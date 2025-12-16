2026 MG Hector Prices, Variant-Wise Features Explained

JSW MG Motor India recently launched the 2026 Hector facelift, the third update for its Tata Harrier rival. As part of the latest updates, MG gave the Hector a minor styling refresh along with tweaks to the cabin, as well as a more streamlined variant line-up. As before, the Hector is offered in both 5-seat standard and three-row Hector Plus guise. Here is a look at the variant-wise feature list of the SUV.

MG Hector Style (MT: Rs 11.99 lakh)

6 airbags

Rear parking sensors

ESP

Traction Control

Hill Start Assist

ABS

All-wheel disc brakes

Seatbelt reminder

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Halogen headlamps

LED DRLs

17-inch steel wheels with covers

Fabric seats

Audio system with USB & Bluetooth

4 speakers

Driver seat height adjust

Central locking

Power-adjustable wing mirror

AC with second row vents

Rear wiper & washer

Power windows - front & rear

Tilt-adjust steering





MG Hector Select Pro (MT: Rs 13.99 lakh)

LED projector headlamps

LED tail lamps

Fog lamps with cornering function

17-inch alloy wheels

Aura Hex Grille

Digital Instrument Cluster

14-inch touchscreen with new gesture controls (iSwipe)

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

6 speakers

Steering-mounted controls

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless phone charger

Cruise Control

Cooled Glovebox

Reverse camera

Follow-me-home headlamps





MG Hector Smart Pro (MT: Rs 14.99 lakh; CVT: Rs 16.29 lakh)

Front parking sensors

Electronic parking brake (CVT only)

Tyre pressure monitor

18-inch Aura Bolt alloy wheels

Dual tone Ice Grey Interior (5-seater)

Hydra gloss accents (CVT only)

Leatherette upholstery

Subwoofer & amplifier

8 speakers

i-Smart connected car tech

Drive modes (CVT only)

Keyless entry & go

Power folding wing mirrors

Rear parcel curtain (5-seater)





MG Hector/Hector Plus Sharp Pro (MT: Rs 16.79 lakh/Rs 17.29 lakh; CVT: Rs 18.09 lakh/Rs 18.59 lakh)

LED fog lamps

8 colour ambient lighting

Infinity by Harman audio system

Ventilated front seats

Electrically adjustable front seats

Auto headlamps & wipers

Auto-dimming IRVM

Telescopic steering adjust (MT only)

Auto climate control

Dual Tone Urban Tan upholstery (Hector Plus)

Captain Seats in Second Row (Hector Plus)

Slide adjustment for second row (Hector Plus)

Third Row AC vents with fan speed controls (Hector Plus)

MG Hector/Hector Plus Savvy Pro (CVT: Rs 18.99 lakh/Rs 19.49 lakh)

360-degree cameras with wheel view

Level 2 ADAS functions

Powered tailgate

PM 2.5 air purifier with AQI display

Telescopic steering adjust





As before the updated Hector is offered with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a manual or CVT option. The diesel model will join the line-up in the coming months. Prices for the six-seater variants have also not been revealed.

All prices, ex-showroom.