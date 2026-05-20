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BYD's Ti7 Is Another Defender-Inspired Plug-In Hybrid SUV

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
May 20, 2026, 05:32 PM
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BYD's Ti7 Is Another Defender-Inspired Plug-In Hybrid SUV
Key Highlights
  • Gets dual-motor AWD plug-in hybrid setup
  • Claimed 0 to 100 kmph time of 4.8 seconds
  • Electric-only range rated at 127 km (WLTP)

BYD is all set to introduce the Ti7 in the UK, a large three-row SUV that aims to compete with lifestyle-focused off-roaders such as the Land Rover Defender. With its upright stance, boxy proportions, and plug-in hybrid powertrain, the Chinese giant says that the Ti7 will be the largest SUV in BYD’s international lineup to date.

Also Read: New-Gen BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Debuts At Auto China 2026

BYD Ti7 Defender Rival Headed For UK Market 1

Interestingly, while the SUV will wear a BYD badge in overseas markets, it is not originally sold as a BYD product in China. In its home market, the model is sold under BYD’s premium Fangchengbao sub-brand, which focuses on luxury SUVs positioned against brands such as Land Rover.

Visually, the Ti7 adopts an upright and squared-off SUV design. The front end features slim rectangular LED headlamps connected by a gloss black trim panel with BYD lettering at the centre, while the chunky silver-finished lower bumper adds contrast.

Also Read: BYD To Hike Car Prices Across Its Range From July 1 In India

BYD Ti7 Defender Rival Headed For UK Market 2

In profile, the SUV gets pronounced squared wheel arches, thick body cladding, large conventional pull-type door handles and a flat roofline. Adding to all of this is the tailgate-mounted spare wheel. In terms of size, the Ti7 measures 5,146 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width and 1,865 mm in height.

BYD Ti7 Defender Rival Headed For UK Market 3

As for the interior, the Ti7 sports a large floating touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls. In typical ‘SUV’ fashion, the centre console sits tall and is wide, while housing two cupholders and what appears to be a wireless charging pad. It will offer seven seats with a three-row seating layout.

Powering the Ti7 is BYD’s ‘DM-p’ plug-in hybrid system, which combines a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with dual electric motors driving all four wheels. While BYD has not revealed the combined power output yet, the SUV is claimed to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds. It also offers a claimed electric-only WLTP range of 127 km.

# BYD Ti7# Ti7# BYD Ti7 SUV# BYD Ti7 Defender Rival# BYD UK# SUVs# Defender# Cars

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