Pulse Energy Partners With ChargeZone, Others To Offer Unified EV Charging Solutions

EV charging aggregator Pulse Energy has partnered with ChargeZone and over 20 other charging network operators across India to provide a streamlined EV charging service in India. The collaboration aims to provide a unified EV charging experience to both individual EV users and fleet operators for ease of use and operation. Pulse Energy says that its service is based on open network for digital commerce acting as a middleman between customers and charging service providers. The company calls its service Unified Energy Interface (UEI).

Also read: Hyundai Now Has Over 10 Ultra-Fast EV Charging Stations Across India



Through this partnership, fleet operators and EV owners can now directly engage with Pulse Energy to access the charging options across an extensive charging network operated by over 20 companies nationwide. Pulse Energy says that the partnership with ChargeZone adds over 400 CCS Type 2 chargers located across major highways in India to its listing. The charging services can be accessed via Pulse Energy’s mobile apps such as the Pulse Energy App for private EV owners and the InstaCharge app for fleet drivers.



Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and CEO, MD of Tesco ChargeZone said, “By joining forces with Pulse Energy and an extensive network of over 20 charging providers, we are reshaping the EV charging landscape in India. Our collaboration doesn't just offer convenience; it represents a pivotal shift towards a unified and accessible charging infrastructure. With ChargeZone's integration, we're enhancing Pulse Energy's network with hundreds of additional CCS2 chargers along major highways, ensuring seamless journeys for EV drivers.”

Also read: JSW Signs MoU To Build EVs, 50 GWh Battery Plant In Odisha With Rs 40,000 Cr Investment



Commenting on the partnerships, Akhil Jayaprakash, Co-Founder, Pulse Energy said, “There isn’t going to be one single charging app that gives users access to every charging network, instead it’s going to be ubiquitous like UPI, you can use Google Pay or a PhonePe app to pay at any charger - we are going to make that happen with UEI”

Additionally, Pulse Energy says that fleet operators using its service can also gain access to chargers from partnered operators via WhatsApp.