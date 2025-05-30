Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 39.90 Lakh

Honda has been aggressively expanding its BigWing portfolio in India, launching four new models in the last month. Now, it is the Gold Wing 50th Anniversary edition which makes it to our shores, celebrating 50 years since the original model's debut in 1975. The special edition was globally unveiled in February 2025 and is now available in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 39.90 lakh. Compared to the standard Gold Wing, which is priced at Rs 39.20 lakh, the anniversary edition carries a premium of Rs 70,000. Bookings for this edition are now open, and deliveries are slated to commence from June 2025.

The 50th Anniversary Gold Wing features subtle cosmetic changes, including new paint schemes and commemorative badging, while retaining the design and styling of its standard counterpart. Two new dual-tone colour options – Bordeaux Red Metallic and Eternal Gold – are available globally for this edition, but Indian gets the former only.

In terms of features, the 2025 Gold Wing is equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, improved speaker systems, and a 7-inch TFT display that now includes a welcome message reading “since 1975.” Additional features include two USB Type-C ports, a built-in airbag system, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a throttle-by-wire (TBW) system and four riding modes: Tour, Sport, Econ, and Rain.

First launched as the GL1000 in 1975, the Honda Gold Wing has evolved significantly over the decades. The current model sports a sleek design, updated tech, and a lot more. Powering the motorcycle is a 1,833cc flat-six engine with SOHC heads and four valves per cylinder. This engine belts out 124.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. It is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), which also includes a convenient creep forward and back function for low-speed manoeuvring.