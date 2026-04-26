New-Gen BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Debuts At Auto China 2026
- Gets RWD as standard
- Two battery options - 57.5 kWh & 68.5 kWh
- Supports BYD's flash charging - 10 to 97 per cent in under 10 min
BYD has unveiled the next generation of the Atto 3 electric SUV at the ongoing Auto China (Beijing Auto Show) 2026. The latest iteration of the Atto 3 arrives mere months after the debut of the updated Atto 3 Evo, with the SUV growing in size, offering over 600 km of range and packing in BYD’s latest flash charging capabilities.
Also read: Exclusive: BYD India To Increase Car Prices From May 1
Next-Gen BYD Atto 3: Design
In the styling department, the new Atto 3 gains an evolutionary design over its predecessor with elements such as the sleek headlamps flanking a closed-off grille, smooth body lines and edge-to-edge rear lightbar all looking to be carryover design elements. Up front, the familiar lighting and grille arrangement is joined by a new bumper, a more sculpted bonnet and redesigned front fenders with more prominent contouring over the wheel arches.
In profile, the new Atto 3 gets a redesigned glasshouse, high-set shoulder line stretching the length of the car from headlamp to rear and a more prominent rear haunch. The SUV also moves away from the more coupe-like design of its predecessor with a flatter roofline and a more upright tailgate. At the rear, the edge-to-edge lightbar taillamp gets a more squared-out design.
Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 Electric SUV Price Hiked By Rs 50,000
In terms of size, BYD says that the new Atto 3 measures in at 4665 mm long, 1895 mm wide and 1675 mm tall and sits on a 2770 mm wheelbase. This makes it 210 mm longer, 20 mm wider and 60 mm taller, with the wheelbase increased by 50 mm.
Next-Gen BYD Atto 3: Interior
Inside, the cabin design too is evolutionary in nature, though the basic layout is unchanged. The central air-con vents continue to sit at the base of the centre console with a large central touchscreen taking pride of place above it. The driver gets a redesigned digital instrument cluster behind the new-look two-spoke steering wheel. The co-driver now gets an open storage cubby built into the dashboard, while hidden ambient lighting sits between the upper and lower dashboard sections.
Also read: BYD Atto 3 Evo Unveiled: 443 Bhp AWD EV With Up To 470 KM Range
Features on offer include powered front seats with massage function, a panoramic glass roof, a powered ottoman for the front passenger, 256 colour ambient lighting, a 16-speaker audio system, a powered tailgate, LiDAR-based ADAS tech and more.
Next-Gen BYD Atto 3: Powertrains
Moving to the drivetrain, the new Atto 3 arrives solely in rear-wheel-drive spec with either a 57.5 kWh or 68.5 kWh battery under the bodyshell. The former is paired with a 200 kW electric motor and offers a CLTC range of up to 540 km, while the latter benefits from a more powerful 230 kW motor and bumps up range to 630 km. The new Atto 3 also supports BYD’s Flash Charge technology, allowing for the SUV to be charged from 10 to 97 per cent in under 10 minutes.
Also Read: BYD Records 4.6 Million Global Sales in 2025; EV Deliveries of 2.26 Million Could Top Tesla
Expect BYD to launch the new Atto 3 in its home market sometime later this year, with the model sold as the BYD Yuan Plus in its home market. The model is likely to go on sale in markets outside China at a later stage, and an India launch cannot be ruled out, given that the current-gen Atto 3 is sold in the market.
Related News
Research More on BYD Atto 3 EV
Popular BYD Models
- BYD
Atto 3 EVEx-showroom Price₹ 28.99 - 39.43 Lakh
- BYD
SealEx-showroom Price₹ 47.6 - 61.75 Lakh
- BYD
eMAX 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 31.21 - 34.69 Lakh
- BYD
Sealion 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 56.72 - 63.68 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.29 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.49 Lakh
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
e-VitaraEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 14.51 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 74.5 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-25
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-27
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-09
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-11-26
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Apr 26, 2026New-Gen BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Debuts At Auto China 2026All-new electric SUV offers over 600 km of range, larger battery packs and flash charging capabilities.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Apr 26, 2026Auto China 2026: New Nissan Terrano SUV Concept Previews Off-Road Ready Plug-In HybridUnveiled alongside a smaller Urban SUV Concept, the Terrano Concept is expected to reach production within a year.1 min read
- TVS Ntorq 150 Homologated For Motorsport Use In IndiaThe Ntorq 150 is now eligible to compete in various motorsport events in India.3 mins read
- Mercedes-Benz C-Class, E-Class Celebration Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 62.40 LakhCelebration Editions of the C-Class and E-Class are limited to 140 units each.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Apr 25, 2026Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launch Edition Introduced At Rs 64 LakhThe CLA Electric Launch Edition is based on the 250+ Long Range trim, sporting cosmetic changes and extra features over the standard model.2 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Apr 26, 2026BMW F 450 GS First Ride Review: Almost A Proper GS With Big Bike DNANew 420cc twin, premium build, feature-loaded and Easy Ride Clutch — but does it deliver where it truly matters?8 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Apr 25, 20262026 MG Majestor Review: Bold, Feature-Packed And Off-Road ReadyWe spent time with the MG Majestor to see how much of an improvement it is over the Gloster, and whether it can take on the segment leader – Toyota Fortuner.9 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Apr 23, 2026Vega Bolt Bluetooth Smart Helmet Review: Smart, Simple, And FunctionalThe Vega Bolt Bluetooth Smart Helmet is a practical take on connected riding gear, aimed at commuters and riders who want integrated functionality without the hassle of add-ons.6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Apr 20, 2026Hero Destini 110 Vs TVS Jupiter 110 Comparison ReviewThe Hero Destini 110 and the TVS Jupiter 110 both sit in the same price bracket and target the same buyer. But they take different approaches. Which 110 cc scooter should you buy?9 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Apr 15, 2026Kinetic DX+ Review: Pure Nostalgia Can Only Take You So FarNo smoke, no two-stroke – the reborn Kinetic relies heavily on the charm of the original’s design to sway buyers, but can it offer genuine substance to go with the style?12 mins read