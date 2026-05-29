2026 Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Launched At Rs 50.89 Lakh
- Price reduced by almsot Rs 9 lakh over Model Y Standard Range
- Gets larger touchscreen, updated upholstery
- Only available in Standard Range Spec
Tesla has introduced the 2026 Model Y in India in a single Premium RWD spec. Priced at Rs 50.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Model Y Premium RWD is priced almost Rs 9 lakh lower than the Model Y Standard Range launched in India last year, with the new variant featuring identical specifications.
Also read: Final Tesla Model S, Model X Roll Out Of Fremont Factory
Coming to the updates, the new Model Y gets the larger 16-inch touchscreen we first saw in the new Model Y L that arrived earlier this year. The remainder of the feature list is more or less similar to the outgoing Model Y, including features such as an 8-inch rear touchscreen, powered front seats with heating and ventilation, power folding rear seats with heating, 8 exterior cameras, electric adjustable air-con vents, a panoramic glass roof, frequency-selective dampers and a 9-speaker sound system.
Also Read: Tesla Model Y L Launched In India At Rs 61.99 Lakh
Buyers can pick between all-black or grey upholstery options for the cabin. Going by images on Tesla’s official website, the grey upholstery option now extends to cover the upholstery used on the centre floor console, which was previously only finished in black. The all-black option now also includes a dark finished headliner.
Also read: New Tesla Model Y Achieves Five Star Euro NCAP Crash Safety Rating
Moving to the mechanicals, the Model Y Premium is offered in RWD spec with the Standard Range battery only offering a WLTP range of up to 500 km. As before, the Model Y supports Supercharging at up to 175 kW, adding up to 238 km of range in 15 minutes. Tesla claims an unchanged 0-100 kmph time of 5.9 seconds. Kerb weight is also unchanged at 1,928 kg.
Bookings for the 2026 Tesla Model Y are now open, with deliveries slated to commence from July 2026. The Model Y Premium RWD will be sold alongside the larger Model Y L.
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