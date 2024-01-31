Hyundai Confirms Participation In Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 31, 2024
- Hyundai has planned a Mobility for All theme at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.
- The Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell EV will be on display.
- The Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 will be held between February 1-3 at Pragati Maidan, Delhi.
Hyundai Motor India has confirmed its participation in the first-ever Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, scheduled to take place between February 1-3, 2024. The automaker confirmed it will be showcasing its new range of vehicles under the “Mobility for All” theme, along with a host of other functions and features. The maiden Bharat Mobility Show is being held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, at Hall No. 6.
Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line Spied During TVC Shoot Prior To Its Launch
Commenting on the participation, Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is a one of a kind global mobility show in India which brings together the entire mobility value chain under one roof. Hyundai Motor Company’s vision of “Progress for Humanity” aligns with this unique initiative of the government as this provides an opportunity to present our products, and technologies highlighting our commitment to India. We have curated a unique interactive pavilion with multiple engagement zones for visitors to showcase Hyundai Motor India’s technologically advanced products & technologies. I look forward to welcome all to our pavilion.”
Hyundai says its Mobility for All theme showcases the brand's smart mobility solutions beyond making cars. Notably, Hyundai will showcase its new line of offerings including the latest generation Verna, Creta facelift, Tucson, Ioniq 5 and more. The brand will also showcase Samarth social initiative bringing accessories for the physically challenged. The Hyundai pavilion will also be wheelchair accessible, the company said.
Also Read: Hyundai IONIQ5 N Review: Is This Really An EV?
Hyundai will have the Nexo Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) at its pavilion under the “Progress for Humanity” category and will have the Vehicle-2-Load technology on display via the Ioniq 5. The automaker has also planned interactive activities with visitors attending the pavilion, which includes a digital poster with brand ambassadors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. There's also an ADAS simulator that users will be able to try out using a Virtual Reality (VR) headset.
