Honda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters Accessories Revealed

The list includes a total of 12 accessories, with the most expensive being the frunk, priced at Rs. 2,450.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 18, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • HMSI is offering a list of accessories made for its electric scooters
  • Prices start at Rs 95 for the licence plate case
  • Seat covers, handle grips, mirror covers offered among others

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched the Activa e: and the QC1 electric scooters at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier in January 2025. The two-wheeler manufacturer has now rolled out a range of accessories curated for its electric scooters – the Activa e: (Rs 1.17 Lakh) and the QC1 (Rs 90,000) – for the Indian market. (both, ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Honda Activa E: Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.17 Lakh

 

Honda Activa e And QC 1 Electric Scooters Accessories Revealed 1
The list includes a total of 12 accessories, with the most expensive being the frunk (Rs 2,450). Save for the helmet wire lock (Rs 184) and the frunk, which is solely reserved for the Activa e: and the charger bag (Rs 273) for the QC1, other accessories such as a licence plate case (Rs 95), seat cover (Rs 466), full face helmet (Rs 1,354), half face helmet (Rs 1,189), handlebar grip cover (Rs 195), floor mat (Rs 433), mirror covers (Rs 326), and sari step (Rs 918) are offered on both electric scooters.

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Honda QC1 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 90,000
 

Honda Activa e and QC 1 electric scooters unveiled carandbike edited 1 1

The Activa e: is driven by a direct-drive permanent magnet motor producing 6 kW of power and 22 Nm of torque. Each battery has a capacity of 1.5 kWh, totalling 3 kWh. It offers three ride modes: Econ, Standard, and Sport. The scooter has a claimed range of 102 km on a full charge, a top speed of 80 kmph, and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Shine 100 Launched At Rs 68,767; Now OBD2B Compliant

 

Honda QC 1 India launch

The QC1, on the other hand, is powered by an in-wheel electric motor with a peak power output of 1.8 kW and a peak torque of 77 Nm. It gets a fixed 1.5 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 80 kilometres. The scooter comes with two ride modes, econ and standard, while the top speed is capped at 50 kmph. 

 

Our review of the Honda Activa e: and the QC1 electric scooters drops on March 24, 2025, at 2:00 PM IST; stay tuned for it.

 

# Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI)# Honda Activa e: scooter# Honda QC1# Honda electric scooter# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

