Honda ZR-V Hybrid Teased Ahead Of May 22 Launch

Honda Cars India has released the first teaser of the upcoming ZR-V Hybrid SUV ahead of its India launch on May 22, 2026. The SUV will arrive as an entirely new nameplate for the brand in India and will be launched alongside the updated Honda City facelift.

Also Read: Honda City Facelift, ZR-V India Launch On May 22

The teaser video offers a glimpse of the SUV’s front-end design, showing the sharp LED headlamps along with L-shaped LED daytime running lamps. While Honda has not revealed the full design yet, the India-spec model is expected to mirror the international version already on sale overseas closely.

Globally, the ZR-V features a large gloss-black grille up front and horizontally positioned tail lamps integrated into the tailgate. Depending on the market, the SUV rides on alloy wheels ranging between 17 and 19 inches.

The ZR-V will arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU), meaning its dimensions will remain identical to the international-spec model. The SUV measures 4,568 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width and 1,620 mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,657 mm.

Also Read: Honda City Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead of Debut

Inside, the global-spec model gets a 9-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster. Other notable features include a head-up display, wireless charging and a powered tailgate. Boot space stands at 370 litres with the second row in place.

On the safety front, the SUV comes equipped with Honda’s Sensing suite of driver assistance features, including collision mitigation braking, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Internationally, the ZR-V is offered with Honda’s e:HEV hybrid powertrain, pairing a 2.0-litre petrol engine with two electric motors. The setup produces 181 bhp and 315 Nm of torque and can automatically switch between EV, hybrid and engine drive modes depending on driving conditions.

The Honda ZR-V Hybrid is expected to be priced between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, where it will take on premium five-seat SUVs such as the Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq Lounge.