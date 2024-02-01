Auto Sales January 2024: Hyundai Reports Best-Ever Domestic Sales Of 57,115 Units
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 1, 2024
- Hyundai domestic sales rise by 14 per cent year-on-year
- Exports down by almost 14 per cent
- Hyundai says Creta nears 50,000 bookings within first month
Hyundai India has reported its best-ever monthly sales in the domestic market with 57,115 units sold in January 2024. It marked a 14 per cent growth over the same month last year. Cumulative sales for the brand in the month, meanwhile stood at 67,615 units – up 8.5 per cent. Exports however were down from 12,170 units in January 2023 to 10,500 units in 2024.
Also read: Hyundai Confirms Participation In Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
Commenting on the January sales numbers, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai Motor India has begun 2024 on a rousing note achieving its highest ever monthly domestic sales of 57 115 units with 14% growth over the same period last year. This strong growth has been fueled by an overwhelming customer response to the newly launched Hyundai CRETA, which has already garnered close to 50,000 bookings within a month of the booking open announcement.”
Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line Spied During TVC Shoot Prior To Its Launch
Hyundai opened bookings for the new Creta on January 2, 2024 with the 50,000 booking mark now within reach in less than a month. The 2024 Creta was launched in India last month bringing with it heavily revised looks, new powertrain options and a notable tech upgrade including ADAS features.
Also Read: Hyundai IONIQ5 N Review: Is This Really An EV?
Also read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Review: New Look, Updated Interior And Powertrains Enhance Bestseller’s Appeal
Garg also attributed part of Hyundai’s strong performance to the demand for the Exter which had received over 1 lakh bookings in the country before the end of 2023. Hyundai however did not reveal any individual sales figures for its range of car and SUVs on sale in the country.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-6492 second ago
Although there is significant growth when compared to January 2023, Bajaj Auto has witnessed a month-over-month decline in its sales of 23 per cent.
-6237 second ago
Maruti's domestic sales in January 2024 stood at 175,443 units, a rise of 13 per cent. Total exports at the same time saw a growth of nearly 38 per cent at 23,921 units,
-3092 second ago
We head to the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan from Gurugram in the MG ZS EV, to see what it’s like to head out on a long-ish road trip with an electric car.
-341 second ago
Both the EV and the ICE versions of the Tata Curvv are expected to go on sale this year
4 minutes ago
MotoGP expresses hope for a return to Argentina in 2025, citing current circumstances affecting the race's viability in 2024.
9 minutes ago
The Nexon iCNG will be the first turbo-petrol car to get a factory-fitted CNG kit
42 minutes ago
The brand has witnessed 92 per cent year-on-year growth when compared to the corresponding period last year.
48 minutes ago
Formula 1 tightens appeal rules, requiring teams to lodge disputes within four days and pay a deposit, aiming for faster resolution.
1 hour ago
In January 2024, Tata Motors sold 53,633 units in the domestic market, while 400 vehicles were exported to other markets.
1 hour ago
Andretti disagrees with F1's decision, vowing to continue work on a competitive F1 team.
22 hours ago
Hyundai plans to showcase its new range of offerings along with future technologies, special initiatives, interactive zones and more
2 days ago
Hyundai India has finally announced a price reduction on its cars and this will be applicable across the company's portfolio. While the ex-showroom price of the Grand i10 has gone down by Rs. 2,660 to over Rs. 6,000, the mid-size SUV Tucson has become cheaper by 1.12 lakh, after GST effect.
5 days ago
The system features two deployable flaps positioned ahead of the front wheels that direct air away from the wheel arches
9 days ago
The Bayon gets a refreshed exterior design and packs in more tech inside the cabin.
13 days ago
Hyundai Motor India announced that it received more than 55,000 bookings for the Creta SUV.