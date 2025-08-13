HomeNews & Reviews
Ather Energy To Integrate Voice Commands Via Halo Smart Helmet On Future Models

Full details of this feature are set to be revealed on the upcoming edition of Ather Community Day, to be held on August 30
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 13, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Ather to reveal new voice command feature on Ather Community Day.
  • Will showcase a range of concepts on August 30.
  • Will unveil Ather Stack 7.0.

Ather Energy has just dropped a teaser of an upcoming feature for its future product portfolio. The Bengaluru-based EV startup appears all set to roll out a voice command feature for its electric scooters. This feature is expected to be enabled via the company's own ‘Halo’ helmet, which was first unveiled at Ather Community Day in 2024, but is yet to enter full-scale production. Details of this new feature are set to be revealed at the upcoming edition of Ather Community Day, to be held on August 30, where Ather will have a range of other showcases lined up. 

 

Also Read: Opinion: Will The New Kinetic DX Be Able To Ride On Nostalgia?
 

undefined

The main attraction of the event will undoubtedly be the new concepts that Ather will showcase. The new concepts based on the EL platform are expected to be more cost-efficient for Ather to produce. The Rizta currently retails at Rs 1.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Ather has previously ruled out entry into the sub-Rs 1 lakh market, but it remains to be seen how the new scooter range, when it eventually goes on sale, will be positioned.

 

Also Read: Is An Electric Honda Shine Being Worked On?
 

The company has also stated that it will launch an updated version of its software stack, Ather Stack 7.0, and its next-generation of fast chargers at the function.

 

Also Read: Vida VX2 Prices Reduced; Now Starts At Rs 45,000 With BaaS
 

Last year’s Ather Community Day saw the launch of the Ather Rizta. The brand’s second scooter, the Rizta, was aimed at those seeking a ‘family scooter’, and was a more affordable offering from the company, after the 450 series. Ever since its launch, Ather has gone on to sell over a lakh units of the electric scooter. The company also introduced its Halo Smart Helmet series at last year’s event.

