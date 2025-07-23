Renault Triber Facelift: In Pictures

Renault has finally launched the latest iteration of the Triber in India after much anticipation. This is the first comprehensive update to the subcompact MPV since it was first introduced in 2019. Offered in four trims- Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion, prices for the vehicle range from Rs 6.29 lakh to Rs 9.16 lakh for the top-spec AMT model. (ex-showroom, India).

On the cosmetic front, the new Triber features a revised fascia with a new rectangular grille with 3D design elements, new headlamps, and a new front bumper with a wide central air dam.

In profile, the Triber continues to feature the same silhouette as its predecessor. The design of the alloy wheels, meanwhile, has changed, and now looks edgier than before.

The rear end also gets a range of styling tweaks, which include revised taillamps connected via a contrast black element. The rear bumper has also been mildly restyled.

The new Triber can be had in three colour schemes - Amber Terracotta, Shadow Grey and Zanskar Blue

On the inside, the cabin layout of the Triber has been modified, now featuring a freestanding touchscreen with the buttons and knobs positioned beneath the air conditioning vents

The Triber now gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration. Other added features include rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and front parking sensors. On the safety side, 6 airbags, ESP and tyre pressure monitoring are now standard

The Triber continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm.

The Triber is offered with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.