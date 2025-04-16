2025 Honda Dio 125 Launched At Rs 96,749; Gets TFT Display

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has given its Dio 125 scooter an update for 2025. The sporty scooter is now priced from Rs 96,749 (ex-showroom), making it Rs 8,798 more expensive than the outgoing model. The updated Dio 125 continues to be offered in two variants: the base DLX at the aforementioned price and the H-Smart priced at Rs 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Dio 125 is now OBD-2B compliant and gets the same 125 cc single-cylinder engine, making a peak 8.16 bhp and a torque of 10.4 Nm of torque. This engine also gets an idle start-stop system. Apart from this, the graphics on the scooter have been slightly tweaked while the overall look remains the same as the outgoing model. Colour options on the scooter include Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, Pearl Sports Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, and Imperial Red.

In terms of features, the top-spec Dio 125 now sports a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity that is compatible with Honda’s RoadSync app. This new dash was first introduced in the 2025 Honda Activa, launched in India earlier this year. The Dio 125 is also equipped with a smart key and a USB Type-C charging port.

At a Rs 96,749 starting price, the Dio 125 sits at the higher side of the 125cc spectrum when compared to the base variants of the TVS Ntorq (Rs 89,653), Hero Xoom 125 (Rs 86,900) and the Suzuki Avenis 125 (Rs 94,869). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.