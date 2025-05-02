2025 Yezdi Adventure Spotted Testing Ahead Of May 15 Launch

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Tata Altroz Facelift Officially Teased; Gets Newer Fascia, Flush Door Handles, LED Headlamps And Connected TaillampsVolkswagen Golf GTI Bookings To Open On May 5; Specifications RevealedTwo-Wheeler Sales April 2025: Hero Dips Due To Production Pause; TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth2025 Yezdi Adventure Spotted Testing Ahead Of May 15 Launch MG Windsor EV Pro India Launch On May 6: Long-Range Variant Set To Get 50.6 kWh Battery
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Driven: Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast: India's first ever!Lamborghini Temerario V8 PHEV launched in India: The ₹6 crore HYBRID supercar!ROYAL ENFIELD HIMALAYAN 450 Vs GUERRILLA 450: WHICH ONE SHOULD YOU PICK?
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia New CarensHyundai PalisadeSkoda KamiqTata New AltrozJeep Grand Wagoneer
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

2025 Yezdi Adventure Spotted Testing Ahead Of May 15 Launch

The Yezdi Adventure received an update in 2024 too, however, the changes were mostly mechanical with some minor visual tweaks.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The 2025 Yezdi Adventure will be launched on May 15
  • The motorcycle was updated last year as well
  • The new 2025 Yezdi Adventure is expected to come with styling updates

Classic Legends, the makers of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles, is known to regularly update its products. And the next launch from the company will be the 2025 Yezdi Adventure facelift. The updated motorcycle is all set to launch on May 15, 2025, and ahead of the official unveiling, a prototype model was recently spotted undergoing testing in Pune, Maharashtra.

 

Also Read: Updated Yezdi Adventure To Be Launched On May 15

 

2025 Yezdi Adventure Main

 

Now, the Yezdi Adventure received an update last year, too, however, the changes were mostly mechanical with some minor visual tweaks. Mainly, the motorcycle received the revised "Alpha 2" engine, a lighter cage, and a new exhaust design, along with new colour options. However, judging by the spied test mule, it seems like the 2025 model will come with some substantial design and styling changes to give it a more modern appeal. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Yezdi Adventure: What Has Changed?

 

vlcsnap 2025 05 02 17h28m46s673

 

Now, the images aren’t clear enough to make out any big changes. However, based on what we see, expect the motorcycle to come with some sharper features, and possibly new colour options and livery. Yezdi could also offer an updated cluster with more features, but nothing is concrete at the moment.

 

Also Read: 2024 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review

 

Mechanically, I do not expect to see any changes. The motorcycle will come with the same 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that was previously updated with a new crankshaft, balancer shaft and other engine internals. It makes 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm torque, and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 

 

Right now, the Yezdi Adventure is priced at Rs. 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect the new 2025 model to come with a slightly higher premium.

 

Source

# Yezdi Motorcycles# Yezdi Adventure# 2025 Yezdi Adventure# 2025 Yezdi Adventure launch# 2025 Yezdi Adventure details# Bikes# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The 2025 Yezdi Adventure will get updated design, additional features and electronics to give it fresh appeal.
    Updated Yezdi Adventure To Be Launched On May 15
  • Classic Legends has come up with a new Ownership Assurance Programme in a bid to enhance customer experience.
    Jawa, Yezdi And BSA Motorcycles Now Come With 4-Year Standard Warranty
  • With the update, the motorcycle's prices now range from Rs 2.10 lakh to Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Updated Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs 2.10 Lakh: Lighter ADV Gets Revised Exhaust, New Colours
  • Accessory pack worth Rs 16,000 to be offered as standard for a limited period and includes saddle bags, visor, headlight grille, bike cover and a pillion backrest.
    Yezdi Roadster Available With Free Accessories Bundled As 'Trail Pack'
  • The Mountain Pack was earlier offered as an additional package and adds a list of accessories to make it more touring-friendly
    Yezdi Adventure Now Offered With Mountain Pack As Standard

Latest Reviews

  • Making its India-debut for the first time, the Golf GT follows the recently launched Tiguan R-Line.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI Bookings To Open On May 5; Specifications Revealed
  • Three of the biggest brands in India- Hero MotoCorp, Honda Two-Wheeler and Bajaj Auto recorded decreases in sales
    Two-Wheeler Sales April 2025: Hero Dips Due To Production Pause; TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth
  • The Yezdi Adventure received an update in 2024 too, however, the changes were mostly mechanical with some minor visual tweaks.
    2025 Yezdi Adventure Spotted Testing Ahead Of May 15 Launch
  • The new variant will pack in a larger battery along with more tech and features.
    MG Windsor EV Pro India Launch On May 6: Long-Range Variant Set To Get 50.6 kWh Battery
  • The new Compass will be the sister model to the recently unveiled second-gen Citroen C5 Aircross and is set to go on sale in Europe with a range of electrified powertrains.
    2026 Jeep Compass Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
  • Essentially a limited-edition variant of the Innova Hycross, the latest addition to the range will be on sale for just three months.
    Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition Launched In India At Rs 32.58 Lakh
  • Here is a look at the sales performance of carmakers for the month of April 2025.
    Auto Sales April 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Kia Register Growth; Tata, Hyundai Report Decline
  • TVS showcased the Apache RTS X supermoto in concept form at the Auto Expo earlier this year, and the patented images appear quite similar to it.
    TVS Apache RTS X Design Patented In India
  • The company entered the Indian market in 1996 with the first car to launch being the Santro hatchback in 1998.
    Hyundai India Crosses Domestic Sales of 9 Million Vehicles Since 1996
  • The Clavis will sit above the Carens in the brand’s India portfolio.
    Kia Clavis MPV Teased Ahead Of May 8 Launch

Research More on Yezdi Adventure

Yezdi Adventure
7.9

Yezdi Adventure

Starts at ₹ 2.1 - 2.2 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Adventure Specifications
View Adventure Features

Popular Yezdi Models