New-Gen BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Debuts At Auto China 2026

BYD has unveiled the next generation of the Atto 3 electric SUV at the ongoing Auto China (Beijing Auto Show) 2026. The latest iteration of the Atto 3 arrives mere months after the debut of the updated Atto 3 Evo, with the SUV growing in size, offering over 600 km of range and packing in BYD’s latest flash charging capabilities.

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Next-Gen BYD Atto 3: Design

In the styling department, the new Atto 3 gains an evolutionary design over its predecessor with elements such as the sleek headlamps flanking a closed-off grille, smooth body lines and edge-to-edge rear lightbar all looking to be carryover design elements. Up front, the familiar lighting and grille arrangement is joined by a new bumper, a more sculpted bonnet and redesigned front fenders with more prominent contouring over the wheel arches.

In profile, the new Atto 3 gets a redesigned glasshouse, high-set shoulder line stretching the length of the car from headlamp to rear and a more prominent rear haunch. The SUV also moves away from the more coupe-like design of its predecessor with a flatter roofline and a more upright tailgate. At the rear, the edge-to-edge lightbar taillamp gets a more squared-out design.

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In terms of size, BYD says that the new Atto 3 measures in at 4665 mm long, 1895 mm wide and 1675 mm tall and sits on a 2770 mm wheelbase. This makes it 210 mm longer, 20 mm wider and 60 mm taller, with the wheelbase increased by 50 mm.

Next-Gen BYD Atto 3: Interior

Inside, the cabin design too is evolutionary in nature, though the basic layout is unchanged. The central air-con vents continue to sit at the base of the centre console with a large central touchscreen taking pride of place above it. The driver gets a redesigned digital instrument cluster behind the new-look two-spoke steering wheel. The co-driver now gets an open storage cubby built into the dashboard, while hidden ambient lighting sits between the upper and lower dashboard sections.

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Features on offer include powered front seats with massage function, a panoramic glass roof, a powered ottoman for the front passenger, 256 colour ambient lighting, a 16-speaker audio system, a powered tailgate, LiDAR-based ADAS tech and more.

Next-Gen BYD Atto 3: Powertrains

Moving to the drivetrain, the new Atto 3 arrives solely in rear-wheel-drive spec with either a 57.5 kWh or 68.5 kWh battery under the bodyshell. The former is paired with a 200 kW electric motor and offers a CLTC range of up to 540 km, while the latter benefits from a more powerful 230 kW motor and bumps up range to 630 km. The new Atto 3 also supports BYD’s Flash Charge technology, allowing for the SUV to be charged from 10 to 97 per cent in under 10 minutes.

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Expect BYD to launch the new Atto 3 in its home market sometime later this year, with the model sold as the BYD Yuan Plus in its home market. The model is likely to go on sale in markets outside China at a later stage, and an India launch cannot be ruled out, given that the current-gen Atto 3 is sold in the market.