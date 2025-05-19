Login
2025 Yezdi Adventure To Be Launched On June 4

The launch of the updated Yezdi Adventure was postponed due to the India-Pakistan conflict, but now, we have confirmation of a new launch date!
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 19, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Design & feature updates expected on Yezdi Adventure
  • New features, including traction control expected on updated model
  • Engine, chassis expected to remain same as before

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has announced that the 2025 Yezdi Adventure will now be launched on June 4, 2025. The updated motorcycle was originally scheduled to be launched on May 15, 2025, but the company decided to postpone the launch in view of the India-Pakistan conflict which flared up in early May, to “show solidarity with our forces,” as the company explained in a communique. The latest “block your date” invite is accompanied by a graphic creative which gives an idea of some of the design changes on the 2025 Yezdi Adventure.

 

Also Read: 2025 Yezdi Adventure Launched Postponed Till June 2025

 

2025 Yezdi Adventure BYD Invite m1

Also Read: Updated Yezdi Adventure To Be Launched Soon

 

The new LED headlight is what the creative is likely to be hinting at, sporting an asymmetric headlight design. Along with an updated design, new features, as well as an updated electronics package will likely be introduced in the updated Adventure, to keep it relevant amongst its rivals in the entry-level ADV segment. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 6

Mechanically, there aren’t any changes expected, with the Yezdi Adventure only been given a significant update just last year. The main frame, as well as the 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine will remain the same putting out the same 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm. The gear-based mapping of the Alpha2 version of the engine introduced last year is also likely to be retained, but what is likely to be updated is the electronics suite, possibly even introducing traction control. 

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 10

Along with those changes, the new Yezdi Adventure will be tweaked to be OBD2B compliant to meet the second-generation on-board diagnostic system requirements and the meet the E20 regulations which come into effect for vehicles manufactured on or after April 1, 2025.

# 2025 Yezdi Adventure# 2025 Yezdi Adventure launch date# Yezdi Adventure launch date# Bikes# Two Wheelers
