Renault Triber Facelift: In Pictures

The new Triber is offered in four trims, with prices ranging from Rs 6.29 lakh to Rs 9.16 lakh
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 23, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Gets a range of exterior styling revisions.
  • Gets a revised interior layout.
  • Continues to be powered by the 1.0 litre engine.

Renault has finally launched the latest iteration of the Triber in India after much anticipation. This is the first comprehensive update to the subcompact MPV since it was first introduced in 2019. Offered in four trims- Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion, prices for the vehicle range from Rs 6.29 lakh to Rs 9.16 lakh for the top-spec AMT model. (ex-showroom, India).

 

Also Read: New Renault Triber Makes India Debut; Launched At Rs 6.29 Lakh


Renault Triber

On the cosmetic front, the new Triber features a revised fascia with a new rectangular grille with 3D design elements, new headlamps, and a new front bumper with a wide central air dam. 

New Renault Triber In Pictures

In profile, the Triber continues to feature the same silhouette as its predecessor. The design of the alloy wheels, meanwhile, has changed, and now looks edgier than before. 

New Renault Triber In Pictures 1

The rear end also gets a range of styling tweaks, which include revised taillamps connected via a contrast black element. The rear bumper has also been mildly restyled.

New Renault Triber In Pictures 2

The new Triber can be had in three colour schemes - Amber Terracotta, Shadow Grey and Zanskar Blue

New Renault Triber In Pictures 3

On the inside, the cabin layout of the Triber has been modified, now featuring a freestanding touchscreen with the buttons and knobs positioned beneath the air conditioning vents

New Renault Triber In Pictures 4

The Triber now gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration. Other added features include rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and front parking sensors. On the safety side, 6 airbags, ESP and tyre pressure monitoring are now standard

New Renault Triber In Pictures 5

The Triber continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm.

New Renault Triber In Pictures 6

The Triber is offered with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

# Renaut Triber facelift# Renault Triber facelift images# Renault Triber facelift features# Cars# New Cars
Latest News

  • India's leading carmaker is finally ready to launch its first electric car in the market, but will the EV now have a new identity?
    Maruti Suzuki To Drop E Vitara Name For Its First EV? E-SUV Spotted On Test With New Identity
  • As per the safety watchdog, the facelifted Magnite had initially registered a four-star performance in the crash tests, but Nissan requested a second test with an 'improved' example.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Secures Five Stars In Second Round Of Global NCAP Crash Tests
  • With the dispatch of 69,000 units overseas, the Fronx has also become the company’s most exported passenger vehicle from India in FY 2024-25
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Crosses 1 Lakh Exports Milestone
  • The 2025 update for the Triber is the most comprehensive to say during its six-year presence in the Indian market.
    Renault Triber Old Vs New: Exterior, Interior & Features
  • Tesla is gearing up to launch two its most affordable EVs which will essentially be stripped down versions of Model 3 and Model Y.
    Most Affordable Teslas Coming, First Units Already Rolling Off Production Line
  • Maruti Suzuki has also consequently announced a price increase of 0.8 per cent across the XL6 lineup
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Now Comes With Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Hiked
  • All-electric roadster will arrive in India in all-wheel drive spec with 503 bhp and 725 Nm of peak torque on tap.
    MG Cyberster Electric Roadster India Launch On July 25
  • The new Triber is offered in four trims, with prices ranging from Rs 6.29 lakh to Rs 9.16 lakh
    Renault Triber Facelift: In Pictures
  • The HF Deluxe Pro gets a range of new features in addition to minor cosmetic revisions
    Hero HF Deluxe Pro Launched In India At Rs 73,550
  • The stylish 125 offering from Honda comes with a couple of features that should appeal to the young buyer audience. Prices to be announced on August 1st along with commencement of bookings
    Honda CB125 Hornet Unveiled; Will Rival the TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R

