Hero Vida Ubex Electric Bike Design Patented In India

Hero MotoCorp’s electric vehicle brand, Vida is getting ready to enter the electric motorcycle segment. The company has filed design patents for what appears to be a production-spec version of the Vida Ubex, which was showcased as a concept at the EICMA 2025. From the patent images, the Vida Ubex appears to be a street-focussed urban electric motorcycle with an aggressive naked bike stance.

The design patent reveals the sporty naked bike silhouette of the Ubex, along with some distinctive styling elements. The bike gets a single projector headlamp surrounded by a LED daytime running light and turn indicators. The headlight housing shape and design looks contemporary and modern, as does the sculpted “tank” section, split seat. The handlebar is flat and wide, hinting at an upright riding stance, while the patent shows the front suspension to be conventional telescopic fork set-up and not the USD showcased in the concept.

The Ubex retains alloy wheels at both ends with front and rear disc brake set-up and a large battery pack is seen mounted low on the frame, hinting at what could possibly be a high-range electric motorcycle. The motor is expected to be mid-mounted and placed right behind the battery, while the trellis swingarm appears to have been retained from the concept. Power is expected to be sent to the rear wheel via a chain drive. A large display is visible, which is expected to be TFT.

So far, only the design patents are available and no other details on specifications and range are available. The filing of the design patent is however an indication that the Vida Ubex is almost ready though there’s no confirmed launch timeline as yet.