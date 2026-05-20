Norton Manx R First Ride Review: Brit Superbike Killer?

After years of uncertainty, ownership changes and an extended period away from the spotlight, Norton Motorcycles finally seems ready to make a proper return. And if there is one motorcycle that reflects the brand’s ambition under TVS ownership, it is this — the all-new Norton Manx R.

This is Norton’s newest flagship litre-class superbike. It has the numbers, the engineering finesse and the premium components expected from a modern superbike, but what makes the Manx R interesting is that Norton is not positioning it as an outright race-bred machine. Instead, the focus here is on creating a motorcycle that delivers performance in a more usable, engaging and emotional manner, designed for the street.

We travelled to Spain to ride the Manx R Signature at the Monteblanco Circuit before taking it out onto the flowing countryside roads around Seville. And after spending a full day with the motorcycle, one thing became very clear — the Manx R feels very different from what most modern superbikes have become today.

Norton Manx R: Design

The design of the Norton Manx R is probably the first thing that will divide opinions. In an era where litre-class superbikes are becoming sharper, busier and increasingly aggressive-looking, the Norton takes a cleaner and more restrained approach. There are no excessive winglets, oversized aerodynamic panels or dramatic design gimmicks here. Instead, the Manx R looks elegant, mechanical and distinctly British.

That said, it still carries proper superbike proportions. The front end sits low and purposeful, the tail section is compact and sharply defined, while the exposed V4 engine elements and single-sided swingarm add a sense of drama without trying too hard. The clean lines flowing across the motorcycle give it a very premium appearance in person.

And then there is the attention to detail. Whether it is the finish quality, the carbon weave, the touch and feel of the switchgear or the way individual components are integrated together, the motorcycle genuinely feels expensive from every angle.

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The Signature variant ridden here gets full lightweight carbon fibre bodywork finished in Trophy Silver paint along with carbon fibre wheels. Norton says the wet weight stands at 209 kg (excluding fuel), and while that may not be lighter than its closest competition, the motorcycle carries its weight very well once in motion.

Personally though, while the carbon wheels certainly add exclusivity and reduce unsprung mass, it does make you wonder how practical they would be on Indian roads considering the occasional poor surfaces and potholes. Forged aluminium wheels may perhaps have made more sense for our conditions. However, we shall hold that opinion for later once we have the bike to test back in India.

Norton Manx R: Electronics & Tech

The Manx R also gets a comprehensive electronics package, and thankfully, it does not feel overly complicated to use. You get five riding modes — Road, Rain, Sport and two dedicated Track modes (customisable) — along with all the modern rider aids like launch control, traction control, wheelie control, slide control, cornering ABS and cruise control. The large 8-inch TFT display is bright, crisp and easy to read even under harsh sunlight, while GoPro integration adds a modern touch for riders who enjoy recording their rides.

More importantly, the electronics calibration feels polished. Nothing feels intrusive or abrupt, and the motorcycle still allows the rider to feel connected to what the chassis and engine are doing underneath.

Norton Manx R: Engine & Performance

At the heart of the Manx R sits an all-new 1200cc 72-degree liquid-cooled V4 engine producing 206 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 130 Nm at 9,000 rpm. Those are serious numbers by any standard, but the interesting part is not the outright performance — it is the way the engine delivers it. Unlike motorcycles such as the Ducati Panigale V4 or BMW S1000RR that pack the meat of the power in the upper end of the rev range, the Norton’s motor is designed and tuned for a more mid-range and accessible kind of performance without having to work too hard. Norton claims that 75 per cent of the torque is available from just 5,000 rpm, which out on the track as well as the road meant an easy surge of speed and power which makes the experience quite engaging, and that characteristic is easy to notice.

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The Manx R does not feel like a superbike that wants to be ridden aggressively all the time. Instead, it rewards smoother riding inputs with a broad wave of torque that punches hard out of corners without demanding constant gear changes.

There is also a distinct mechanical character to the engine. The 1-3-2-4 firing order combined with the 72-degree V-angle gives the motorcycle a deep and raw soundtrack that feels more organic than synthetic. It sounds special without becoming obnoxiously loud.

Norton Manx R : Track Experience

The Monteblanco Circuit in Spain is a popular racetrack, and it turned out to be an ideal place to understand the Manx R’s dynamics. The circuit combines fast-flowing sections with tighter technical corners, allowing you to explore the motorcycle’s chassis behaviour and stability.

The die-cast aluminium chassis paired with the single-sided swingarm feels impressively balanced. There is enough rigidity to inspire confidence at high speeds, but also enough flex to communicate what the tyres are doing underneath.

The semi-active Marzocchi suspension setup deserves a lot of credit too. Whether braking hard into corners or getting aggressively back on the throttle during exits, the motorcycle remains composed and predictable. It never feels nervous or intimidating even when you get things a bit wrong.

Also Read: Norton Atlas To Be Fully Built In India Before Launch

And despite the low clip-ons and rear-set footpegs, the riding position is not as punishing as some other litre-class superbikes. It still feels committed and sporty, but there is a layer of usability here that many riders will appreciate, especially during longer road rides.

The Brembo Hypure braking system is equally impressive with strong stopping power and excellent feel at the lever. Even after repeated hard braking sessions on track, the setup remained consistent and confidence inspiring.

Norton Manx R: Road Experience

It was once we left the racetrack and headed out onto the Spanish countryside roads that the Manx R started making even more sense. This is where the motorcycle’s road-focused philosophy comes into its being. The engine feels at its best in the midrange, the throttle response is smooth, and instead of aggressively attacking every straight section, the motorcycle encourages you to settle into a rhythm and flow with the road.

On smooth Spanish tarmac, the semi-active suspension setup strikes a lovely balance between control and comfort. Unlike some superbikes that constantly remind you they belong on a racetrack, the Manx R feels genuinely enjoyable on public roads.

And perhaps that is the biggest surprise of all. For a motorcycle producing over 200 bhp, the Manx R feels remarkably approachable. It delivers its performance in a progressive manner that allows you to enjoy the motorcycle without constantly feeling overwhelmed or having to keep a tap on the thing getting beyond control.

Norton Manx R: India Launch

Norton is expected to bring the Manx R to India soon, although exact variant details are yet to be confirmed. Depending on the specification and localisation strategy, prices could range between ₹30 lakh and ₹40 lakh (ex-showroom). That naturally puts it in competition with established names like the Ducati Panigale V4, BMW S1000RR and Aprilia RSV4. However, the Norton seems to target a very different kind of buyer.

Also Read: Norton Manx R Prices, Variants, Specs Announced In The UK

This is not a motorcycle designed purely to chase lap records or dominate spec sheets. Instead, it feels like a more emotional and exclusive superbike experience — one that values design, heritage, feel and real-world rideability just as much as outright performance.

Norton Manx R: Verdict

The Norton Manx R may not be the sharpest or most extreme superbike in the segment, but that almost feels intentional. Instead of building another intimidating race replica for the road, Norton has created something with personality. A superbike that still feels fast and exotic, but also engaging, approachable and genuinely enjoyable to ride outside a racetrack environment. And after riding it both on track and on the beautiful roads around Seville, one thing feels clear — Norton finally looks to be a brand this is here to stay and ready to be taken seriously again.