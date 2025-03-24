Honda Activa E Review – Well-Rounded Electric Scooter Needs Strategy Swap

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Porsche Taycan Rear-Wheel Drive Variant Priced At Rs 1.67 Crore2025 Suzuki Avenis, Burgman Launched; Now OBD-2B CompliantHonda Activa E Review – Well-Rounded Electric Scooter Needs Strategy SwapHonda QC1 Review: India’s E-Scooter Buyer Deserves BetterHero Xpulse 210 And Xtreme 250R Bookings Open
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
FASTEST Aston Martin yet arrives in 🇮🇳 | 823 bhp Vanquish V12 walkaround | Rs 8.85 croreHERO XTREME 250R FIRST RIDE REVIEWMercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Launched In India: Sporty Opulence
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki eVXSkoda Enyaq iVRenault ArkanaMahindra New BoleroMahindra XEV 7e
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Ducati New Panigale V2 2025KTM 390 Enduro RSuzuki GSX 8SHero Karizma XMR 250
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Honda Activa E Review – Well-Rounded Electric Scooter Needs Strategy Swap

You’d expect an electric scooter bearing the hallowed ‘Honda Activa’ name to vault straight to the top of sales charts – and the Activa E has nearly all the right ingredients to rise to the summit, but one crucial factor stands in the way of its success.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

10 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 24, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda Activa E is quick for a family electric scooter, and is enjoyable to ride in most situations.
  • Swappable batteries promise convenience, but will make running the Activa E expensive vis-a-vis fixed battery scooters.
  • Limited availability – in just three cities across India – is a letdown.

PHOTOGRAPHY: PAWAN DAGIA

 

There’s no denying this fact – in India, ‘scooter’ means ‘Honda’. The Activa is an unending success story that has made Honda a household name across the country, but when it comes to electric scooters, other players have made a name for themselves, with Honda nowhere to be seen – so far. It has taken a long time, but finally, there is an all-electric Activa on the market. The Honda Activa E shares its name with India’s best-selling scooter, looks smart, is well-equipped and promises to rid buyers of the burdens of charging and battery ownership – sounds like the perfect product, doesn’t it?

 

Also Read: Honda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters Accessories Revealed

 

 

But before you think Honda has come up with a practically unassailable product, let me tell you, there is a catch; a hiccup that will almost certainly limit the appeal of what is otherwise an impressive scooter. What is that hiccup? Read on to find out.

 

Honda Activa e front three quarter carandbike 28

 

Honda Activa E: Design and Styling

 

Even though the Activa E debuted last year alongside the budget-focused QC1, thankfully, this does not look like a compromise like its affordable sibling. It shares its front end with the QC1 (the only differentiator is the presence of an LED daytime running light on the Activa E’s cowl), but other than that, this scooter is completely different from the QC1. It utilises a different frame, and is larger on the whole. This has a longer wheelbase, at 1,310 mm. It also has 12-inch wheels at both ends, unlike the QC1, and because of that, this scooter has a more balanced stance.

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Shine 100 Launched At Rs 68,767; Now OBD2B Compliant

 

Honda Activa e profile side view carandbike 19

 

The tail section has the right visual mass, and the compact, wide, frosted-over LED tail-light adds a feeling of sophistication to the Activa E’s rear end. I think the Activa looks really neat and well put together. It looks cohesive and mature, and it should age well over time. In fact, I think of all the family electric scooters on sale today, this might just be the best-looking option.

 

Honda Activa e rear tail section carandbike 17

 

Honda Activa E: Practicality, Quality And Digital Display

 

When it comes to storage spaces, there aren't too many of them on the Activa E. You have two pockets built into the back of the apron, but they are not deep at all, and they're also quite narrow and rigid, so usability is severely limited. In fact, it didn’t even fully fit my smartphone, though if yours fits, you can connect it to the USB-C charge port located right above the pocket. 

 

Honda Activa e front storage pocket bag hook carandbike 12

 

There are two bag hooks, and the floorboard is sufficiently spacious. The seat has the right amount of firmness, but it isn't long, so pillion space is a little tight. To keep the pillion comfortable, a chunky and sturdy grab rail is present, along with foot pegs that fold flush into the body panels and are well-built. 

 

Honda Activa e seat carandbike 30

 

You don’t have any real underseat storage to speak of with the Activa E because of the swappable batteries placed under the seat. There is a little shelf at the back, but that will accommodate your wallet, at best.

 

Honda Activa e swappable batteries underseat carandbike 8

 

 

Overall, switchgear quality, though, is impressive. Some switches appear to be shared with the QC1, but other than that, the switches feel nice to use. In fact, the joystick on the left cube, I think, is one of the best joysticks I've used on an electric two-wheeler so far.

 

Honda Activa e left cube switches carandbike 14

 

The joystick is one of two main controls, along with the scroll buttons, used to operate the Activa E’s 7.0-inch TFT screen on the top variant. This display – which is not a touchscreen – is crisp, lag-free and has great use of colours, with all elements placed logically. Legibility is great even under harsh sunlight, and the display houses all key information, including a distance-to-empty readout, ride mode indicator and a power gauge. 

 

Honda Activa e TFT display carandbike 15

 

It also has navigation, powered by Mapbox, which works seamlessly, and you can also access call and music controls through this screen. Pairing your smartphone to the scooter via the RoadSync Duo app is also easy, but access to the connected features is free only for the first year – you'll have to shell out Rs 999 every year after the first. All things considered, this may well be the new benchmark for a digital dash in India’s electric scooter industry today.

 

Honda Activa e navigation maps call menu music controls carandbike 9


Honda Activa E: Performance, Ride Quality and Range

 

The feeling of this being a well-engineered scooter continues when you take it out for a spin. The Activa E pulls away smartly and silently from a standstill, with its direct drive motor offering sufficient power even in its most economical setting. 

 

Honda Activa e right cube switches carandbike 13

 

A switch on the right cube lets you choose from three ride modes – Eco, Standard and Sport – and I’m happy to report the Activa E feels fairly responsive even in Eco, and thankfully, top speed isn’t capped in this mode, so you can realistically cruise on the highway in Eco with no issues. 

 

Honda Activa e 3

 

Standard mode provides crisper throttle response and more willingness from the motor, and it is in Sport mode that the Activa E is at its sharpest. Power delivery is impressive, with the full 6 kW and 22 Nm of torque available in Sport, and you can achieve an indicated top speed of 84 kmph the quickest in this mode.

 

Honda Activa e 2

 

I can say with confidence this is the most fun-to-ride scooter to bear the Activa name till date. The scooter feels stable at high speeds while remaining light enough to be eased through gaps at low speeds; the tyres provide good grip, and while it may sometimes feel a tad skittish and bouncy over broken surfaces – owing to the weight of the batteries placed high up in the scooter – the Activa E has a largely settled and pliant ride, too. The front disc brake has sufficient bite and stopping power, and when you’re pushing it, the Activa E is refreshingly enjoyable to ride.

 

Honda Activa e direct drive motor carandbike 22

 

The swappable batteries on the Activa E can be exchanged for fully charged units in just a couple of minutes at a Honda e:Swap station, which means you will never have to bother with charging the Activa E like a regular electric scooter – and the ownership as well as the responsibility of maintaining the batteries will lie with Honda’s battery swap subsidiary, so you will never have to worry about battery repair or replacement costs. These batteries have a combined energy capacity of 3 kWh, and real-world range is likely to be close to 80 to 85 kilometres, which is par for the course. I rode the scooter mainly in Sport mode on the highway, and spent nearly 60 per cent charge to cover nearly 40 kilometres.

 

Honda Activa E: Swapping The Stumbling Block?

 

So the Activa E looks good, feels good, performs admirably, rids you of hassles of charging and owning a battery, and saves you time thanks to quick swaps. So then, where is the catch? The catch lies in what it will take to keep the scooter running because in order to run the Activa, you will need to subscribe to Honda's battery swapping plan.

 

The Activa E is available in two variants – the base variant is priced at Rs 1.17 lakh, while the top variant, with its excellent 7.0-inch TFT display, costs a hefty Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom). However, paying that much money only buys you the shell of the scooter. To actually be able to ride the scooter, subscribing to the battery swap network is mandatory. You will have to shell out a minimum of Rs. 2,000 a month, plus taxes, to be able to use the swap facility, with an energy cap of 35 kWh. If you exceed it, you’ll have to pay more money per swap. 

 

Additionally, you need to pay a Rs. 4,000 security deposit up front, and you will receive a postpaid bill for your usage at the end of the month. For those with higher usage, there’s the advanced plan with a monthly energy cap of 87 kWh. A rough calculation reveals over a 5-year ownership period, you will pay a minimum of Rs. 1.20 lakh for tapping into the swap network, and over Rs. 2.16 lakh if you opt for the advanced plan.

 

honda battery swapping station carandbike 1

 

That is significantly higher than the monthly costs one would incur on a fixed battery electric scooter, and while it does insulate owners from the prospect of enormous battery replacement costs in the future, it also leaves them bound to make monthly payments to a single energy provider indefinitely, as well as vulnerable to potential increases in monthly usage fees as well as changes in usage terms, which owners will simply have to accept as they will have no other option. This, in effect, is dictating how owners use their scooters, as well as controlling how much they spend on simply using their scooter, even after paying a high price for the scooter itself.

 

And then there’s the question of network density – to make this model work, Honda will need to proliferate urban areas with swap stations, but building out a swapping network is a hugely expensive and time-consuming affair. Swapping will only work in densely populated areas, which is why the Activa E will only be available in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai initially. Add to that the fact that this swap network is also catering to three-wheelers, and the availability of fully charged batteries at your nearest swap station will never be guaranteed. And can you imagine having to travel 10 kilometres or more, just to be able to locate a pair of fully charged batteries, in cities where even short distances take a long time to cover?

 

The challenges facing the Activa E could potentially be circumvented if Honda offered a fixed battery version of the scooter, as it would give potential buyers the power of choice, and also free up some usable underseat storage space. However, the company says a fixed battery model cannot be built using the Activa E’s construction at present.

 

Honda Activa e rear three quarter carandbike 18

 

Honda Activa E: Verdict

 

So, the Activa E, then, promises convenience like no other electric scooter, but it also promises to be quite a lot more expensive to run compared to any other electric scooter. It’s almost tragic that most of India will not get to experience what is otherwise an impressive e-scooter for quite a while, and that potential owners may be spooked by subscription plans that dilute the affordability associated with electric two-wheeler running costs. If it offered customers the power of choice, the Activa E would doubtless give all other family electric scooters a proper run for their money, but in its current configuration, it is likely to remain a fringe option at best.

 

Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo: Tech specs

Battery: 1.5 kWh x 2 (3 kWh total)
Motor: Direct drive PMSM
Power: 6 kW
Torque: 22 Nm
Weight: 119 kg (with batteries)
Wheelbase: 1310 mm

Ground clearance: 171 mm

Seat length: 675 mm
Wheels: 12-inch (front and rear)
Top speed: 84 kmph (indicated)
Range: 80-85 km (estimated, real-world)
Price as tested: Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom)

# Honda# Honda Activa# Honda Activa Electric# Honda Activa e: scooter# Honda Activa electric# Honda Activa e: Review# Honda Activa Electric Review# Honda Battery Swapping Service# Honda battery swap# HEID# Electric scooters# Electric Two Wheelers# Bike Reviews# Electric Two-wheelers# Electric Mobility# Cover Story# Bikes# bike-review
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • In an attempt to build an affordable electric scooter, Honda has come up with a product that not only feels terribly out of place in 2025, but also grossly misunderstands the expectations of the average Indian scooter buyer.
    Honda QC1 Review: India’s E-Scooter Buyer Deserves Better
  • The list includes a total of 12 accessories, with the most expensive being the frunk, priced at Rs. 2,450.
    Honda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters Accessories Revealed
  • Other updates to the motorcycle include revised graphics and a new colourway.
    2025 Honda Shine 100 Launched At Rs 68,767; Now OBD2B Compliant
  • The OneS essentially replaces the Dot One in Simple Energy's lineup
    Simple OneS Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.40 Lakh
  • The Amaze had to compete with its closest rival, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, for this award
    car&bike Awards 2025: Honda Amaze Bags The Subcompact Sedan Of The Year Award

Latest News

  • You’d expect an electric scooter bearing the hallowed ‘Honda Activa’ name to vault straight to the top of sales charts – and the Activa E has nearly all the right ingredients to rise to the summit, but one crucial factor stands in the way of its success.
    Honda Activa E Review – Well-Rounded Electric Scooter Needs Strategy Swap
  • In an attempt to build an affordable electric scooter, Honda has come up with a product that not only feels terribly out of place in 2025, but also grossly misunderstands the expectations of the average Indian scooter buyer.
    Honda QC1 Review: India’s E-Scooter Buyer Deserves Better
  • The new generations of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze go head to head as we list out what works for both cars and what doesn’t.
    New Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Subcompact Sedan Battle Continues
  • The Hero XPulse 210 gets more power and torque, more suspension travel, new features, and slightly more weight. But is a 10 cc displacement bump enough to transform it?
    Hero XPulse 210 First Ride Review: Bigger, Better & More Fun!
  • We ride the new Hero Xtreme 250R in Udaipur for a quick ride to tell you about the latest sport-naked offering from Hero MotoCorp.
    Hero Xtreme 250R First Ride Review: Razor Cut
  • Challenging a wildly popular scooter like the TVS Ntorq would take a monumental effort, and Hero has pulled out all the stops to do just that with the Xoom 125.
    Hero Xoom 125 Review: The Best Hero Scooter Yet?
  • Updated for 2025, India's best-selling 125 cc scooter brings enhanced practicality with a fresh look and a still-peppy engine
    2025 Suzuki Access Review: Still The 125 cc King?
  • After the success of its Roadhound range, Eurogrip has brought the Trailhound range of tyres to India, and we got a chance to experience a pair on and off the road.
    Eurogrip Tread Talks 2025: Trailhound SCR Tyres - The ‘Dual-Purpose’ Reality Check
  • The Revolt RV BlazeX offers more range and better performance than the brand’s entry-level commuter motorcycles, the RV1 and RV1+. Is it worth considering?
    Revolt RV BlazeX First Ride Review
  • With as much output as the Ferrari Testarossa, the E450 has a powerful engine under the hood and is a luxury fitting for a fat cat sitting at the back. But is it a driver’s car?
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class E450 Review: Is It A Sleeper?

Research More on Honda Activa e

Honda Activa e

Honda Activa e

Starts at ₹ 1 - 1.2 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Activa e Specifications
View Activa e Features

Popular Honda Models

  • Home
  • News
  • bike
  • Honda Activa E Review – Well-Rounded Electric Scooter Needs Strategy Swap