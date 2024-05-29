MG Motor India, HPCL Partner To Install DC Fast Chargers At Locations Across India

MG Motor India and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd have partnered to further develop the EV charging infrastructure in India. Under the new partnership, the two companies will team up to install 50 kW and 60 kW DC Fast Chargers at select locations on highways and within cities in a bid to ease the EV ownership experience by making charging options more readily available.

“Along with our ecosystem partners, we are working to create a vast network of EV charging stations, in addition to battery recycling & battery second life solutions for end-to-end sustainability of electric vehicles. Our partnership with HPCL is yet another step to expanding the EV charging infrastructure in India to energize and enhance customer confidence in EVs. HPCL's vast network and significant presence in India will ensure that existing and prospective EV users across the country have convenient access to our charging solutions,” said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, MG Motor India.

The two companies will deploy CCS2 compatible chargers at all locations with MG saying that its EV owners will gain access to the chargers via the MyMG mobile application. MG says that it has so far installed over 15,000 public and private chargers across India in partnership with companies such as Tata Power Delta Electronics, and Fortum. The carmaker has also announced partnerships with Bharat Petroleum and Jio-BP for the installation of public EV chargers.

HPCL meanwhile too has partnered with multiple companies – both original equipment manufacturers and charging service providers – to establish a network of EV charges across the country at its petrol stations. So far HPCL says it has over 3,600 charging stations across the country with plans to expand this number to 5,000 by the end of 2024.

“Through this partnership with MG Motor India, HPCL shall leverage the vehicle base of MG to increase the utilization of its chargers installed across India. HPCL will analyze charger usage to improve customer experience and strategic expansion in EV Charging infrastructure at places. This synergy will help in the growth of the EVs in the coming days,” said Shri Rajdip Ghosh, Chief General Manager, Highway Retailing, HPCL.