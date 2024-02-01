Auto Sales January 2024: Hyundai Reports Best-Ever Domestic Sales Of 57,115 Units

Hyundai India has reported its best-ever monthly sales in the domestic market with 57,115 units sold in January 2024. It marked a 14 per cent growth over the same month last year. Cumulative sales for the brand in the month, meanwhile stood at 67,615 units – up 8.5 per cent. Exports however were down from 12,170 units in January 2023 to 10,500 units in 2024.

Commenting on the January sales numbers, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai Motor India has begun 2024 on a rousing note achieving its highest ever monthly domestic sales of 57 115 units with 14% growth over the same period last year. This strong growth has been fueled by an overwhelming customer response to the newly launched Hyundai CRETA, which has already garnered close to 50,000 bookings within a month of the booking open announcement.”

Hyundai opened bookings for the new Creta on January 2, 2024 with the 50,000 booking mark now within reach in less than a month. The 2024 Creta was launched in India last month bringing with it heavily revised looks, new powertrain options and a notable tech upgrade including ADAS features.

Garg also attributed part of Hyundai’s strong performance to the demand for the Exter which had received over 1 lakh bookings in the country before the end of 2023. Hyundai however did not reveal any individual sales figures for its range of car and SUVs on sale in the country.