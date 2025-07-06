2025 Ather 450X Long Term Report: 1,000 Km Review

Ather Energy in many ways started the trend of electric scooters in India many years back. Its first scooter in the market, the 450 has seen several iterations since then and in the latest update which came in January 2025, many new features were added, and the scooter even got higher range than before. Recently, the 450X joined the car&bike garage which gave us a chance the spend extensive time with the scooter.



The Ather 450 series currently has 3 models on sale - 450S, 450X and 450 Apex which is the flagship offering of the brand. Sitting below it is the 450X, which comes with two battery pack options - 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh. We got to spend time with the latter which now comes with a sticker price of Rs. 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom). Our test scooter was finished in Hyper Sand which is a new colour option on the scooter apart from Stealth Blue.



Also Read: Ather Rizta S With 3.7 kWh Battery Pack Launched At Rs 1.37 Lakh



The 450 has always been a looker with its sporty design. The lighting setup is all LED which adds to the premiumness. With new MRF Zapper e-tred tyres and the new colour, the looks have been enhanced even more. As someone who is 6 feet tall, a seat height of 780 mm suits me nicely, and overall, I am quite satisfied with the riding stance.



A highlight on the 450X, which is missing on the base 450S, is the 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen. The latest iteration of the company's OS brings some useful features. Google Maps integration is quite nice and so is the WhatsApp display on the dash, provided you enable that feature. It also gives you the option of sharing your live location. The screen is glitch-free, but in bright sunshine, it can be a little difficult to read.



Also Read: New Ather Electric Scooter Concepts To Debut In August 2025



The 450X is a machine that riders enjoy, and it's clear to see why. Road dynamics are spot on and the motor provides enough grunt for quick manoeuvres. The low centre of gravity and fairly balanced weight distribution give a confident ride which helps squeeze through heavy traffic at good pace. The update has also added traction control and three ride modes - Rain, Road and Rally – which offer more individuality for the rider. My ride mostly has been in Road mode, but during the monsoons, the Rain mode helps as well.



The 3.7 kWh 450X delivers a peak power of 8.5 bhp and a peak torque of 26 Nm. Top speed is 90 kmph and these figures suffice well if you're primary usage is in the city. Quick acceleration has been quite useful with the scooter doing 0-40 kmph in under 3.5 seconds. A feature I was looking forward to was ‘Magic Twist’, which helps in faster braking and does come in handy in daily situations. However relying solely on this feature is not advisable and the dual discs do their job pretty well.





Ather claims an enhanced figure of up to 130 km of true range in Smart Eco mode, which is a good 20 km higher than before. This reduces to 85 km in Warp mode, according to company. I rode extensively in almost all modes and the real world range mostly stayed close to these claimed figures. That is the case with charge times too as 0-80 per cent charge is completed in approximately four and a half hours, as claimed by Ather.

The Ather 450X is practical enough to give you a comfortable ride, satisfactory ground clearance, decent storage space and acceptable range. But what's more impressive is its sporty side with those looks, acceleration, ride modes and safety features. It does feel a bit overpriced but local subsidies might offset a bit of that amount depending on which city you buy it in. It is the kind of scooter that can play multiple roles and is a worthy contender to facilitate your entry into the world of electric vehicles.