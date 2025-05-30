Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 39.90 Lakh
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
Published on May 30, 2025
Highlights
- Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Editon launched in India
- Available in a new Red Metallic paint scheme
- Gets the same 1,833 cc flat-six engine
Honda has been aggressively expanding its BigWing portfolio in India, launching four new models in the last month. Now, it is the Gold Wing 50th Anniversary edition which makes it to our shores, celebrating 50 years since the original model's debut in 1975. The special edition was globally unveiled in February 2025 and is now available in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 39.90 lakh. Compared to the standard Gold Wing, which is priced at Rs 39.20 lakh, the anniversary edition carries a premium of Rs 70,000. Bookings for this edition are now open, and deliveries are slated to commence from June 2025.
Also Read: Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Launched In India At Rs 12.36 Lakh
The 50th Anniversary Gold Wing features subtle cosmetic changes, including new paint schemes and commemorative badging, while retaining the design and styling of its standard counterpart. Two new dual-tone colour options – Bordeaux Red Metallic and Eternal Gold – are available globally for this edition, but Indian gets the former only.
Also Read: Honda CB750 Hornet Launched In India At Rs 8.60 Lakh
In terms of features, the 2025 Gold Wing is equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, improved speaker systems, and a 7-inch TFT display that now includes a welcome message reading “since 1975.” Additional features include two USB Type-C ports, a built-in airbag system, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a throttle-by-wire (TBW) system and four riding modes: Tour, Sport, Econ, and Rain.
First launched as the GL1000 in 1975, the Honda Gold Wing has evolved significantly over the decades. The current model sports a sleek design, updated tech, and a lot more. Powering the motorcycle is a 1,833cc flat-six engine with SOHC heads and four valves per cylinder. This engine belts out 124.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. It is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), which also includes a convenient creep forward and back function for low-speed manoeuvring.
Latest News
Popular Honda Models
- Honda CB Unicorn 160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.1 - 1.19 Lakh
- Honda Activa 6GEx-Showroom Price₹ 78,684 - 84,685
- Honda CB ShineEx-Showroom Price₹ 77,378 - 89,245
- Honda SP 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 89,468 - 93,468
- Honda DioEx-Showroom Price₹ 68,625 - 85,648
- Honda Activa 125 FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 72,637 - 98,642
- Honda CD 110 DreamEx-Showroom Price₹ 73,400
- Honda LivoEx-Showroom Price₹ 78,500 - 82,500
- Honda Hornet 2.0Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.39 - 1.4 Lakh
- Honda X-BladeEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.12 - 1.16 Lakh
- Honda GraziaEx-Showroom Price₹ 82,566 - 89,903
- Honda Gold WingEx-Showroom Price₹ 39.2 Lakh
- Honda CB 350 RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.15 - 2.18 Lakh
- Honda CBR 1000RREx-Showroom Price₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh
- Honda H Ness CB 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.1 - 2.16 Lakh
- Honda CB300REx-Showroom Price₹ 2.4 Lakh
- Honda CB200XEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.45 - 1.46 Lakh
- Honda CB300FEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.7 Lakh
- Honda CB500XEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.87 Lakh
- Honda CBR650REx-Showroom Price₹ 9.35 Lakh
- Honda CB 650 REx-Showroom Price₹ 8.67 Lakh
- Honda CB1000R PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.47 Lakh
- Honda CRF1100L Africa TwinEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.02 - 17.56 Lakh
- Honda Dio 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 83,400 - 92,300
- Honda 2025 Hornet 2.0Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.57 Lakh
- Honda CB350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2 - 2.18 Lakh
- Honda CB300F Flex FuelEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.7 Lakh
- Honda NX500Ex-Showroom Price₹ 5.9 Lakh
- Honda QC1Ex-Showroom Price₹ 90,000
- Honda Shine 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 66,900 - 68,767
- Honda SP 160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.19 - 1.23 Lakh
- Honda Activa eEx-Showroom Price₹ 1 - 1.2 Lakh
- Honda XL750 TransalpEx-Showroom Price₹ 11 Lakh
- Home
- News
- Two Wheelers
- Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 39.90 Lakh