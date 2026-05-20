BYD's Ti7 Is Another Defender-Inspired Plug-In Hybrid SUV

BYD is all set to introduce the Ti7 in the UK, a large three-row SUV that aims to compete with lifestyle-focused off-roaders such as the Land Rover Defender. With its upright stance, boxy proportions, and plug-in hybrid powertrain, the Chinese giant says that the Ti7 will be the largest SUV in BYD’s international lineup to date.

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Interestingly, while the SUV will wear a BYD badge in overseas markets, it is not originally sold as a BYD product in China. In its home market, the model is sold under BYD’s premium Fangchengbao sub-brand, which focuses on luxury SUVs positioned against brands such as Land Rover.

Visually, the Ti7 adopts an upright and squared-off SUV design. The front end features slim rectangular LED headlamps connected by a gloss black trim panel with BYD lettering at the centre, while the chunky silver-finished lower bumper adds contrast.

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In profile, the SUV gets pronounced squared wheel arches, thick body cladding, large conventional pull-type door handles and a flat roofline. Adding to all of this is the tailgate-mounted spare wheel. In terms of size, the Ti7 measures 5,146 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width and 1,865 mm in height.

As for the interior, the Ti7 sports a large floating touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls. In typical ‘SUV’ fashion, the centre console sits tall and is wide, while housing two cupholders and what appears to be a wireless charging pad. It will offer seven seats with a three-row seating layout.

Powering the Ti7 is BYD’s ‘DM-p’ plug-in hybrid system, which combines a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with dual electric motors driving all four wheels. While BYD has not revealed the combined power output yet, the SUV is claimed to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds. It also offers a claimed electric-only WLTP range of 127 km.