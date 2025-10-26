Hero MotoCorp has teased a new electric motorcycle concept under its Vida brand ahead of EICMA 2025. Called the Vida Concept Ubex, the latest electric motorcycle concept certainly looks the part of a conventional road-going motorcycle and could preview the company's first production electric motorcycle.



The shadowy teaser previews the motorcycle in profile, revealing a canted-forward design similar to that of the Hero Xtreme range, complete with an angular headlamp housing and a high-set pillion seat. Other visible elements include five-spoke wheels, disc brakes at both ends and a chain drive system, while the design also suggests the presence of a centrally positioned rear monoshock suspension - similar to the likes of the Xtreme 250R.



The motorcycle could also benefit from some higher-grade components from Hero parts bin, such as a USD front fork, TFT instrument cluster with wireless connectivity and more.



Powertrain details remain unknown, though going by the design, the electric motorcycle will feature a mid-drive electric motor with the battery and motor unit integrated into the section traditionally housing the internal combustion engine. As for charging, the electric motorcycle could adopt the LECCS charging standard developed by Ather Energy.



The Concept Ubex will be joined by the new Vida VX2 electric scooter as well as the Concept Lynx and Concept Acro dirt bikes that were originally shown in 2024.