MG Hector To Get Third Facelift; Debut On December 15

Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
Dec 09, 2025, 01:33 PM
Key Highlights
  • Cosmetic updates include revised grille and bumpers
  • Could pack in more tech in the cabin
  • Engine options likely to remain unchanged

JSW MG Motor India is set to unveil an updated MG Hector SUV on December 15, 2025. This will mark the third facelift for the ageing SUV, with prior notable updates arriving in 2021 and 2023. The Hector was originally launched in India in 2019.

2026 MG Hector facelift 2

A short teaser video provides some insights into the updates to the SUV, with the most notable being a revamped grille with a wide-opening mesh design with thick vertical chrome inserts. The split headlamp design has been retained, though the bumper looks to get chunkier cladding lower down, which could add some muscle to the overall design.

2026 MG Hector facelift 1

Also previewed are the tail lamps, which retain the segment light-bar style design of the current model. Expect the rear bumper and alloy wheel designs to also be refreshed as part of the update.

Inside, expect MG to make some updates to the features on offer, which could include updates to the touchscreen and more features, including upgraded ADAS functions.
2026 MG Hector facelift 3

On the engine front, expect the current options of 1.5 turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines to be carried forward. The petrol unit will be offered with manual and CVT gearbox options, while the diesel is expected to remain manual-only.

The Hector will go up against the likes of the Tata Harrier and the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO.

