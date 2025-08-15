Ola S1 Pro +, Roadster X+ With India-Made 4680 Cells To Roll Out In September; Prices Slashed

Ola Electric has announced it will commence the rollout of its products powered by its in-house-built battery cells by September 2025. The battery cells, called the Bharat 4680, will be produced at Ola’s Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu, and will first be incorporated into the S1 Pro+ electric scooter and the Roadster X+ motorcycle. Both these products, as a result, will receive significant price cuts in the Indian market.

The Roadster X+ will now be priced at Rs 1.90 lakh

The updated S1 Pro+ with the Bharat 4680 is priced at Rs 1.70 lakh, down from Rs 2 lakh. The Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh, meanwhile, will now be priced at Rs 1.90 lakh, down from Rs 2.25 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom)

The products, however, will remain identical on the mechanical front aside from the new cells. The S1 Pro with the 5.3 kWh battery pack will continue to deliver a range of up to 320 kilometres (IDC) and feature a 13 kW (17.4 bhp) electric motor. The scooter has a claimed 0-40 kmph time of 2.1 seconds, and a top speed of 141 kmph. The Roadster + 9.1, meanwhile, has a 501 km IDC range, as per Ola, along with a peak output of 11 kW, a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 125 kmph.

Ola has also revealed details about its new OS, named MoveOS 6, which will be available on all of its vehicles from early 2026. The new OS will enable a range of safety enhancements which include collision warnings, blind spot alerts, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition. It will also feature a voice assistant and will lead the way for performance enhancements such as adaptive boost, ABS and traction control.



