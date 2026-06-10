Haryana Makes EV Chargers Mandatory In New Housing & Commercial Complexes
- New/renovated buildings with 10+ parking slots to mandatorily provide EV charging infrastructure
- Residential complexes to have 1 EV charger for ever 5 parking spots
- Code allows for charger installation in basement, stacked parking
The Haryana Government has updated the state’s building codes to mandate the installation of EV chargers in housing and commercial complexes. The new code, applicable to new and renovated complexes, mandates the installation of EV chargers in the building’s common parking area as well as providing the necessary infrastructure to install personal chargers in all parking slots. The code also de-links shared EV charging infrastructure from the “floor area ratio” of the building projects.
Also read: E85 Fuel Priced At Rs 82.12 Per Litre In Delhi; First E85 Station Inaugurated
1 EV Charger For Every 3 Slots in Commercial, 1 in 5 for Residential Complexes
The latest building code states that all new or renovated residential buildings with 10 or more demarcated parking slots should provide one EV charger for every five parking slots. The code also states that the chargers can be installed in underground and stacked parking, subject to compliance with all required fire and electrical safety measures. The code also requires all charging spots in the residential complex to be equipped with the necessary infrastructure and conduits for installing personal chargers.
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As for commercial complexes, all new or renovated complexes should provide one EV charger for every three parking spots. This is also subject to the complex having parking demarcated for at least 10 vehicles.
Charging For Existing Residential Buildings
Existing residential buildings are also covered by the code, allowing individual owners to install personal EV chargers subject to meeting electrical safety and fire safety norms, subject to certification by the Fire Department and DISCOM
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