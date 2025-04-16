2025 Honda Dio 125 Launched At Rs 96,749; Gets TFT Display

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Tesla Model Y Facelift (Juniper) Spied Testing In India For The First TimeNew Audi A6 Debuts With Air Suspension, Rear-Wheel Steering; India Launch Likely In 20262025 Honda Dio 125 Launched At Rs 96,749; Gets TFT Display Royal Enfield Hunterhood Festival Announced Jawa 42 FJ Spied With A Single Exhaust
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Skoda Kodiaq First Look: Second-Gen Flagship SUV Gets Major MakeoverEV 6Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Review: VW's First R-Line Flagship At Rs. 49 Lakh
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqToyota bZ4XAston Martin DBXMahindra eKUV100Nissan Juke
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati Scrambler Cafe RacerTriumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC R
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

2025 Honda Dio 125 Launched At Rs 96,749; Gets TFT Display

Honda has updated the Dio 125 with an OBD-2B compliant engine while also making a few feature additions.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 16, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Honda Dio 125 launched in India
  • Gets a new 4.2-inch TFT display
  • Offered in two variants: DLX and H-smart

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has given its Dio 125 scooter an update for 2025. The sporty scooter is now priced from Rs 96,749 (ex-showroom), making it Rs 8,798 more expensive than the outgoing model. The updated Dio 125 continues to be offered in two variants: the base DLX at the aforementioned price and the H-Smart priced at Rs 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom).  

 

Also Read: Honda CB300R Recalled Over Faulty Headlight

 

  2025 Honda Dio 125 2

The new Dio 125 is now OBD-2B compliant and gets the same 125 cc single-cylinder engine, making a peak 8.16 bhp and a torque of 10.4 Nm of torque. This engine also gets an idle start-stop system. Apart from this, the graphics on the scooter have been slightly tweaked while the overall look remains the same as the outgoing model. Colour options on the scooter include Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, Pearl Sports Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, and Imperial Red. 

 

Also Read: Honda Activa E Review – Well-Rounded Electric Scooter Needs Strategy Swap

  2025 Honda Dio 125 1

In terms of features, the top-spec Dio 125 now sports a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity that is compatible with Honda’s RoadSync app. This new dash was first introduced in the 2025 Honda Activa, launched in India earlier this year. The Dio 125 is also equipped with a smart key and a USB Type-C charging port.  

 

At a Rs 96,749 starting price, the Dio 125 sits at the higher side of the 125cc spectrum when compared to the base variants of the TVS Ntorq (Rs 89,653), Hero Xoom 125 (Rs 86,900) and the Suzuki Avenis 125 (Rs 94,869). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. 

# Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India# 2025 Honda Dio 125# Honda Dio 125# Dio 125# Honda Scooters# Honda Scooters India# Honda 2 wheelers# Scooters# OBD-2B compliant scooters# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Honda’s 350 cc range of motorcycles gets new colour schemes and is now OBD2B-compliant for 2025.
    Honda CB350, CB350 H’ness And CB350RS Get New Colour Schemes
  • Other updates to the motorcycle include revised graphics and a new colourway.
    2025 Honda Shine 100 Launched At Rs 68,767; Now OBD2B Compliant
  • Advancing ahead and growing bigger with every edition, this year’s car&bike Awards 2025 featured 12 different bike categories.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Bike Categories And Nominees
  • The Livo has also been updated to meet OBD2B emission norms.
    2025 Honda Livo Launched At Rs 83,080; Gets New Digital Instrument Cluster
  • The Hero Destini 125 scooter is available in three variants and seven paint schemes.
    2025 Hero Destini 125 Launched In India At Rs 80,450

Latest News

  • The Model Y is expected to be one of the models under consideration for the Indian market.
    Tesla Model Y Facelift (Juniper) Spied Testing In India For The First Time
  • Honda has updated the Dio 125 with an OBD-2B compliant engine while also making a few feature additions.
    2025 Honda Dio 125 Launched At Rs 96,749; Gets TFT Display
  • Royal Enfield has come up with a new festival based on the Hunter 350, slated to take place in Mumbai and Delhi.
    Royal Enfield Hunterhood Festival Announced
  • Choosing a single-sided exhaust over a twin exhaust system will help in shedding weight along with other benefits
    Jawa 42 FJ Spied With A Single Exhaust
  • SIAM reported that EV sales in the financial year grew by a cumulative 16.9 per cent year-on-year.
    Passenger Vehicles Sales Up 2%, Two-Wheelers Up 9% In FY25: SIAM
  • The landmark unit was the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.
    Mercedes-Benz Rolls Out 200,000th 'Made-In-India' Vehicle
  • Volkswagen’s latest launch in the Indian market is the Tiguan R-Line. Here are a few highlights of the flagship SUV.
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Top 5 Highlights
  • In her role, Kaistha will oversee the Italian supercar marque’s sales, marketing and after-sales operations in India
    Nidhi Kaistha Appointed Head Of Lamborghini India
  • The two-wheelers can be booked through Flipkart starting April 15.
    Suzuki V-Strom SX, Avenis, And Gixxer Series Now Available On Flipkart
  • Hero MotoCorp’s highest-selling model, Splendor Plus, is now OBD2B compliant and is available in three variants
    Hero Splendor Plus Range Updated; Prices Start From Rs 78,926

Research More on Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

Starts at ₹ 83,400 - 92,300

Check On-Road Price
View Dio 125 Specifications
View Dio 125 Features

Popular Honda Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2025 Honda Dio 125 Launched At Rs 96,749; Gets TFT Display