2025 Yezdi Adventure To Be Launched On June 4

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has announced that the 2025 Yezdi Adventure will now be launched on June 4, 2025. The updated motorcycle was originally scheduled to be launched on May 15, 2025, but the company decided to postpone the launch in view of the India-Pakistan conflict which flared up in early May, to “show solidarity with our forces,” as the company explained in a communique. The latest “block your date” invite is accompanied by a graphic creative which gives an idea of some of the design changes on the 2025 Yezdi Adventure.

The new LED headlight is what the creative is likely to be hinting at, sporting an asymmetric headlight design. Along with an updated design, new features, as well as an updated electronics package will likely be introduced in the updated Adventure, to keep it relevant amongst its rivals in the entry-level ADV segment.

Mechanically, there aren’t any changes expected, with the Yezdi Adventure only been given a significant update just last year. The main frame, as well as the 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine will remain the same putting out the same 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm. The gear-based mapping of the Alpha2 version of the engine introduced last year is also likely to be retained, but what is likely to be updated is the electronics suite, possibly even introducing traction control.

Along with those changes, the new Yezdi Adventure will be tweaked to be OBD2B compliant to meet the second-generation on-board diagnostic system requirements and the meet the E20 regulations which come into effect for vehicles manufactured on or after April 1, 2025.