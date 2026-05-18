Suzuki Burgman 150 Revealed With 14-Inch Wheels, Dual-Channel ABS
- Suzuki Burgman 150 unveiled overseas.
- Peak outputs of 14 bhp and 14.2 Nm.
- Kerb weight is 145 kg; 760 mm seat height.
Mere weeks after launching the upgraded Burgman Street 125 in India, Suzuki has taken the wraps off the Burgman 150 for global markets. Named ‘Burgman 15’, the latest addition to the Burgman family is practically a prayer answered for those hoping for a serious upgrade from the Burgman Street 125, which has found over 1.1 million buyers in India since its launch in 2018. It rides on bigger wheels and features more safety equipment, while retaining the quintessential maxi-scooter vibe that has made it a raging success.
Also Read: 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Review: What’s Good, What’s Not?
Suzuki Burgman 150: Design and dimensions
It comes as no surprise that the Burgman 150 appears to be an evolution of the Burgman Street 125, while having an identity all its own. The face of the Burgman 150 is distinctive, with dual-chamber LED headlights straddled by another hexagonal headlight and daytime running light housing.
It's muscular in profile, with an upswept tail section and a chunky exhaust. The single-piece seat is stepped, with a large, split grab handle for the pillion rider. The floorboard, however, isn't flat, because the Burgman 150 adopts a step-over frame.
It has a bold stance, because the Burgman 150 has 14-inch, six-spoke alloy wheels at both ends. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork and dual rear shock absorbers. Seat height is rated at 760 mm, and kerb weight is 145 kg. The Burgman 150 has an 8-litre fuel tank.
Also Read: Original Suzuki Burgman Street EX To Remain On Sale Alongside 2026 Burgman Street
Suzuki Burgman 150: Engine and safety
Armed with a 149 cc engine, the Burgman 150 develops a peak 14.2 bhp at 8,500 rpm, and a peak 14.2 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The scooter is also equipped with an idle stop-start function to boost fuel efficiency.
To go with the added power, the Burgman 150 has additional safety kit, including a rear disc brake, dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) as well as traction control.
Suzuki Burgman 150: Features
The Burgman 150 has an 18-watt USB-C phone charging port located inside the covered glove compartment on the left. It also packs a full colour TFT instruments display, with smartphone connectivity, as well as keyless go, the same as on the recently-launched 2026 Burgman Street 125.
Suzuki Burgman 150: Will it come to India?
While it remains to be seen if Suzuki will consider launching the Burgman 150 in India in the near future, car&bike understands Suzuki may introduce single-channel ABS on the Burgman Street 125 in the second half of 2026.
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