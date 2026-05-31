2026 Honda City e:HEV Review: Smartest Compact Sedan To Buy?

Once at the top of its game, the City has fallen out of favour with Indian customers, purely because of their love for SUVs. Once a go-to brand, sedans are now more of a choice for a discerning audience—one that values finesse, comfort and driving pleasure. These are attributes that have always been up the Honda City’s alley.

Also read: 2026 Honda City Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12 Lakh



With short attention spans, the only way manufacturers can keep the buzz alive is through updates, and this is a major mid-life refresh for the 5th-gen City launched back in 2022. Powertrains don’t change much. While the petrol version is available in four variants, the range-topping strong hybrid, driven here, is only available in the top ZX+ spec.

2026 Honda City e:HEV: Design & Dimensions

Interestingly, both have changed — more so the former. The facelifted City gets a redesigned grille, front bumper and all-new LED headlamps. The latter are different from the projector-style headlamps on the lower petrol trims. While the previous design was also quite sophisticated, the new face is a further improvement as it makes the sedan look bigger and sharper.

Also read: 2026 Honda City Facelift Price, Variants Explained



The car continues to sit on 16-inch alloys (185/55 R16 tyres). One size up would have added to the charm, but it looks cool in its gunmetal blacked-out finish, especially complementing the Stealth Black colour seen here. Additionally, there are five more colours to choose from. The car comes with a standard sunroof. There are no panoramic sunroof shenanigans on the City, but frankly, we don’t mind.

The redesigned bumpers have added 11 mm to the overall length. Ground clearance remains the same at 165 mm. We did encounter numerous speed breakers during the test drives, and the City sailed through without bottoming out. However, this needs to be tested with a full load of gear and luggage for the ultimate assessment.

At the rear too, the taillamps have become larger, with clearer lenses—different but nothing strikingly unique. The hybrid sports a spoiler on the boot lip with e:HEV badging. The quickest way to differentiate a hybrid from the petrol version is the light bar connecting the headlamps at the front. Honda designers have integrated this neatly—it looks better than the one on competing models.

2026 Honda City e:HEV: Drive & Dynamics

At the heart of the car is Honda’s complex and patented twin-motor setup—a generator motor that charges the battery, which in turn powers the traction motor driving the wheels—alongside a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that sends power to the front wheels via a clutch. Mind you, the petrol engine runs on the Atkinson cycle, which is more focused on efficiency rather than performance.

To put it simply, the powertrain operates in three modes: hybrid, engine and EV. In pure EV mode, the charged battery powers the front wheels. In hybrid mode, the engine powers the generator, which charges the battery, which in turn drives the wheels via the traction motor. Additionally, there is an ‘Engine’ mode where, alongside the battery, the engine also powers the wheels directly for an added boost. And it all works pretty seamlessly.

In fact, the City is best driven unhurried. It then picks up speed in a stately manner. Stomp on the accelerator in a hurry and the car groans loudly, almost complaining, before getting to work. Coax it gently and it obliges without complaint. Whipping this horse delivers results, but not in a good way. It is best enjoyed with a cool head.

The steering is impressively well balanced—light, yet with just the right amount of feedback. It inspires confidence even at high speeds. The ride, too, is one of the best in this segment. It absorbs bumps effortlessly and rarely loses composure, both at low and high speeds. The cabin is reasonably quiet, which adds to the overall appeal.

The brakes are more than adequate. They have decent bite and are quite progressive. Only this hybrid version gets disc brakes all around.

2026 Honda City e:HEV: Efficiency

By virtue of being a hybrid, the City is expected to deliver high fuel efficiency, and it did not disappoint. While we could drive it only for around 100 km, we ensured a mix of slow city and faster highway conditions.

Despite not trying to extract the best figure—driving at triple-digit speeds and also leaving the car idling for long periods during the shoot—the City e:HEV still delivered a figure in excess of 20 kpl, which is phenomenal for a car of this size. If driven carefully, it may even approach the claimed figure of 27 kpl. Of course, as mentioned earlier, our test was conducted without a full load of passengers.

2026 Honda City e:HEV: Interiors and Features

The City may not have grown bigger on the inside, but there is no reason for any complaints. Unlike its competition, the City offers a spacious rear seat where three average-sized adults can sit abreast without having to overlap their shoulders uncomfortably. Legroom, hip room and headroom are more than adequate. The seat is well bolstered and sculpted for maximum comfort on long journeys.

Honda could have added rear blinds and dedicated rear air-con controls for a more premium sedan experience. However, you do get a sunblind for the rear windscreen.

The redesigned dashboard looks elegant and functional. At the centre is a new, larger 10.6-inch infotainment screen. The home screen feels a bit uninviting and looks sparse, but it is easy to navigate and, more importantly, does not lag.

While the City’s air conditioning is already quite powerful, Honda has finally introduced ventilated front seats. The seat cooling, however, is average.

2026 Honda City e:HEV: Verdict

The City is a well-endowed, everyday family car. The facelift has further enhanced its visual presence. Some much-needed creature comfort features have now been added to the mix, which helps retain its stature as a premium midsize sedan.

The hybrid has been further refined and now offers marginally better fuel efficiency than before, making it a practical choice, especially if you use your car frequently. To give you some idea, you will need to drive the e:HEV for at least 1.1–1.2 lakh kilometres to recover the additional investment over a petrol car. That is just the financial aspect of it. Of course, you also do your bit for the environment with lower tailpipe emissions over time compared to a petrol car, along with a smoother and quieter drive.

For someone looking for a more engaging car, the regular City petrol should work. In that case, you also have the Verna, Virtus and Slavia as alternatives. However, the City e:HEV stands out as the only strong hybrid sedan you can buy under ₹30 lakh. The next option is the Toyota Camry, which costs more than twice as much as the City.

If you want something more unique and sophisticated, and not an SUV, the City hybrid is worth your time and money.