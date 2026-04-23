Jetta X Concept Revealed As Volkswagen’s China-Only Brand Goes Electric

If the name Jetta is mentioned, many will still remember the stately and dependable compact sedan from Volkswagen. But in China, for the past few years, it means something entirely different. What began in 2019, Jetta has operated as a standalone entry-level brand under the Volkswagen Group and FAW partnership in the Chinese market. And now at the Beijing Motor Show, Jetta is stepping into a new era with electric vehicles, first seen as the Jetta X Concept.

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Volkswagen has not released technical specifications yet, but has confirmed the concept is fully electric. Like any new electric concept these days, the show car adopts a boxy stance, short overhangs and a clean surfacing. It most likely sits on a dedicated EV platform, and the design language it debuts will be seen on future Jetta models in China.

On the inside, the cabin seems to follow the current Chinese market trends, with a screen-heavy layout that includes a large central touchscreen and a separate passenger-side display. A few physical controls remain, but the focus is clearly on connectivity, digital functions and AI-based user interfaces.

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It needs to be pointed out that the concept carries no Volkswagen badging at all. So the name ‘Jetta’ is now positioned as its own brand, and this concept appears to underline that separation quite strongly. The move also comes as Volkswagen reduces Skoda’s role in China after years of declining sales. Jetta is expected to fill that accessible-value space within the group, but with stronger relevance for today’s market.

Jetta plans to launch its first next-generation model later in 2026, followed by three more NEVs by 2028.