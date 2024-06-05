Zero Emission Drive: A Car&Bike Initiative Presented By Kalpataru

To commemorate World Environment Day this year, car&bike and Kalpataru undertook a first-of-its-kind initiative called the Zero Emission Drive. Our idea was simple - to drive down in a convoy of luxury and premium electric vehicles from Kalapataru’s township ParkCity in Kolshet, Thane to their newest weekend destination, Aria, which is coming up in Karjat. Part of the Zero Emission Drive was an elite group of CXOs, entrepreneurs, business owners, and more importantly, automotive enthusiasts who drove these EVs to Aria where the main objective of this initiative was a tree plantation drive.

As the guests walked in, they were greeted at the Parkside Galleria before being ushered to a quick breakfast and briefing. During the welcome note, they were introduced to Kalpataru’s ParkCity project and their newest ventures. After that, the guests were invited to a lottery draw where they had to retrieve an envelope from the box, and the envelope contained the keys to the EVs they would be driving. The convoy comprised 10 EVs - Porsche Taycan, BMW iX, Audi Q8 E-Tron, Mecedes-Benz EQE SUV, BYD Seal, Volvo C40 Recharge, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Lexus UX, Kia EV6, and MG ZS EV.

After the flag-off, the drive took the route from the hustling-bustling Thane city towards Navi Mumbai. The convoy of colourful EVs grabbed a lot of attention from kids and adults alike. The first pit stop was planned in Kharghar where the guests had an opportunity to switch drivers or switch cars. With smiling faces, each guest was ready to explore another EV in this one-of-a-kind drive experience.

Right afterwards, the party left the urban jungle behind and climbed onto the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The grace of 10 EVs driving in a straight line was a sight to behold. After a few kilometres of driving on the expressway, the convoy exited at Shedung toll onto the old Mumbai Pune highway. Here the serpentine road canopied by trees was another drive experience enjoyed by the guests behind the wheel of these luxury EVs.

An exit towards Karjat led the convoy through the scenic Sahyadri mountain range in the backdrop. While the sun was up and about glaring heat in the tempest, the cool-headed EV drivers made their way to Aria where they were welcomed by Kalpataru’s team taking them through the proposed project that would come up in the land that would see the guests plant their saplings. Across the Karjat-Khopoli road, the Aria project is spread out on a vast land where the cars all EVs made their way next. A total of 30 saplings were planted by the patrons bringing the Zero Emission Drive to a very successful end.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirthankar Ganguly, president and CMO, Kalpataru Limited, said, “At Kalpataru, we are dedicated to creating communities that thrive in harmony with nature. Our collaborative efforts with Car&Bike, such as the Zero Emission Car Drive and Plantation Drive, exemplify this dedication. These initiatives not only enhance environmental awareness but also strengthen community engagement, forging a deeper connection to sustainability. Kalpataru's dedication to a cleaner environment extends beyond singular events. With a rich history of partnering with Municipal Bodies and NGOs, we have consistently engaged in beautification and clean-up drives in public spaces, including local railway stations and beaches.”

"Automobiles and infrastructure, have always been in the news of when it comes to air pollution. A lot of work is being done by the stake holders to make a positive impact. The Zero Emission Drive was to create awareness on the efforts. From driving a convoy of high-tech automobiles with no tailpipe emissions to planting more trees with our partner who is a leading infrastructure company, the message was loud and clear to do our bit for the world and inspire others to follow. My special thanks to all the car brands who volunteered with their machines and an enthusiastic bunch of people who drove responsibly", added Girish Karkera, Editor-in-Chief, carandbike.com.