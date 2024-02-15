Hyundai Now Has Over 10 Ultra-Fast EV Charging Stations Across India

Hyundai has expanded its public electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network across various highways and cities in India to over 10 locations. As part of its EV infrastructure expansion, Hyundai has set up 11 ultra-fast charging stations, each equipped with three DC chargers of different capacities: 150 kW, 60 kW, and 30 kW.

Hyundai India's EV fast-charging stations have been set up in six major cities and across five key highway locations.

These charging stations have been set up in six major cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Bangalore, as well as across five key highway locations, including between Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur, Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Mumbai-Surat and Mumbai-Nashik.

The charging stations are manned by dedicated personnel.

The fast-charging stations are open round the clock to both Hyundai customers as well as those owning electric cars from different brands. Moreover, to enhance the customer experience, the charging stations are manned by dedicated personnel and are located in the vicinity of coffee shops and restaurants.

The pricing for charging sessions is set at Rs 18 per unit using the 30 kW charger, Rs 21 per unit using the 60 kW charger, and Rs 24 per unit using the 150 kW charger.

In a bid to facilitate accessibility and convenience, the charging stations are integrated into Hyundai's app ‘myHyundai’ under the EV Charge section. This app allows users to locate and navigate to their nearest EV charger, pre-book charging slots, make payments, and monitor charging status. Additionally, the app lists over 2,900 EV charging points.

Hyundai plans to further expand its ultra-fast charging network in India by adding ten or more new stations in 2024.