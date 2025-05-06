Honda CBR650R E-Clutch India Launch Soon
By Jafar Rizvi
4 mins read
Published on May 6, 2025
Highlights
- Honda CBR650R to be available with E-Clutch option in India
- Honda E-Clutch was first introduced in October 2023
- Expect E-Clutch variant to command a premium over the standard model
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is gearing up to launch the E-Clutch version of its fully-faired CBR650R in the Indian market in May. The company had earlier launched the updated CBR650R, along with its naked sibling, the CB650R, in January 2025. A recent teaser shared on social media hints at it being the new variant, as the silhouette is akin to the outgoing model. While the E-Clutch technology is already available globally on both models, the Indian versions have so far been offered with a 6-speed manual transmission.
Also Read: 2025 Honda CB650R, Honda CBR650R Launched In India
Honda’s E-Clutch system, first announced in October 2023, borrows characteristics from quick-shifters, manual clutches, and Honda’s Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The hardware of the clutch and transmission remains unchanged compared to usual setups, with the E-Clutch system adding only about 2 kg in weight.
Honda E-Clutch: How does it work?
The E-Clutch allows for clutchless gear changes, both upshifts and downshifts, as well as starts and stops, eliminating the need for the rider to operate the clutch lever. The system activates once the engine is turned on and helps prevent engine stalling. Riders can still use the clutch lever manually when wanted, with the system reactivating automatically shortly after.
The system also offers customisation options, letting riders choose between three gear shift sensitivity levels – hard, medium, and soft – for both upshifts and downshifts. Additionally, the instrument panel can prompt downshifts if the bike is in a gear that’s too high for the current speed. E-Clutch operations are governed by various real-time parameters such as throttle input, engine speed, gear position, and shift pedal pressure. An actuator unit with two motors inside the engine casing handles clutch engagement, while ignition timing and fuel delivery are adjusted accordingly.
This isn’t Honda’s first innovation in clutch technology. The company’s DCT system, featured on models like the Africa Twin, Gold Wing, and NT1100, is already well-regarded in international markets.
Also Read: 2025 Honda Dio 125 Launched At Rs 96,749; Gets TFT Display
Powering the CBR650R is a 649 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine that belts out 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm. It comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox and includes Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Other design and mechanical elements remain unchanged from the standard model.
The current CBR650R standard variant is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming E-Clutch version is expected to carry a premium over this price. It will also make the CBR650R the first Honda motorcycle in India to employ the E-Clutch tech.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Honda Models
- Honda CB Unicorn 160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.1 - 1.19 Lakh
- Honda Activa 6GEx-Showroom Price₹ 74,536 - 80,537
- Honda CB ShineEx-Showroom Price₹ 77,378 - 89,245
- Honda SP 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 85,131 - 90,567
- Honda DioEx-Showroom Price₹ 68,625 - 85,648
- Honda Activa 125 FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 72,637 - 98,642
- Honda CD 110 DreamEx-Showroom Price₹ 73,400
- Honda LivoEx-Showroom Price₹ 78,500 - 82,500
- Honda Hornet 2.0Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.39 - 1.4 Lakh
- Honda X-BladeEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.12 - 1.16 Lakh
- Honda GraziaEx-Showroom Price₹ 82,566 - 89,903
- Honda Gold WingEx-Showroom Price₹ 39.2 Lakh
- Honda CB 350 RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.15 - 2.18 Lakh
- Honda CBR 1000RREx-Showroom Price₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh
- Honda H Ness CB 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.1 - 2.16 Lakh
- Honda CB300REx-Showroom Price₹ 2.4 Lakh
- Honda CB200XEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.45 - 1.46 Lakh
- Honda CB300FEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.7 Lakh
- Honda CB500XEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.87 Lakh
- Honda CBR650REx-Showroom Price₹ 9.35 Lakh
- Honda CB 650 REx-Showroom Price₹ 8.67 Lakh
- Honda CB1000R PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.47 Lakh
- Honda CRF1100L Africa TwinEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.02 - 17.56 Lakh
- Honda Dio 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 83,400 - 92,300
- Honda 2025 Hornet 2.0Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.57 Lakh
- Honda CB350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2 - 2.18 Lakh
- Honda CB300F Flex FuelEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.7 Lakh
- Honda NX500Ex-Showroom Price₹ 5.9 Lakh
- Honda QC1Ex-Showroom Price₹ 90,000
- Honda Shine 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 66,900 - 68,767
- Honda SP 160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.19 - 1.23 Lakh
- Honda Activa eEx-Showroom Price₹ 1 - 1.2 Lakh
- Honda XL750 TransalpEx-Showroom Price₹ 11 Lakh