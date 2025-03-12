Hero Xoom 125 Review: The Best Hero Scooter Yet?

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Bentley's Batur ‘Black Rose’ Has 3D-Printed Rose Gold Elements; Limited to 18 UnitsToyota bZ4X Facelift Revealed; Gets New Battery Packs, More Powerful Electric MotorsSimple OneS Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.40 LakhNew BMW iX3 To Mark Debut Of 'Neue Klasse' EVs; World Premiere In Late 2025Auto Expo 2025 Mega Drive: Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai In A Kia Carens & Toyota Innova Hycross
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
car&bike Awards 2025: Action From Jury Round At Madras International Circuit2025 Suzuki Access Review: F for Family, F for Fun! | Performance, Mileage, Handling TestedREVOLT RV BLAZEX FIRST RIDE REVIEW
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz CLA EVMercedes-Maybach SL 680Kia EV5Tata Harrier EVMaruti Suzuki New Grand Vitara
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65Royal Enfield Classic 650Indian Roadmaster ClassicSuzuki e-Burgman
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Hero Xoom 125 Review: The Best Hero Scooter Yet?

Challenging a wildly popular scooter like the TVS Ntorq would take a monumental effort, and Hero has pulled out all the stops to do just that with the Xoom 125.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

8 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 12, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Xoom 125 has fantastic road presence for a 125 cc scooter, and turns heads everywhere.
  • Refined engine is also powerful; large wheels and tyres guarantee excellent stability.
  • Priced from Rs 86,900 to Rs 92,900, the Xoom 125 represents solid value for money.

PHOTOGRAPHY: VAIBHAV DHANAWADE

 

It is one thing to enter a market segment, and another thing entirely to be a genuine competitor to the market leader. When it decided to have a fresh crack at the sporty 125 cc scooter segment, Hero MotoCorp knew it had to go big with its next offering to be considered a genuine alternative to the well-entrenched TVS Ntorq. The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer came up with the Xoom 125, which debuted all the way back in 2023. It has taken a while to reach our roads, but the wait has been worth it, because the Xoom 125 isn’t just another name in the ring, it has the makings of a worthy contender to the throne. Why do I say that? Read on to find out.

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: Hero Xtreme 125R Is Viewer's Choice Motorcycle of the Year

 

 

Hero Xoom 125: Design and styling

To be able to capture the imagination of a potential Ntorq buyer, Hero knew it would have to make a statement with the design of the Xoom 125. And boy, have they nailed the brief. This is easily the best-looking scooter in Hero’s portfolio, and might even be one of the best-looking products in the company’s entire portfolio spanning scooters and motorcycles. 

 

Hero XOOM 125 Inferno Red Front Three Quarter Review

The Xoom 125 is striking to look at, and garners masses of attention. 

 

It is clearly related to the Xoom 110, but doesn’t borrow any elements from it, and has its own visual identity. Hero says it looked at the falcon for design inspiration, and it’s visible in the claw-like LED daytime running lights up front, and several wing-type elements scattered all across the scooter.

 

Hero XOOM 125 Projector LED headlight Review

Claw-like DRLs flank the LED projector headlight.

 

It’s impressive how the design is aggressive yet classy, without being over-the-top, which would be an easy trap to fall into with a product like this.

 

Hero XOOM 125 Sequential LED turn indicator Review

Sequential LED turn indicators add a touch of class.

 

What further boosts its presence are the large wheels and tyres. This is the only scooter on sale in India presently to offer 14-inch wheels at both ends for under Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom), as the only other 125 cc scooters with 14-inch wheels come from Aprilia, and are all priced over Rs 1 lakh. 

 

Hero XOOM 125 Side View Review

Chunky tyres and 14-inch wheels elevate the scooter's visual presence.

 

The Xoom 125 also rides on the widest tyres available at this price point – a 110 mm-wide front tyre, and a 120-mm wide rear tyre. These ensure the Xoom looks chunky for a 125 cc scooter, and also give it a purposeful stance. In my view, this is undeniably the most attractive scooter in its segment.

 

Hero XOOM 125 Web 22

Wide tail section houses split tail-lights; 120mm rear tyre the widest at this price point.

 

Hero Xoom 125: Practicality, ergonomics and quality

You wouldn’t expect family scooter levels of practicality from a scooter like this, and yet, the Xoom is reasonably versatile. Its dual storage bins are deep and spacious, and will easily accommodate a handful of items, and the left bin houses a connector-type USB Type-A phone charging port.

 

Hero XOOM 125 Storage Bins Review

Dual storage bins are deep and spacious.

 

There’s a bag hook under the seat, and underneath the saddle you will find 17 litres of storage, a tighter space than on the TVS Ntorq. What is welcome is an external fuel filler lid that can be unlocked via the multi-function lock, and also has a handy audio buzzer alert built-in.

 

Hero XOOM 125 Underseat Storage 17 litres Review

Underseat storage, at 17 litres, is not as good as the TVS Ntorq's.

 

The seat is reasonably long and large enough to accommodate the rider and pillion, with sufficiently firm cushioning. Seat height, at 777 mm, means shorter riders will be more on their toes at parking lot speeds, and the weight of the scooter – 121 kg – is felt when trying to manoeuvre the scooter in and out of parking slots.

 

Hero XOOM 125 USB Type A Phone Charging Port Review

Connector-type USB charging port is placed deep inside the left bin.

 

Quality levels are impressive for the most part, with the Xoom 125 borrowing its switch gear from the Destini 125. All switches have a solid feel to them, and the scooter overall feels well put together. 

 

Hero XOOM 125 Switchgear Headlight Controls Turn Indicators Left Cube Review

Switchgear, borrowed from the Destini, feels solid.

 

The digital instrument cluster, while legible in most situations, feels a little too basic for a scooter that is otherwise fairly premium in its overall packaging – Hero would do well to offer a larger, colour display to match the scooter’s appeal.

 

Hero XOOM 125 Digital Instrument Cluster Review

Digital cluster is a little too small and basic for this day and age.

 

Hero Xoom 125: Performance, handling and ride quality

This is the department in which Hero needed to ensure the Xoom 125 shines through, and it has been able to achieve that to a great extent. The Xoom’s 124.6 cc air-cooled engine, at its core, is the same engine used for the Destini, but with revised power delivery and different gearing. Peak output figures are 9.8 bhp at 7,250 rpm, and 10.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

 

Hero XOOM 125 Engine Review

Xoom 125's air-cooled engine puts out a peak 9.8 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque.

 

At part-throttle, the engine delivers power linearly, but without a real sense of urgency, similar to what we’ve experienced on the Destini. It’ll take a back-to-back comparison to be able to tell for sure, but at city speeds, the Xoom’s engine doesn’t feel quite as responsive as its rivals from Suzuki and TVS.

 

Hero XOOM 125 Front Three Quarter Dynamic View Review

Xoom 125 surges forward smartly, but could engine responsiveness could be better.

 

Whack the throttle wide open, and the Xoom shoots off into the distance, completing the sprint to 60 kmph in a claimed 7.6 seconds – a full second quicker than the TVS Ntorq Race XP, and it feels that quick, too. Given a long enough stretch of open road, the Xoom 125 will hit a top speed of well over 90 kmph.

 

Hero XOOM 125 Front Tracking Review

With the throttle wide open, the Xoom sails past 60 kmph quickly.

 

What is deeply impressive is the stability it exhibits at that speed, aided by the 14-inch wheels and wide tyres. The Xoom holds its line well on the highway, and is also eager to change direction when needed, with the MRF Zapper tyres providing plenty of grip across all surfaces. It stops well, too, with the front disc brake offering good bite, and the combi-braking system brings the scooter to a halt progressively and without any drama every single time.

 

Hero XOOM 125 Rear Tracking Review

Stability at high speeds is excellent for a 125 cc scooter.

 

The ride quality of the Xoom 125 is settled, with even sudden undulations and broken surfaces unable to disturb the scooter’s composure at all speeds. It is perhaps a touch firmer than the Destini, but never uncomfortable, and this is a scooter that you could spend hours riding without complaint.

 

Hero XOOM 125 Engine Stop Start Tech Switch Right Cube Review

Stop-start ‘i3s’ system will push fuel efficiency to 54 kmpl, as per Hero. 

 

Hero Xoom 125: Pricing and verdict

The Xoom 125 is available in two variants – VX and ZX – and the choice between the two is clear, as the VX, priced at Rs 86,900, misses out on Bluetooth connectivity and a front disc brake. The Xoom 125 ZX adds those features, along with machined alloys, dual storage bins and more colour options, for another Rs 6,000 (Rs 92,900, all prices, ex-showroom). At the top end, the Xoom undercuts the Ntorq Race XP by a full Rs 5,000, and it represents great value for money. 

 

Hero XOOM 125 Front Three Quarter View Review

Top-spec Xoom ZX is priced at Rs 92,900 (ex-showroom).

 

The Xoom is a mature and aspirational product in a fiercely competitive segment, with the road manners of a scooter from at least one segment above. It performs admirably, is fun to ride in most situations and has an air of desirability to it, and ultimately, it is a sporty scooter that feels like it was designed to vie for the best-seller crown instead of being just another face in the crowd. Competition will definitely have to take notice of the Xoom 125, which is easily the best Hero scooter I’ve ridden till date.

 

HERO XOOM 125 TECH SPECS

 

Engine: 124.6 cc, air-cooled single-cylinder
Power: 9.8 bhp at 7,250 rpm
Torque: 10.4 Nm at 6,000 rpm
Kerb weight: 121 kg (ZX)

Tyre size: 110/80 R14 (front); 120/70 R14 (rear)
Ground clearance: 164 mm
Seat height: 777 mm
Wheelbase: 1327 mm

Fuel tank: 5 litres

# Hero Xoom 125# Hero MotoCorp# Xoom 125# Hero Xoom 125 review# Hero Xoom 125 images# Hero Xoom 125 features# Hero Xoom 125 performance# Hero Xoom 125 ride quality# Hero Xoom 125 colours# Hero Xoom 125 variants# Bike Reviews# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Most of the two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market have witnessed growth, particularly on the export front, in February 2025.
    Two-Wheeler Sales February 2025: Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Royal Enfield Register Growth
  • Bookings for both bikes will be opened almost two months after the official price announcement at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.
    Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R Bookings Open March 20
  • Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director of the company will take over as acting CEO with effect from May 1, 2025
    Niranjan Gupta Steps Down As CEO Of Hero MotoCorp
  • The “Combat Edition” was first introduced in the Xoom 110 scooter and is now being extended to the brand’s motorcycle lineup.
    Hero Karizma XMR 210 Combat Edition To Be Launched Soon
  • Unveiled at EICMA 2024, the Xtreme 250 R is the most powerful motorcycle in the Hero Xtreme series
    Hero Xtreme 250 R Launched In India At Rs 1.80 Lakh

Latest News

  • Challenging a wildly popular scooter like the TVS Ntorq would take a monumental effort, and Hero has pulled out all the stops to do just that with the Xoom 125.
    Hero Xoom 125 Review: The Best Hero Scooter Yet?
  • Updated for 2025, India's best-selling 125 cc scooter brings enhanced practicality with a fresh look and a still-peppy engine
    2025 Suzuki Access Review: Still The 125 cc King?
  • After the success of its Roadhound range, Eurogrip has brought the Trailhound range of tyres to India, and we got a chance to experience a pair on and off the road.
    Eurogrip Tread Talks 2025: Trailhound SCR Tyres - The ‘Dual-Purpose’ Reality Check
  • The Revolt RV BlazeX offers more range and better performance than the brand’s entry-level commuter motorcycles, the RV1 and RV1+. Is it worth considering?
    Revolt RV BlazeX First Ride Review
  • With as much output as the Ferrari Testarossa, the E450 has a powerful engine under the hood and is a luxury fitting for a fat cat sitting at the back. But is it a driver’s car?
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class E450 Review: Is It A Sleeper?
  • The Royal Enfield Himalayan has been in the car&bike long-term garage for a few months now, and finally we got to take it to its spiritual home, the Himalayas.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Long Term Review: Part 2
  • Should you go to riding school more than once? After attending California Superbike School a second time, my answer warrants a few thousand words!
    2025 California Superbike School Review: Smoothly, Evenly, Constantly!
  • Over these last three months, the Nexon has been my primary mode of transportation be it to the office, running small errands around my home, and going for weekend getaways.
    Tata Nexon Petrol Automatic 3000 km Long Term Review
  • How much of an improvement is the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure? That’s the question I had in mind before heading to Goa for the India press ride. After riding it off-road and on the highway, one important question remains. Should I get one for myself?
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure First Ride Review: Should You Buy One?
  • We spent a sunny day with the new Aprilia Tuono 457 riding up to and around Nandi Hills in Bengaluru to get a taste of what this new street naked is all about.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 Review: Taste the Thunder!

Popular Hero Models