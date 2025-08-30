Hero Xoom 125 Vs TVS NTorq 125 Comparison Review: Which One Should You Pick?

PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN

The flashy new Hero Xoom 125 takes a shot at the sporty 125 cc scooter segment, long dominated by the TVS NTorq 125. Both scooters are positioned at the same customer base – someone seeking a stylish, sporty and performance-oriented 125 cc scooter, promising style, speed and a dose of adrenaline. But it’s no easy task to pick a clear winner between the two. That’s where we come in. In this no-nonsense, head-to-head comparison, we try and objectively look at both scooters to find an answer to one simple question. Which 125 cc scooter truly makes the better choice?

Design & Features

Parked side by side, it’s clearly the new Xoom 125, which looks fresh, modern and sharp. With its 14-inch machined cast alloy wheels, sharp and sporty body panels, full-LED lighting and sequential turn indicators, the Xoom 125 makes quite a style statement.

In fact, based on just its stance and looks, the Xoom 125 will be able to attract prospective buyers to walk into a Hero showroom – and that’s commendable. It also boasts of a digital LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

The TVS NTorq 125 Race XP has the same silhouette and overall design, which is now 7 years old. But to give credit where it's due, the NTorq 125 still looks contemporary, and if you don’t count the years, the TVS scooter still manages to look fresh. There’s no denying the fact, however, that the NTorq 125 has become far too common on the streets because of its popularity.

In overall quality, the NTorq 125 feels better put together, and it also has better paint quality. The NTorq 125’s switches also feel better and more solid to the touch, compared to the Xoom 125. The NTorq’s instrument console has better visibility and offers more features, including two ride modes.

Practicality & Space

The Hero Xoom 125 has a multi-function ignition key, which offers convenience. The seat hatch and fuel filler cap can be operated from the ignition key itself, and there’s also a buzzer alarm in case you, or the fuel station attendant, forget to close the fuel filler lid and try to start the scooter. But what the Xoom 125 misses out on is a parking brake, which could prove to be very useful, particularly for those who live in the mountains or hilly areas. The Xoom 125 also misses out on an engine kill switch and hazard lights.

The Xoom 125’s underseat storage space is decent at 17 litres, and there’s a handy boot light in case you want to look for something in the dark. Up front as well, there are two small pockets on the inside of the apron, which offer handy space to store a few items. On the left pocket is a USB charging socket as well, to juice up your phone. Footboard space is decent, and there are hooks to carry some shopping or groceries, but when you place a small bag on the footboard, foot space is somewhat compromised.

The TVS NTorq 125 misses out on a multi-function key, and you will need to get off the scooter and slot the key in a separate slot on the left body panel to either open the seat hatch or the fuel filler lid.

The NTorq 125, though, scores more with 22 litres of underseat storage space, but the USB charging socket is situated in the underseat compartment, which is not easily accessible as the Xoom 125’s charging socket. Footboard space of the NTorq 125, though, is better than the Xoom 125’s, even after placing a bag between the rider’s feet.

Ergonomics & Comfort

The Hero Xoom 125 offers a tall and commanding riding position, with its 777 mm seat height, with the seat offering a wide perch for the rider. But riders with shorter height of below 5’6” could find the tall-ish riding position slightly challenging on the Xoom 125. The rider triangle also takes some getting used to, with the Xoom 125 offering a slightly lower reach to the handlebar, considering the seat height.

The lower handlebar brushes against the upper side of the rider’s thigh area when taking u-turns, and this is likely to affect taller riders (of around 5’10” and 6’ height) even more. The Xoom 125’s saddle design also makes the rider slide down forward, and limits front and rear rider movement to find an ideal and comfortable riding position.

Comparatively, it’s the TVS NTorq 125 which offers a more upright and neutral riding position. Seat height is marginally lower at 770 mm, but it’s the design of the seat and the handlebar position in comparison to the riding triangle which makes the NTorq 125’s ergonomics easier and more natural.

Pillion comfort is also better on the NTorq 125, which has a better contoured seat than the Xoom 125. For anyone with heights ranging between 5’3” and up to 6 feet, the TVS NTorq 125 should offer a comfortable riding position, with better reach to the ground.

Key Dimensions:

Hero Xoom 125 TVS NTorq 125 Kerb Weight 121 kg (ZX) 111 kg Seat Height 777 mm 770 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 5 Litres 5.8 Litres Wheelbase 1327 mm 1285 mm Tyre Size (Front) 110/80-R14 100/80-12 Tyre Size (Rear) 120/70-R14 100/80-12 Ground Clearance 164 mm 155 mm Underseat Storage 17 Litres 22 Litres

Performance & Fuel Efficiency

The Hero Xoom 125 impresses with its engine’s smooth and refined performance. From a standstill, it feels eager to pick up speed, and the quiet purr of the Xoom 125’s engine won’t make you realise how easily it accelerates straight off the line.

In city speeds, up till about 60 kmph, the Xoom 125’s acceleration and performance feel marginally more enthusiastic than the TVS NTorq 125. But the somewhat muted sound of the Xoom 125’s engine takes away the enjoyment of “sporty” performance.

Key Engine Specifications:

Hero Xoom 125 TVS NTorq 125 Race XP Engine Displacement 124.6 cc 124.8 cc Engine Type Air-cooled, 2-valve, single-cylinder Air-cooled, 3-valve, single-cylinder Max Power 9.8 bhp @ 7,250 rpm 10 bhp @ 7,000 rpm Peak Torque 10.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm 10.8 Nm @ 5,500 rpm

Pick up some speed, however, and the NTorq 125 feels livelier and sprightlier, particularly at speeds between 60-80 kmph. The NTorq 125’s 3-valve engine also has a better intake roar and bassier exhaust note, which makes it feel sportier and more aggressive.

The Hero Xoom 125 will easily hit 95 kmph, but given enough open road, we saw a speedo-indicated top speed of 107 kmph. The TVS NTorq 125 Race XP can also hit 95 kmph easily, but beyond that, on the speedo, it managed to show a maximum of 102 kmph.

During our tests, which included a fair bit of riding in traffic and some spirited bursts and high-speed tests on the highway, the Hero Xoom 125 still managed a very respectable combined 47 kmpl.

In comparison, in the same riding conditions, the TVS NTorq 125 returned a slightly lower combined 42 kmpl. Clearly, it’s the Hero Xoom 125, which is the more fuel-efficient scooter in this comparison.

Ride, Handling & Brakes

The 14-inch wheels of the Hero Xoom 125 do offer stability and a sense of composure, particularly when you’re out on the highway at high speed, and even when going over bad or broken roads. The big wheels make the Xoom 125 feel more planted and stable, and it’s the Hero which inches ahead slightly in terms of straight-line stability.

In traffic as well, there’s impressive agility, and the light steering helps negotiate gaps in traffic. But when you hit broken patches, the rear suspension does tend to offer a somewhat bouncy ride quality. And when you hit some corners, the Xoom 125 is stable, but it’s not as sharp as the TVS when it comes to quick direction changes.

The TVS NTorq 125, on the other hand, has a plusher, more comfortable ride quality. Even over broken surfaces, it is the TVS, which, despite the smaller 12-inch wheels, absorbs potholes and broken surfaces marginally better. And when you hit the corners, it is the TVS NTorq 125 which feels more eager to drop into corners and steer quickly – traits which will come in handy in the urban environment as well, when quick direction changes are required occasionally.

In braking performance, the Xoom 125 has a combined braking system (CBS), which offers decent stopping power. But it is the NTorq 125 with the brakes offering better bite, more feedback, as well as more confidence in stopping power.

Price & Variants

The Hero Xoom 125 is available in two variants – VX and ZX, with prices starting at Rs. 86,900 (Ex-showroom) for the base VX variant. The top-spec Xoom 125 ZX offers four colour options, petal front disc brake, sequential turn indicators and machined alloy wheels, along with turn-by-turn navigation, front storage compartments and a boot lamp, which the base Xoom 125 VX misses out on.

Comparatively, the TVS NTorq 125 offers a longer list of variants, with prices starting at Rs. 87,892 (Ex-showroom) for the base disc brake variant, going up to Rs. 1,07,922 (Ex-showroom) for the top-spec XT variant.

The TVS NTorq 125 range offers more variants, and the range-topping XT variant offers even more new-age tech and features, as well as a TFT console.

Verdict

Eventually, picking one 125 cc scooter over the other, at least in this comparison, is not as simple and straight-forward as saying one is better than the other. There are a lot of factors to consider when choosing one over the other, and it will also depend on personal choice and preference.

In terms of practicality and convenience, the Xoom 125 has a slight advantage, with features like a multi-function ignition key, an easily accessible charging socket and front storage.

The Hero Xoom 125 also looks fresh, with a completely new design and solid road presence, which makes it unique, something which is different from the rather commonplace TVS NTorq 125. What goes against the NTorq 125 is also the fact that it has been around for seven long years, even though it manages to look contemporary. Overall quality levels of the NTorq 125 are also better than what the Xoom 125 offers.

And if you want thrill in your ride, with sound that goes with the sporty personality, the Xoom 125 just doesn’t match up to the NTorq 125’s intake roar and bassy exhaust note. In the dynamics department as well, it is the TVS which is more fun, eager to change direction, and eventually, more fun to ride. In the ultimate analysis, our pick in this comparison is still the TVS NTorq 125, which feels more premium, is more fun to ride, and feels much better put together as well.