MG M9 Vs Toyota Vellfire: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

Two premium luxury MPVs, one a well-established name in the Indian market, the other entering as the brand's most expensive offering yet. How do they stack up on paper? Let’s take a closer look.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 23, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The MG M9 is larger in size although Vellfire is a bit taller
  • The Vellfire is an AWD petrol-hybrid offering while the M9 is a FWD electric
  • Vellfire costs nearly as much as two MG M9s

The luxury MPV segment in India has remained relatively limited in terms of options, with the Toyota Vellfire being one of the few offerings since its launch in February 2020. The ultra-luxurious Lexus LM followed it into India, and more recently, Kia launched the new-generation Carnival, albeit at a much lower price point compared to the Toyota-Lexus duo. Now, JSW MG Motor India has pushed a fresh contender into the luxury MPV space with the launch of its M9 electric MPV. The M9 is not only the first all-electric luxury MPV in the Indian market, but it also bridges the yawning gap that exists between the Carnival and Vellfire.  

 

Also Read: MG M9 Electric MPV Launched In India At Rs 69.90 Lakh

MG M9 EV Web 22

The MG M9 has a 90 kWh NMC battery pack, which is claimed to provide up to 548 km of range. 


With the launch of the M9, MG appears to be positioning itself as a strong contender in the premium MPV space, where buyers are more inclined towards the Toyota Vellfire. While both target a similar segment, they differ fundamentally in their powertrains, with the Vellfire being a hybrid, whereas the M9 is fully electric. In this comparison, we take a closer look at how the new M9 stacks up against the Vellfire on paper.  

 

MG M9 vs Toyota Vellfire: Dimensions 

 

 MG M9 Toyota Vellfire 
Length  5,200mm  5,005mm 
Width 2,000mm 1,850mm 
Height 1,800mm 1,950mm 
Wheelbase 3,200mm 3,000mm 
Boot Space 945 litres 616 litres 
Frunk Space 55 litres NA 
Seating Capacity 3-row 6-7-seat 3-row 7-seat 

 
The MG M9 and Toyota Vellfire are both three-row MPVs, but they differ significantly in dimensions and practicality. The MG M9 is the larger of the two, with 195 mm longer, 150 mm wider, and 200 mm longer wheelbase. On the other hand, the Toyota Vellfire stands taller by 150 mm at 1,950  mm.  

 

Also Read: MG M9 Review: Electric MPV With First-Class Airliner Seats

 

Website 3

MG M9 (top) is larger than the Vellfire, with the latter only being taller by 150 mm. 

 

In terms of cargo space, the MG M9 offers a substantial 945 litres of boot space and an additional 55 litres of frunk space, thanks to its electric powertrain layout. The Vellfire, which features a hybrid setup, provides 616 litres of boot space with the third row folded up to the side and, obviously, does not offer a frunk. 

  MG M9 vs Toyota Vellfire Spec features prices compared 1

MG M9 (left) and Toyota Vellfire (right) both offer captain seats in the second row. 

 

Both vehicles feature a three-row seating layout. The MG M9 is available in both 6- and 7-seat configurations, allowing more flexibility. The Toyota Vellfire, on the other hand, comes only with a 7-seat layout featuring captain chairs in the second row.  

 

MG M9 vs Toyota Vellfire: Powertrain 

 

 MG M9 Toyota Vellfire 
Source of Power 90 kWh nickel 
manganese cobalt battery, 
single motor 		2.5 litre petrol hybrid 
Power 242 bhp 190 bhp
Torque 350 Nm 240 Nm 
Claimed Range/mileage 548 km (MIDC) 19.28 kmpl (ARAI) 
Transmission Single-speed automatic 7-speed CVT 
Drivetrain FWD AWD 

 

The MG M9 and Toyota Vellfire stand apart in terms of their underlying powertrains, performance characteristics, and drivetrain configurations. The MG M9 is a fully electric vehicle, drawing power from a 90 kWh nickel manganese cobalt battery coupled with a single electric motor. Meanwhile, the Toyota Vellfire houses a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine.  

 

Also Read: First MG Select Dealership Opened In Thane, Maharashtra


MG M9 vs Toyota Vellfire Spec features prices compared 2

The M9 punches out an additional 52 bhp than the Vellfire.  

 

The MG M9 produces 52 bhp more than the Vellfire. It also offers a higher torque output of 350 Nm, which is 110 Nm more than the Vellfire’s 240 Nm. While the MG M9 has a claimed range of 548 km (as per MIDC standards), the Vellfire is rated at 19.28 kmpl by ARAI, though these figures represent different metrics: range versus fuel efficiency.  
 
The M9 employs a single-speed automatic gearbox, commonly seen in EVs; the Vellfire, meanwhile, uses a 7-speed e-CVT. As for drivetrain layout, the MG M9 operates with front-wheel drive (FWD), while the Toyota Vellfire comes equipped with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.  

 

MG M9 vs Toyota Vellfire: Features 


The range of features available on both MPVs will likely be one of their biggest selling points. Focusing on the second row of both MPVs. The MG M9 Electric MPV features two individual captain seats that offer 16-way power adjustment along with extendable ottomans. These seats come equipped with heating, ventilation, and massage functions. Each seat also includes a personal touchscreen interface mounted on the headrest, doing infotainment duties and other in-cabin controls.  


Additional features include ambient lighting with a range of colour options, a panoramic sunroof extending over the second and third rows, and sunshades. The second row also benefits from a dedicated climate control zone with air conditioning vents, as well as a touchscreen integrated into the armrest. 

 

Also Read: Toyota Vellfire Review: Ultimate Minivan?

 MG M9 vs Toyota Vellfire Spec features prices compared
M9 (top) and Vellfire (bottom) both get quite similar features in the second row. 

 

The Toyota Vellfire’s second row also features two electrically adjustable captain seats that include power-reclining backrests and extendable ottoman-style leg rests. These seats also come equipped with heating, ventilation, and built-in massage functions, all of which can be controlled through the dual touchscreen panel housed in the central armrest, which is removable in this case.  

  

The Vellfire provides sunshades, powered side blinds, and dual-pane panoramic sunroofs that span both rear seating rows. The MPV has a tri-zone climate control system with dedicated AC settings for both captain seats.

 

Also Read: Bharat NCAP Crash Test: Toyota Innova Hycross Secures Five-Star Safety Rating

Toyata Vellfire Web 18

The Vellfire packs a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine, which is claimed to return 19.28 kmpl fuel efficiency. 

 

MG M9 vs Toyota Vellfire: Prices 

 

MG M9 Toyota Vellfire 
Rs 69.90 lakh  Rs 1.22 crore – Rs 1.32 crore 


The MG M9 Electric MPV is priced at Rs 69.90 lakh (introductory). In comparison, the Toyota Vellfire commands a significantly higher price range, starting at Rs 1.22 crore and going up to Rs 1.32 crore. While the M9 comes as a single fully loaded variant, the Vellfire is available in multiple trim levels. It is worth mentioning that the price difference between the MG M9 and the Toyota Vellfire is Rs 52.40 lakh at the base Vellfire price point. If you consider the top-end Vellfire priced around Rs 1.32 crore, the difference increases to about Rs 62.60 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom).  

