Hero Xoom 125 Review: The Best Hero Scooter Yet?

PHOTOGRAPHY: VAIBHAV DHANAWADE

It is one thing to enter a market segment, and another thing entirely to be a genuine competitor to the market leader. When it decided to have a fresh crack at the sporty 125 cc scooter segment, Hero MotoCorp knew it had to go big with its next offering to be considered a genuine alternative to the well-entrenched TVS Ntorq. The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer came up with the Xoom 125, which debuted all the way back in 2023. It has taken a while to reach our roads, but the wait has been worth it, because the Xoom 125 isn’t just another name in the ring, it has the makings of a worthy contender to the throne. Why do I say that? Read on to find out.

Hero Xoom 125: Design and styling

To be able to capture the imagination of a potential Ntorq buyer, Hero knew it would have to make a statement with the design of the Xoom 125. And boy, have they nailed the brief. This is easily the best-looking scooter in Hero’s portfolio, and might even be one of the best-looking products in the company’s entire portfolio spanning scooters and motorcycles.

The Xoom 125 is striking to look at, and garners masses of attention.

It is clearly related to the Xoom 110, but doesn’t borrow any elements from it, and has its own visual identity. Hero says it looked at the falcon for design inspiration, and it’s visible in the claw-like LED daytime running lights up front, and several wing-type elements scattered all across the scooter.

Claw-like DRLs flank the LED projector headlight.

It’s impressive how the design is aggressive yet classy, without being over-the-top, which would be an easy trap to fall into with a product like this.

Sequential LED turn indicators add a touch of class.

What further boosts its presence are the large wheels and tyres. This is the only scooter on sale in India presently to offer 14-inch wheels at both ends for under Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom), as the only other 125 cc scooters with 14-inch wheels come from Aprilia, and are all priced over Rs 1 lakh.

Chunky tyres and 14-inch wheels elevate the scooter's visual presence.

The Xoom 125 also rides on the widest tyres available at this price point – a 110 mm-wide front tyre, and a 120-mm wide rear tyre. These ensure the Xoom looks chunky for a 125 cc scooter, and also give it a purposeful stance. In my view, this is undeniably the most attractive scooter in its segment.

Wide tail section houses split tail-lights; 120mm rear tyre the widest at this price point.

Hero Xoom 125: Practicality, ergonomics and quality

You wouldn’t expect family scooter levels of practicality from a scooter like this, and yet, the Xoom is reasonably versatile. Its dual storage bins are deep and spacious, and will easily accommodate a handful of items, and the left bin houses a connector-type USB Type-A phone charging port.

Dual storage bins are deep and spacious.

There’s a bag hook under the seat, and underneath the saddle you will find 17 litres of storage, a tighter space than on the TVS Ntorq. What is welcome is an external fuel filler lid that can be unlocked via the multi-function lock, and also has a handy audio buzzer alert built-in.

Underseat storage, at 17 litres, is not as good as the TVS Ntorq's.

The seat is reasonably long and large enough to accommodate the rider and pillion, with sufficiently firm cushioning. Seat height, at 777 mm, means shorter riders will be more on their toes at parking lot speeds, and the weight of the scooter – 121 kg – is felt when trying to manoeuvre the scooter in and out of parking slots.

Connector-type USB charging port is placed deep inside the left bin.

Quality levels are impressive for the most part, with the Xoom 125 borrowing its switch gear from the Destini 125. All switches have a solid feel to them, and the scooter overall feels well put together.

Switchgear, borrowed from the Destini, feels solid.

The digital instrument cluster, while legible in most situations, feels a little too basic for a scooter that is otherwise fairly premium in its overall packaging – Hero would do well to offer a larger, colour display to match the scooter’s appeal.

Digital cluster is a little too small and basic for this day and age.

Hero Xoom 125: Performance, handling and ride quality

This is the department in which Hero needed to ensure the Xoom 125 shines through, and it has been able to achieve that to a great extent. The Xoom’s 124.6 cc air-cooled engine, at its core, is the same engine used for the Destini, but with revised power delivery and different gearing. Peak output figures are 9.8 bhp at 7,250 rpm, and 10.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

Xoom 125's air-cooled engine puts out a peak 9.8 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque.

At part-throttle, the engine delivers power linearly, but without a real sense of urgency, similar to what we’ve experienced on the Destini. It’ll take a back-to-back comparison to be able to tell for sure, but at city speeds, the Xoom’s engine doesn’t feel quite as responsive as its rivals from Suzuki and TVS.

Xoom 125 surges forward smartly, but could engine responsiveness could be better.

Whack the throttle wide open, and the Xoom shoots off into the distance, completing the sprint to 60 kmph in a claimed 7.6 seconds – a full second quicker than the TVS Ntorq Race XP, and it feels that quick, too. Given a long enough stretch of open road, the Xoom 125 will hit a top speed of well over 90 kmph.

With the throttle wide open, the Xoom sails past 60 kmph quickly.

What is deeply impressive is the stability it exhibits at that speed, aided by the 14-inch wheels and wide tyres. The Xoom holds its line well on the highway, and is also eager to change direction when needed, with the MRF Zapper tyres providing plenty of grip across all surfaces. It stops well, too, with the front disc brake offering good bite, and the combi-braking system brings the scooter to a halt progressively and without any drama every single time.

Stability at high speeds is excellent for a 125 cc scooter.

The ride quality of the Xoom 125 is settled, with even sudden undulations and broken surfaces unable to disturb the scooter’s composure at all speeds. It is perhaps a touch firmer than the Destini, but never uncomfortable, and this is a scooter that you could spend hours riding without complaint.

Stop-start ‘i3s’ system will push fuel efficiency to 54 kmpl, as per Hero.

Hero Xoom 125: Pricing and verdict

The Xoom 125 is available in two variants – VX and ZX – and the choice between the two is clear, as the VX, priced at Rs 86,900, misses out on Bluetooth connectivity and a front disc brake. The Xoom 125 ZX adds those features, along with machined alloys, dual storage bins and more colour options, for another Rs 6,000 (Rs 92,900, all prices, ex-showroom). At the top end, the Xoom undercuts the Ntorq Race XP by a full Rs 5,000, and it represents great value for money.

Top-spec Xoom ZX is priced at Rs 92,900 (ex-showroom).

The Xoom is a mature and aspirational product in a fiercely competitive segment, with the road manners of a scooter from at least one segment above. It performs admirably, is fun to ride in most situations and has an air of desirability to it, and ultimately, it is a sporty scooter that feels like it was designed to vie for the best-seller crown instead of being just another face in the crowd. Competition will definitely have to take notice of the Xoom 125, which is easily the best Hero scooter I’ve ridden till date.

HERO XOOM 125 TECH SPECS

Engine: 124.6 cc, air-cooled single-cylinder

Power: 9.8 bhp at 7,250 rpm

Torque: 10.4 Nm at 6,000 rpm

Kerb weight: 121 kg (ZX)

Tyre size: 110/80 R14 (front); 120/70 R14 (rear)

Ground clearance: 164 mm

Seat height: 777 mm

Wheelbase: 1327 mm

Fuel tank: 5 litres