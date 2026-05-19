Mini Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition Launched In India At Rs 58.90 Lakh

After opening bookings earlier this month, Mini has launched the Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition in India at Rs 58.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to just 30 units for the Indian market, this special edition draws inspiration from the Mini GP and becomes the second special edition based on the Cooper S to arrive here after the Victory Edition.

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The GP Inspired Edition is finished in an exclusive Legend Grey exterior shade, contrasted by a Chili Red roof and mirror caps. It also gets a GP-inspired bonnet and side stripes finished in red and grey, complemented by “1/30” badging on the C-pillar.

Mini has further added several John Cooper Works-specific cosmetic bits, including a spoiler extension, front and rear winglets, side skirts and a rear diffuser. The hatch rides on 17-inch JCW Sprint Spoke alloy wheels, paired with GP-inspired wheel hub caps finished in Chili Red.

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Coming to the interior. The cabin gets multiple bespoke touches unique to this edition. These include illuminated GP-inspired door sills, “1/30” floor mats and JCW-specific door lock pins. The hatchback also features JCW sport seats finished in a Vescin and cord upholstery combination, along with JCW dashboard trim and a new JCW steering wheel with paddle shifters.



On the feature front, the special edition continues to come equipped with a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen, a head-up display, a Harman Kardon sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and connected car tech. Safety equipment includes multiple airbags, ABS, Dynamic Stability Control, tyre pressure monitoring and a rear-view camera.

Powering the Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 204 hp and 300 Nm of torque. Paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the hatchback can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 242 kmph.