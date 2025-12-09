MG Hector To Get Third Facelift; Debut On December 15

JSW MG Motor India is set to unveil an updated MG Hector SUV on December 15, 2025. This will mark the third facelift for the ageing SUV, with prior notable updates arriving in 2021 and 2023. The Hector was originally launched in India in 2019.

Also read: Women’s Cricket World Cup Winner Shafali Verma Takes Delivery Of MG Cyberster





A short teaser video provides some insights into the updates to the SUV, with the most notable being a revamped grille with a wide-opening mesh design with thick vertical chrome inserts. The split headlamp design has been retained, though the bumper looks to get chunkier cladding lower down, which could add some muscle to the overall design.

Also read: MG Windsor EV Crosses 50,000 Units Sales Milestone



Also previewed are the tail lamps, which retain the segment light-bar style design of the current model. Expect the rear bumper and alloy wheel designs to also be refreshed as part of the update.



Also Read: MG Cyberster Sales Cross 250 Units In Two Months

Inside, expect MG to make some updates to the features on offer, which could include updates to the touchscreen and more features, including upgraded ADAS functions.



Also read: MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition Launched At Rs 16.65 Lakh; Limited To 300 Units



On the engine front, expect the current options of 1.5 turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines to be carried forward. The petrol unit will be offered with manual and CVT gearbox options, while the diesel is expected to remain manual-only.



The Hector will go up against the likes of the Tata Harrier and the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO.