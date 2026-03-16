Production Volkswagen ID Cross Electric SUV To Have 436 Km Range, 37 & 52 kWh Battery Pack Options

After showing its new electric SUV in concept form at the Munich Motor show in 2025, German car giant Volkswagen has previewed the production version of the compact SUV and has also revealed some of its key details including battery pack options, range, variants and dimensions. The brand has confirmed that the ID.Cross will make its global debut in the autumn of 2026 at an attractive starting price of 28,000 Euros.

The VW ID.Cross is built on the MEB+ architecture which is larger than the MQB platform on which the brands compact cars are based, including the Taigun and Virtus. The SUV is 4,153 mm long, 1,581 mm tall and 1,794 mm wide while its wheelbase stands at 2,601 mm. Depending on the variant it will come with 17 to 20-inch wheel sizes. This according to the brand offers more space and boot space offered now is 475 litres which is 20 litres more than the T-Cross. The SUV also has a 22 litre frunk along with a ground clearance of 140 mm.

Features in the top variant will include LED matrix headlights (IQ.LIGHT), an illuminated LED light bar, 3D LED tail lights, illuminated VW logos front and rear and a keyless access system. The mid variant called Life will get 18‑inch alloys, 2‑zone automatic climate control, Adaptive Cruise Control and a rear‑view camera. Optional features will include a 425‑watt Harman Kardon sound system with ten speakers and a subwoofer, 12‑way electrically adjustable front seats with massage and memory functions and a fixed panoramic roof.

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The ID.Cross will come with 2 battery pack options - 37 kWh and 52 kWh and will be available in just front-wheel drive versions. The smaller pack will help make up to 133 bhp with 150 kph top speed, the bigger pack will make 209 bhp with a top speed of 160 kph. While the former will come with a claimed range of 316 kms (forecast) the bigger pack will promise up to 436 kms in one charge. 10-80 % fast charge for smaller battery pack will around 27 minutes (90 kW) while the bigger pack will take 24 minutes (105 kW) for the same charge. The ID.Cross will also come with Vehicle to load functionality.

