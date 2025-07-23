HomeNews & Reviews
New Honda Shine 100 DX Unveiled; Price Announcement on August 1

The Shine 100 DX is the newest offering in the highly competitive 100cc commuter segment
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 23, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Comes with a wide fuel tank, digital meter, and alloy wheels
  • Features a vertical-style single pot motor
  • Available in four colour options

Honda 2Wheelers India has unveiled a new 100cc commuter that carry-forwards the popular ‘Shine’ portfolio, say hello to the feature-rich commuter from HMSI, the new Shine 100 DX. Featuring styling that is similar to the Shine 100 but with a couple of tweaks to make it stand out from the former. Available in four colour options, bookings will commence from August 1st which is also when the prices will be announced. Deliveries to begin is a phase manner following the launch of the motorcycle.

 

Also Read: Stylish Honda CB125 Hornet Unveiled; Will Rival the TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R

Honda Shine 100 DX launched india edited carandbike 2

The new Shine 100 DX has been designed keeping the younger audience in check with a refreshed design and a couple of features. The motorcycle features a newly designed headlamp that is accompanied by a chrome garnishing on top. The fuel tank is wide and sculpted giving the Shine 100 DX is different look. Next, being a commuter the motorcycle features an upright and comfortable rider triangle with a long seat for maximum space and comfort.

Honda Shine 100 DX launched india edited carandbike 3

Powering the Shine 100 DX is a vertically-positioned 98.98 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that is rated at 7.2 bhp and 8.04 Nm mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is suspended by telescopic fork at the front and 5-step preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking is handed by drum brakes at both ends.

 

The Shine 100 DX has a fuel tank capacity of 10-litres, while seat height stands at 786 mm and length at 677 mm. The motorcycle tips the scale at 103 kg and has a ground clearance of 168 mm.

Honda Shine 100 DX launched india edited carandbike 4

In terms of competition, the Honda Shine 100 DX goes up against the Hero Splendor, Bajaj Platina 100, TVS Sport and more in the highly-competitive 100cc commuter class.

