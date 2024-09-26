Jio-bp Inaugurates 500th EV Charging Station In Mumbai; Reaches 5,000 Charge Points In India

The 500th Jio-bp pulse EV Charging station has been inaugurated at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Anant Mukesh Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), and Murray Auchincloss, CEO of bp, were both present at the inauguration. The new station also represents the installation of the 5,000th Jio-bp pulse charging point in India.

“Jio-bp is playing a pioneering role in accelerating EV adoption in India. With the largest network share of fast-charging stations, the fastest growth in EV charging infra, and highest reliability, Jio-bp is offering a well-packaged, digitised charging solution to millions of Indians,” Anant M. Ambani stated during the launch.

Jio-bp, a collaboration in fuels and mobility between RIL ( Reliance Industries Limited) and bp (British Petroleum), has significantly grown its EV-charging network from 1,300 to 5,000 charging points in one year. The company has installed 480 kW chargers, aimed at delivering an efficient charging experience at locations, such as malls, corporate parks, and public spaces.

“EV charging is one of bp’s key transition businesses in our journey to becoming an integrated energy company. We are focusing on scale, speed, and strategic locations to provide a seamless customer experience. By combining bp and RIL’s capabilities, we are delivering EV charging with convenience, creating a unique value proposition for customers," Murray Auchincloss said in a statement.