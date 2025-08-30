HomeNews & Reviews
Ather Concept EL01 E-Scooter Debuts With Steel Frame, Direct Drive Motor

Previewing a new family scooter due in 2026, the EL01 marks the debut of Ather's new EL platform, which is said to be highly cost-efficient, flexible and scalable.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 30, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Ather Concept EL01 unveiled at Ather Community Day 2025.
  • First product to be built on Ather's all-new, steel unibody architecture.
  • Set to co-exist with current Ather products; will be manufactured in Maharashtra.

Ather Energy has unveiled a key new product vision to take the fight to Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company. At Ather Community Day 2025, the scooter manufacturer has taken the wraps off the Concept EL01, which previews an upcoming family scooter, set to hit the market in the second half of calendar year 2026. It's based on the company's new 'EL' platform, which it claims will not only help expedite new product launches in the coming years, but also be far easier and cheaper to manufacture at scale.

 

 

Also Read: 2025 Ather 450 Apex Gets Cruise Control 

 

Ather EL 01 Concept 3

Ather Concept EL01: Platform and frame

 

The biggest change with the new platform is the switch to an all-steel, unibody construction. Unlike the 450 series and Rizta, which employ aluminium in their construction along with several parts making up the frame, scooters based on the EL architecture will have a single-piece steel frame, which can be altered to accommodate different body styles. 

 

car&bike has learned that despite the switch to steel, Ather has managed to keep the new platform's weight close to that of the aluminium-based products. One visible weight-saving measure is the choice to go with a single-sided swing arm on this platform.

Ather EL 01 Concept 5

Ather Concept EL01: Dimensions, suspension and wheels

 

In its presentation, Ather confirmed this platform can spawn sporty scooters, family scooters, as well as maxi-scooters. The new platform allows for a significantly longer wheelbase (longer than even the Rizta's) and a variety of wheel size combinations -- 12 inches at both ends, a 14-inch front and a 12-inch rear, as well as 14-inch wheels at both ends.

 

While the EL01 employs a conventional telescopic fork, what's new is the positioning of the single rear shock absorber, which has been moved towards the tail of the scooter to allow for greater suspension travel, resulting in enhanced ride comfort. 

Ather EL 01 Concept 6

Ather Concept EL01: Battery, performance and charging

 

Scooters based on the EL platform will be accommodate batteries ranging from as small as 2 kWh to as big as 5 kWh, with Ather claiming full flexibility when it comes to choosing cell chemistry, be it nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) or lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP).

 

Company officials have confirmed products based on EL architecture will not have as sharp a focus on performance as the 450 series, hinting at less powerful motors, and also ruling out the platform spawning the next-generation 450 series.

 

An innovation on the charging front is the integration of the onboard charger with the drive controller, which eliminates the need for a portable charger, thus freeing up crucial underseat storage space. However, car&bike understands the EL01 may not match the Rizta's large underseat compartment when it comes to outright volume.

Ather EL 01 Concept 4

While the EL01 has a 7.0-inch display, Ather will be able to fit screens ranging from a 5.0-inch TFT to a 7.0-inch full-touch dash on EL platform scooters.

 

The Concept EL01, which will inevitably have some kind of overlap with the Rizta, will be manufactured at Ather's new facility in Maharashtra. Expected to be launched closer to Diwali next year, the EL01 could very well be the first Ather product to dip well below the Rs 1 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

