2025 Yezdi Adventure Spotted Testing Ahead Of May 15 Launch

Classic Legends, the makers of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles, is known to regularly update its products. And the next launch from the company will be the 2025 Yezdi Adventure facelift. The updated motorcycle is all set to launch on May 15, 2025, and ahead of the official unveiling, a prototype model was recently spotted undergoing testing in Pune, Maharashtra.

Now, the Yezdi Adventure received an update last year, too, however, the changes were mostly mechanical with some minor visual tweaks. Mainly, the motorcycle received the revised "Alpha 2" engine, a lighter cage, and a new exhaust design, along with new colour options. However, judging by the spied test mule, it seems like the 2025 model will come with some substantial design and styling changes to give it a more modern appeal.

Now, the images aren’t clear enough to make out any big changes. However, based on what we see, expect the motorcycle to come with some sharper features, and possibly new colour options and livery. Yezdi could also offer an updated cluster with more features, but nothing is concrete at the moment.

Mechanically, I do not expect to see any changes. The motorcycle will come with the same 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that was previously updated with a new crankshaft, balancer shaft and other engine internals. It makes 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm torque, and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Right now, the Yezdi Adventure is priced at Rs. 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect the new 2025 model to come with a slightly higher premium.

