Original Suzuki Burgman Street EX To Remain On Sale Alongside 2026 Burgman Street
- Old Burgman Street EX to be sold alongside new model
- Priced at Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Burgman EX slots between the new model variants in terms of price
Suzuki Motorcycle India finally updated the Burgman Street, bringing in a comprehensive overhaul nearly eight years after the scooter first went on sale. While the new model introduces noticeable styling changes, added features and revisions under the skin, the company has decided to keep the original Burgman Street EX on sale alongside it.
Also Read: New Suzuki Burgman Street Launched At Rs 1.02 lakh
The Burgman Street EX is priced at Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it right between the new model’s base Ride Connect variant at Rs 1.02 lakh and the top-spec TFT/Keyless variant at Rs 1.13 lakh (both, ex-showroom). This positioning gives buyers an alternative for those who may prefer the familiar design or are less concerned about the latest features.
Visually, the differences between the two are quite evident. The new Burgman Street adopts a split LED headlamp setup with more prominent DRLs and a sharper front end. On the other hand, the EX variant sticks with the familiar single-piece headlamp design seen since launch. At the rear, the updated model gets a new wraparound LED taillamp along with an external fuel filler cap tucked under, while the EX continues to have it under the seat.
Mechanically, the EX gets the 124cc engine, producing 8.6 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The updated model, while using the same displacement, has been mildly revised to produce 8.3 bhp and 10.2 Nm, with peak torque arriving slightly earlier. The changes are subtle on paper and are likely aimed more at refinement.
Also Read: New Suzuki Burgman Street: In Pictures
Where the gap widens is on the features-and-practicality front. The new Burgman Street brings in additions such as a TFT display, keyless ignition, external fuel filler and a revised exhaust setup, along with a larger underseat storage space and a lighter chassis. The EX variant skips all of this but gets the same tyre setup, engine auto start stop and silent start among other features.
For buyers, this essentially comes down to choice, whether to opt for the newer, more feature-rich version or stick with the older, familiar Burgman that still carries its maxi-scooter appeal.
To know all that is new in the 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street, catch our walkaround video here:
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