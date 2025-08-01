Honda Shine 100 DX Launched In India At Rs 74,959

Alongside the CB125 Hornet, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has also launched the Shine 100 DX at Rs 74,959 (ex-showroom). Bookings for the motorcycle are now open, with deliveries slated to begin on August 15. The new Shine 100 DX sits above the standard model in the brand’s commuter portfolio and serves as a premium alternative to the latter.

Compared to the standard model, the Shine 100 DX comes equipped with a redesigned headlight complemented by chrome accents. It is offered in four colour options: Black, Red, Blue, and Grey. As for numbers, the commuter motorcycle features a larger 10-litre fuel tank (1 litre additional), a seat height of 786 mm, an overall length of 1,977 mm, and a ground clearance of 168 mm. It weighs in at 103 kg.

On the feature front, what is new here is the addition of a new LCD instrument cluster which displays real-time mileage and distance-to-empty readouts, while it also gets a side-stand engine cut-off system.

Powering the Shine 100 DX is a 98.98 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that puts out 7.2 bhp and 8.04 Nm of torque, paired with a 4-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork at the front and a 5-step preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking system consists of drum brakes at both the front and rear.

In the 100 cc commuter segment, the Shine 100 DX goes up against the likes of the Hero Splendor, Bajaj Platina 100, among others.