Honda QC1 Review: India’s E-Scooter Buyer Deserves Better

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Porsche Taycan Rear-Wheel Drive Variant Priced At Rs 1.67 Crore2025 Suzuki Avenis, Burgman Launched; Now OBD-2B CompliantHonda Activa E Review – Well-Rounded Electric Scooter Needs Strategy SwapHonda QC1 Review: India’s E-Scooter Buyer Deserves BetterHero Xpulse 210 And Xtreme 250R Bookings Open
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
FASTEST Aston Martin yet arrives in 🇮🇳 | 823 bhp Vanquish V12 walkaround | Rs 8.85 croreHERO XTREME 250R FIRST RIDE REVIEWMercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Launched In India: Sporty Opulence
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki eVXSkoda Enyaq iVRenault ArkanaMahindra New BoleroMahindra XEV 7e
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Ducati New Panigale V2 2025KTM 390 Enduro RSuzuki GSX 8SHero Karizma XMR 250
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Honda QC1 Review: India’s E-Scooter Buyer Deserves Better

In an attempt to build an affordable electric scooter, Honda has come up with a product that not only feels terribly out of place in 2025, but also grossly misunderstands the expectations of the average Indian scooter buyer.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

8 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 24, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda QC1 feels built to a cost in every sense – in the way it looks, feels and performs.
  • Small battery means performance is severely restricted in order to achieve respectable range.
  • QC1 highlights how well-priced its established rivals from Bajaj and TVS are.

PHOTOGRAPHY: PAWAN DAGIA

 

You would imagine that in 2025, the perception of the average Indian vehicle buyer looking for something ‘cheap’ would be history. After all, buyers across categories have evolved over the years to seek value, and not just a shockingly low price tag. If that wasn’t the case, customers wouldn’t be buying the Honda Activa – which now costs nearly Rs. 1 lakh on-road in Mumbai, in even its most basic form – in droves. And yet, the maker of the Activa has come up with a new scooter that seems to have been developed with just one clear goal – make it cheap.

 

Affordable mobility is always welcome, but the Honda QC1’s approach to attracting entry-level electric scooter buyers is one that feels outdated in this day and age. Over the course of the next few minutes (and paragraphs), I will explain why it feels so out of touch with ground realities in 2025.

 

Also Read: Honda Activa E Review – Well-Rounded E-Scooter Needs Strategy Swap

 

 

Honda QC1: Design and styling

It’s true that Honda’s scooters are revered for their bulletproof reliability and frugality, and not so much for their looks. And to my eyes, there’s nothing wrong with a simple-looking scooter. The QC1, however, adopts the appearance of a cut-price vehicle. It shares its face with the considerably more expensive Activa E, but lacks the cowl-mounted LED daytime running light of its fancier sibling.

 

Honda QC 1 18

 

In profile, the QC1 is closer to a budget electric scooter from China, with its 12-inch alloy wheel at the front, and a 10-inch rear wheel with a hub motor, giving it an unbalanced stance. The tail section also feels entirely disconnected from the front, with a small LED tail-light, and the red-painted dual shock absorbers look out of place, and definitely nowhere close to being “premium” or even aspirational.

 

Honda QC 1 14

 

There are also no Honda emblems anywhere on the scooter. You’ll have to look closely to find the discreet Honda wordmark inside the headlight enclosure, and at the rear base of the seat – almost like Honda is somewhat hesitant about people finding out who the maker of the QC1 is.

 

Honda QC 1 9

 

Bland, staid, unremarkable are the words that come to mind when you spend a few minutes gazing at the QC1. It looks almost like something that was created not by a design team, but by a ChatGPT prompt containing the words “Simple. Cheap. Scooter. For. India.”

 

Honda QC 1 LED headlight carandbike 17

 

Honda QC1: Practicality, Quality and Features

The feeling of this scooter being built to a strict cost target becomes clearer once you get on it. The quality of the switchgear is ordinary, and in operation, the switches feel average at best; the cluttered multi-function lock looks like it has been borrowed from a decade-old Honda scooter, and the negative LCD cluster is inexplicably basic. 

 

Honda QC 1 5

 

While it is legible for the most part, it has lots of blank spaces, and still lacks a distance-to-empty readout, which you’d imagine would be a bare minimum for an electric scooter today. Also, there is no Bluetooth connectivity, not even as an option. It’s doubly perplexing when you realise the entry-level Activa, too, now gets a colour TFT display – but somehow, the similarly-priced QC1 isn’t good enough to get that.

 

Honda QC 1 digital instrument cluster carandbike 23

 

In terms of practicality, the QC1 fares better than the Activa E. It has a single, but large, front pocket, with a USB-C charge port located right above it. The floorboard is reasonably spacious, but there is just one bag hook on the QC1, as the space beneath the seat is reserved for the scooter’s charge port. It must be noted the QC1 does not adopt a widely-used charging standard, so you will be restricted to using the charger bundled with the scooter.

 

Honda QC 1 bag hook carandbike 6

 

The seat is long enough to accommodate the rider and pillion in reasonable comfort, and under the seat you will find 26 litres of storage, which is decent, but not quite as good as the TVS iQube’s 32-litre space. It’s also not flat, so fitting bigger items under the seat will be a challenge. Also, the underseat space is not illuminated, and there are practically no other features to speak of.

 

Honda QC 1 underseat storage carandbike 24

 

Honda QC1: Performance, Ride and Range

Where the QC1 truly falters is out on the road. Equipped with a hub motor that produces a continuous output of 1.2 kW (1.6 bhp) and a peak output of 1.8 kW (2.4 bhp), the QC1's performance is as weak as the numbers would suggest. 

 

Honda QC 1 BLDC hub motor carandbike 12

 

There are two ride modes to choose from, using the switch on the right cube – Econ and Standard. When you start the scooter, you are by default in Econ, which limits you to a piffling top speed of 30 kmph. Not only is that woefully slow, but it also takes quite some time to achieve that speed. Throttle response is utterly lazy, and even when you whack it open, the scooter shows absolutely no urgency to get anywhere quickly. Even in the city, Econ feels downright unusable.

 

Honda QC 1 22

 

Switching to Standard doesn’t make much of a difference. It permits a higher top speed, and during my ride, I noted a speedo-indicated speed of 53 kmph, but once again, progress is glacial. Honda quotes a 0 to 40 kmph time of 9.4 seconds – more than twice the time a TVS iQube takes – and it feels as painfully slow as the numbers on paper suggest.

 

Honda QC 1 25

 

Throttle response remains dull, and once you get to 50 kmph, the scooter runs into an invisible wall. On the highways, you will have to sit with the throttle wide open, which taxes the wrist after some time, and while the QC1 will gingerly climb flyovers, it isn’t happy doing so. On the QC1, you simply have to accept that you will be left eating dust by practically every other two-wheeler on the road.

 

Honda QC 1 front brake carandbike 11

 

At its top speed, the QC1 is reasonably planted, but then, which scooter isn’t, at 50 kmph? That said, it is super light at 89.5 kg, so it is easy to flick into gaps, but it also sways more when a heavy vehicle passes you. Ride quality is on the firmer side and can get lumpy on broken surfaces. Grip from the tyres is decent, and while the drum brakes (no front disc brake available) aren’t the most powerful, going as slowly as you are on the QC1, you’ll rarely find any room for complaint. This is not a scooter you can ride in a spirited manner even if you wanted to, so talking about handling in this case is somewhat futile.

 

honda qc1 battery pack carandbike 1

 

The biggest reason for the QC1’s weak performance is its small battery and resultingly limited range. At 1.5 kWh, this is the tiniest battery we’ve seen on an electric scooter from a big-ticket OEM so far, and it utilises Ampace’s ‘Boost Power’ cell, which is said to combine NMC and LFP chemistries. The claimed range is up to 80 kilometres, but I spent almost 75 per cent charge to cover around 47 kilometres, riding solo, mostly in Standard mode, so you can expect a real-world range of not more than 60-65 kilometres on a full charge – a figure that will drop sharply if you have a pillion rider. And when the battery runs out, charging it to full will take nearly seven hours – despite it being as low-capacity as it is – because the bundled charger is rated at a mere 330W.

 

Honda QC1: Verdict

Given its basic configuration, you would imagine the Honda QC1 would also have a shockingly low price – but it doesn’t. You’ll have to pay Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom) for the QC1, which is available in a single variant, and that is an introductory price, so it will almost certainly go up in the time to come. Not too far off sit the Bajaj Chetak 2903 (Rs 96,000) and the TVS iQube 2.2 kWh (Rs 1.02 lakh), not only offering better range and more features than the QC1, but already having found widespread acceptance in the market.

 

Honda QC 1 10

 

Even when it comes to warranty, the QC1 doesn’t set any new benchmarks – 3 years or 50,000 kilometres (for battery, motor and vehicle, whichever comes earlier), which is only par for the course, and not industry-leading, which you would expect from a company that is so utterly dominant in the scooter market.

 

The QC1 feels like an opportunity missed, because if Honda wanted to take the electric scooter market by the scruff of its neck, it could very well have done that. Unfortunately, the QC1 simply doesn’t have what it takes to make a positive first impression. The tragic part is, this is the Honda e-scooter that will be sold pan-India, and not the capable and likeable Activa E. 

 

This will be the scooter that the masses will associate with Honda, and for many, the QC1 won’t even figure in the consideration set just because it feels at least three steps behind every other electric scooter on the market today. Honda would do well to rather reposition the QC1 as an ultra-affordable mobility solution and come up with another competent product that can at least match, if not significantly better, the value-for-money options currently available to the Indian buyer.

 

Honda QC1: Tech specs

Battery: 1.5 kWh

Motor: BLDC hub motor
Power: 1.8 kW
Weight: 89.5 kg
Wheelbase: 1275 mm

Ground clearance: 169 mm

Seat length: 704 mm

Underseat storage: 26 litres

Charging (0 to 100%): 6 hours, 50 minutes
Wheels: 12-inch (front), 10-inch (rear)
Top speed: 53 kmph (indicated)
Range: 60-65 km (estimated, real-world)
Price as tested: Rs 90,000 (introductory, ex-showroom)

# Honda QC1# Honda QC1 Review# Honda QC1 range# Honda QC1 features# Honda# Honda 2 Wheelers India# Two wheeler# Electric scooters# Electric Two Wheelers# Bike Reviews# Bikes# Cover Story# bike-review
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • You’d expect an electric scooter bearing the hallowed ‘Honda Activa’ name to vault straight to the top of sales charts – and the Activa E has nearly all the right ingredients to rise to the summit, but one crucial factor stands in the way of its success.
    Honda Activa E Review – Well-Rounded Electric Scooter Needs Strategy Swap
  • The list includes a total of 12 accessories, with the most expensive being the frunk, priced at Rs. 2,450.
    Honda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters Accessories Revealed
  • Other updates to the motorcycle include revised graphics and a new colourway.
    2025 Honda Shine 100 Launched At Rs 68,767; Now OBD2B Compliant
  • The OneS essentially replaces the Dot One in Simple Energy's lineup
    Simple OneS Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.40 Lakh
  • The Amaze had to compete with its closest rival, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, for this award
    car&bike Awards 2025: Honda Amaze Bags The Subcompact Sedan Of The Year Award

Latest Reviews

  • You’d expect an electric scooter bearing the hallowed ‘Honda Activa’ name to vault straight to the top of sales charts – and the Activa E has nearly all the right ingredients to rise to the summit, but one crucial factor stands in the way of its success.
    Honda Activa E Review – Well-Rounded Electric Scooter Needs Strategy Swap
  • In an attempt to build an affordable electric scooter, Honda has come up with a product that not only feels terribly out of place in 2025, but also grossly misunderstands the expectations of the average Indian scooter buyer.
    Honda QC1 Review: India’s E-Scooter Buyer Deserves Better
  • The new generations of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze go head to head as we list out what works for both cars and what doesn’t.
    New Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Subcompact Sedan Battle Continues
  • The Hero XPulse 210 gets more power and torque, more suspension travel, new features, and slightly more weight. But is a 10 cc displacement bump enough to transform it?
    Hero XPulse 210 First Ride Review: Bigger, Better & More Fun!
  • We ride the new Hero Xtreme 250R in Udaipur for a quick ride to tell you about the latest sport-naked offering from Hero MotoCorp.
    Hero Xtreme 250R First Ride Review: Razor Cut
  • Challenging a wildly popular scooter like the TVS Ntorq would take a monumental effort, and Hero has pulled out all the stops to do just that with the Xoom 125.
    Hero Xoom 125 Review: The Best Hero Scooter Yet?
  • Updated for 2025, India's best-selling 125 cc scooter brings enhanced practicality with a fresh look and a still-peppy engine
    2025 Suzuki Access Review: Still The 125 cc King?
  • After the success of its Roadhound range, Eurogrip has brought the Trailhound range of tyres to India, and we got a chance to experience a pair on and off the road.
    Eurogrip Tread Talks 2025: Trailhound SCR Tyres - The ‘Dual-Purpose’ Reality Check
  • The Revolt RV BlazeX offers more range and better performance than the brand’s entry-level commuter motorcycles, the RV1 and RV1+. Is it worth considering?
    Revolt RV BlazeX First Ride Review
  • With as much output as the Ferrari Testarossa, the E450 has a powerful engine under the hood and is a luxury fitting for a fat cat sitting at the back. But is it a driver’s car?
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class E450 Review: Is It A Sleeper?

Research More on Honda QC1

Honda QC1

Honda QC1

Starts at ₹ 90,000

Check On-Road Price
View QC1 Specifications
View QC1 Features

Popular Honda Models