2026 MG Hector Prices, Variant-Wise Features Explained

Key Highlights
  • 2026 Hector offered in 5 variants
  • Hector Plus limited to top 2 variants
  • Available only with turbo-petrol engine for now

JSW MG Motor India recently launched the 2026 Hector facelift, the third update for its Tata Harrier rival. As part of the latest updates, MG gave the Hector a minor styling refresh along with tweaks to the cabin, as well as a more streamlined variant line-up. As before, the Hector is offered in both 5-seat standard and three-row Hector Plus guise. Here is a look at the variant-wise feature list of the SUV.

MG Hector Style (MT: Rs 11.99 lakh)

  • 6 airbags
  • Rear parking sensors
  • ESP
  • Traction Control
  • Hill Start Assist
  • ABS
  • All-wheel disc brakes
  • Seatbelt reminder
  • ISOFIX child seat anchors
  • Halogen headlamps
  • LED DRLs
  • 17-inch steel wheels with covers
  • Fabric seats
  • Audio system with USB & Bluetooth
  • 4 speakers
  • Driver seat height adjust
  • Central locking
  • Power-adjustable wing mirror
  • AC with second row vents
  • Rear wiper & washer
  • Power windows - front & rear
  • Tilt-adjust steering


MG Hector Select Pro (MT: Rs 13.99 lakh)

  • LED projector headlamps
  • LED tail lamps
  • Fog lamps with cornering function
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Aura Hex Grille
  • Digital Instrument Cluster
  • 14-inch touchscreen with new gesture controls (iSwipe)
  • Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
  • 6 speakers
  • Steering-mounted controls
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Wireless phone charger
  • Cruise Control
  • Cooled Glovebox
  • Reverse camera
  • Follow-me-home headlamps


MG Hector Smart Pro (MT: Rs 14.99 lakh; CVT: Rs 16.29 lakh)

  • Front parking sensors
  • Electronic parking brake (CVT only)
  • Tyre pressure monitor
  • 18-inch Aura Bolt alloy wheels
  • Dual tone Ice Grey Interior (5-seater)
  • Hydra gloss accents (CVT only)
  • Leatherette upholstery
  • Subwoofer & amplifier
  • 8 speakers
  • i-Smart connected car tech
  • Drive modes (CVT only)
  • Keyless entry & go
  • Power folding wing mirrors
  • Rear parcel curtain (5-seater)


MG Hector/Hector Plus Sharp Pro (MT: Rs 16.79 lakh/Rs 17.29 lakh; CVT: Rs 18.09 lakh/Rs 18.59 lakh)

  • LED fog lamps
  • 8 colour ambient lighting
  • Infinity by Harman audio system
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Electrically adjustable front seats
  • Auto headlamps & wipers
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • Telescopic steering adjust (MT only)
  • Auto climate control
  • Dual Tone Urban Tan upholstery (Hector Plus)
  • Captain Seats in Second Row (Hector Plus)
  • Slide adjustment for second row (Hector Plus)
  • Third Row AC vents with fan speed controls (Hector Plus)

MG Hector/Hector Plus Savvy Pro (CVT: Rs 18.99 lakh/Rs 19.49 lakh)

  • 360-degree cameras with wheel view
  • Level 2 ADAS functions
  • Powered tailgate
  • PM 2.5 air purifier with AQI display
  • Telescopic steering adjust


As before the updated Hector is offered with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a manual or CVT option. The diesel model will join the line-up in the coming months. Prices for the six-seater variants have also not been revealed.

All prices, ex-showroom.

