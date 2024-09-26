Login
Jio-bp Inaugurates 500th EV Charging Station In Mumbai; Reaches 5,000 Charge Points In India

The 500th EV charging station has been inaugurated at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 26, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • This is the 5000th Jio-bp pulse charging point in India
  • 500th charging station inaugurated in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)
  • Jio-bp is in collaboration with Reliance and bp (British Petroleum)

The 500th Jio-bp pulse EV Charging station has been inaugurated at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Anant Mukesh Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), and Murray Auchincloss, CEO of bp, were both present at the inauguration. The new station also represents the installation of the 5,000th Jio-bp pulse charging point in India. 

 

Also Read: JSW MG Motor India Rolls Out ‘EHub’ EV Charger Aggregator App

 

Jio bp 1

500th Jio-bp EV charging station inaugurated in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). 

 

“Jio-bp is playing a pioneering role in accelerating EV adoption in India. With the largest network share of fast-charging stations, the fastest growth in EV charging infra, and highest reliability, Jio-bp is offering a well-packaged, digitised charging solution to millions of Indians,” Anant M. Ambani stated during the launch.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh vs Nexon EV LR vs Nexon EV MR: Range, Features, Powertrain, Price Compared
 

Jio BP

Anant Mukesh Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, and Murray Auchincloss, CEO of bp, were both present at the inauguration.

 

Jio-bp, a collaboration in fuels and mobility between RIL ( Reliance Industries Limited) and bp (British Petroleum), has significantly grown its EV-charging network from 1,300 to 5,000 charging points in one year. The company has installed 480 kW chargers, aimed at delivering an efficient charging experience at locations, such as malls, corporate parks, and public spaces. 

 

“EV charging is one of bp’s key transition businesses in our journey to becoming an integrated energy company. We are focusing on scale, speed, and strategic locations to provide a seamless customer experience. By combining bp and RIL’s capabilities, we are delivering EV charging with convenience, creating a unique value proposition for customers," Murray Auchincloss said in a statement.

