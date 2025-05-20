Login
Latest News
Honda X-ADV 750 India Launch Imminent: Official Video Out'Committed to India': Nissan On India Operations As Uncertainty Clouds FutureSuzuki Motorcycle India Begins Work On Second Manufacturing Plant In HaryanaHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaVolvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of World Premiere
New Cars
New Bikes
Used Cars
Latest Articles
How To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India Throttle and Tribute: Celebrating The Navy's Spirit On Two Wheels

Honda X-ADV 750 India Launch Imminent: Official Video Out

The X-ADV 750 is one of Honda’s most unique products sold in global markets; likely to become the most expensive petrol-powered scooter on sale in India.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 20, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Honda X-ADV 750 to be launched in India soon
  • Gets a 745cc parallel-twin engine, makes 57.7 bhp
  • Rides on 15/17-inch wired spoke wheels

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has teased a major upcoming launch through its premium BigWing dealership network – the X-ADV 750. One of Honda’s most unique models globally, the X-ADV 750 has gained significant popularity in markets across Europe and parts of Asia. The company had trademarked the X-ADV name in India back in 2022, and has now put out an official video, teasing the launch of the adventure-focused maxi-scooter in India.  

 

Also Read: Honda Rebel 500 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Eliminator: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

 

undefined

 

The X-ADV 750 stands out as a crossover of a maxi-scooter and an adventure motorcycle. Its design includes a tall and muscular build with a split LED headlight, a transparent windscreen, knuckle guards and sharp, angular body panels. In typical adventure motorcycle fashion, it features an upswept exhaust.  

 

honda x adv 750 teased ahead of india launch

  

The X-ADV is powered by a 745cc parallel-twin engine which belts out a peak 57.7 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 69 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed dual clutch automatic (DCT) and a chain drive system. The DCT offers three operation modes, while ride modes include Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and User. The scooter is claimed to reach a top speed of 168 kmph.

 

Also Read: Honda Rebel 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.12 Lakh

  honda x adv 750 teased ahead of india launch 1

In terms of features, the X-ADV comes well-equipped. It includes full LED lighting, a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, cruise control, ABS, and keyless ignition. Rounding off its off-road looks are wire-spoke wheels, 17-inch at the front and 15-inch at the rear, wrapped in block-pattern tyres. The front and rear suspension travel is rated to be 153 mm and 150 mm, respectively. 

  

Honda recently launched the Rebel 500 in the Indian market, priced at Rs 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom). Next will be the X-ADV 750, which is expected to be positioned at the premium end of the scooter segment in India. In the UK, it is currently priced at €11,499 (around Rs 13 lakh), suggesting that its price in India could make it the most expensive petrol-powered scooter on sale. Currently, the BMW C400 GT holds that title in the Indian market with an ex-showroom price of Rs 11.50 lakh. The X-ADV 750 is expected to be imported as a completely built unit (CBU), and with no direct competitors in India, it will likely cater to a niche audience looking for an ultra-premium maxi-scooter. 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

