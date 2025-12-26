New Mahindra XUV 7XO Teaser Confirms 540 Degree Cameras
- XUV 7XO to get 540 degree camera on top variants
- AX7 L variant confirmed
- Gets new ADAS graphics on instrument cluster
Mahindra continues to release teasers of its upcoming XUV 7XO (XUV 700 facelift) SUV ahead of its debut on January 5, 2026. Having already previewed elements of the SUV’s exterior design and cabin, the latest teaser now confirms some additional features not seen previously.
Also read: Mahindra XUV 7XO Interior Previewed Ahead Of Debut; Triple Screen Layout Confirmed
Of the features previewed in the new teaser, the most notable is the new 540-degree camera. The upgraded system looks to use the front camera to map out the road to show the road surface and obstacles under the vehicle as you drive along. Users can also opt for a ‘four-corners’ display mode lets users see camera feeds showing the four corners of the SUV – a handy feature when negotiating tight spaces.
Also read: Mahindra XUV 7XO Pre-Bookings Open December 15
That aside, we also get a look at the streaming capabilities of the dedicated third display for the front seat passenger. The 7XO, like the XEV 9S, will have BYOD (bring your own device), letting users sync their personal devices like tablets, with the co-driver display to stream videos in real time across all paired devices. We also get a look at new graphics for the Level 2 ADAS system located in the instrument cluster. The latest teaser also confirms the name of one of the variants – AX7 L, suggesting that the variant nomenclature could stay unchanged, though recent spy shots have suggested a new AX9 trim could also be coming.
Also read: Mahindra XUV 7XO (XUV700 Facelift) To Debut On January 5, 2026: Watch The First Teaser
Other features previously confirmed in teasers include projector LED headlamps, triple screen display, a powered boss mode, a panoramic sunroof, drive modes, multi-zone climate controls and ambient lighting.
On the powertrain front, Mahindra is unlikely to make any changes to the 7XO with the tried and tested 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines expected to be carried forward. Expect both engines to be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options, with top spec diesel trims to get optional all-wheel drive.
Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9S First Drive Review: Big Electric SUV, Bigger Expectations
The 7XO will see competition from the likes of the Tata Harrier & Safari, MG Hector & Hector Plus as well as the Hyundai Alcazar and Jeep Compass & Meridian.
