer to the growing 125 cc sporty segment that currently is occupied by the TVS Raider and the Hero Xtreme 125R. The CB125 Hornet is available in four striking colour options. Prices will be announced on August 1st along with commencement of bookings followed by deliveries.
The CB125 Hornet features a street-style design with sculpted lines and a contrasting colour palette. Featuring an imposing stance, the motorcycle comes with a striking horizontally split LED headlamp. The bike has a muscular fuel tank with prominent tank extensions and a similar styled end muffler. The seat is split-type and all lighting is LED. For instrumentation, the CB125 Hornet features a 4.2-inch colour TFT screen complete by Bluetooth connectivity via the Honda app and a Type-C charging port. The key FOB is located on top of the fuel tank rather than on the steering and the multi-spoke alloy wheels are unique and enhance the design of the motorcycle.
Coming to the cycle parts, the CB125 Hornet is the first bike in the segment to feature an upside down fork assembly finished in gold. The rear is a 5-step preload adjustable monoshock. Braking duties are handled by a disc-drum setup assisted by single-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels shod with wide tyre profile.
For the powertrain, the Cb125 Hornet is powered by a 124 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that is capable of producing a peak power output of 11 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. Gearbox duties are handles by a 5-speed unit. Honda claims the CB125 Hornet is the fastest motorcycle in it class as it can sprint from 0-60kmph in 5.4 seconds. Dimensionally, the CB125 Hornet has a ground clearance of 166 mm, kerb weight of 124 kg, seat length of 597 mm and a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres.
