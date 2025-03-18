Honda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters Accessories Revealed

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched the Activa e: and the QC1 electric scooters at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier in January 2025. The two-wheeler manufacturer has now rolled out a range of accessories curated for its electric scooters – the Activa e: (Rs 1.17 Lakh) and the QC1 (Rs 90,000) – for the Indian market. (both, ex-showroom).

The list includes a total of 12 accessories, with the most expensive being the frunk (Rs 2,450). Save for the helmet wire lock (Rs 184) and the frunk, which is solely reserved for the Activa e: and the charger bag (Rs 273) for the QC1, other accessories such as a licence plate case (Rs 95), seat cover (Rs 466), full face helmet (Rs 1,354), half face helmet (Rs 1,189), handlebar grip cover (Rs 195), floor mat (Rs 433), mirror covers (Rs 326), and sari step (Rs 918) are offered on both electric scooters.

The Activa e: is driven by a direct-drive permanent magnet motor producing 6 kW of power and 22 Nm of torque. Each battery has a capacity of 1.5 kWh, totalling 3 kWh. It offers three ride modes: Econ, Standard, and Sport. The scooter has a claimed range of 102 km on a full charge, a top speed of 80 kmph, and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

The QC1, on the other hand, is powered by an in-wheel electric motor with a peak power output of 1.8 kW and a peak torque of 77 Nm. It gets a fixed 1.5 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 80 kilometres. The scooter comes with two ride modes, econ and standard, while the top speed is capped at 50 kmph.

Our review of the Honda Activa e: and the QC1 electric scooters drops on March 24, 2025, at 2:00 PM IST; stay tuned for it.