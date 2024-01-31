Login
News
Latest News
Car News
Bike News

Hyundai Confirms Participation In Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

Hyundai plans to showcase its new range of offerings along with future technologies, special initiatives, interactive zones and more
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 31, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Hyundai has planned a Mobility for All theme at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.
  • The Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell EV will be on display.
  • The Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 will be held between February 1-3 at Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

Hyundai Motor India has confirmed its participation in the first-ever Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, scheduled to take place between February 1-3, 2024. The automaker confirmed it will be showcasing its new range of vehicles under the “Mobility for All” theme, along with a host of other functions and features. The maiden Bharat Mobility Show is being held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, at Hall No. 6. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line Spied During TVC Shoot Prior To Its Launch


Commenting on the participation, Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is a one of a kind global mobility show in India which brings together the entire mobility value chain under one roof. Hyundai Motor Company’s vision of “Progress for Humanity” aligns with this unique initiative of the government as this provides an opportunity to present our products, and technologies highlighting our commitment to India. We have curated a unique interactive pavilion with multiple engagement zones for visitors to showcase Hyundai Motor India’s technologically advanced products & technologies. I look forward to welcome all to our pavilion.”

 


 

Hyundai says its Mobility for All theme showcases the brand's smart mobility solutions beyond making cars. Notably, Hyundai will showcase its new line of offerings including the latest generation Verna, Creta facelift, Tucson, Ioniq 5 and more. The brand will also showcase Samarth social initiative bringing accessories for the physically challenged. The Hyundai pavilion will also be wheelchair accessible, the company said.

 

Also Read: Hyundai IONIQ5 N Review: Is This Really An EV?


Hyundai will have the Nexo Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) at its pavilion under the “Progress for Humanity” category and will have the Vehicle-2-Load technology on display via the Ioniq 5. The automaker has also planned interactive activities with visitors attending the pavilion, which includes a digital poster with brand ambassadors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. There's also an ADAS simulator that users will be able to try out using a Virtual Reality (VR) headset.  


 

# Hyundai# Hyundai Motors India# Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Hyundai Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles To Hold Mega Service Camp In Kerala From February 1, 2024
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles To Hold Mega Service Camp In Kerala From February 1, 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4135 second ago

The camp will be held from February 1 to 4 2024.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Recalled Over Faulty Ground Cable
Rolls-Royce Spectre Recalled Over Faulty Ground Cable
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2948 second ago

This fault can potentially lead to electric shock during service procedures and increase the risk of a fire hazard

Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV India Launch Confirmed
Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV India Launch Confirmed
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-704 second ago

The all-electric derivative of Mercedes' iconic off-roader will debut in 2024.

Tata Curvv Diesel To Debut In Near-Production Form At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Tata Curvv Diesel To Debut In Near-Production Form At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

43 minutes ago

Tata Motors has revealed that the Curvv concept on display at the Expo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Volvo Cars India Issues Statement After Video Of C40 Recharge Engulfed In Flames Circulates
Volvo Cars India Issues Statement After Video Of C40 Recharge Engulfed In Flames Circulates
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

On Saturday, a video emerged of a Volvo C40 Recharge engulfed in flames and automaker has released a statement following the incident

Tata Nexon i-CNG, Nexon EV Dark, Safari Red Dark To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Tata Nexon i-CNG, Nexon EV Dark, Safari Red Dark To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The carmaker has shared the first images of the three SUV variants with the models to be joined by other concepts at the Expo.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door To Get Digital Instrument Console, Reveal Latest Spy Shots
Mahindra Thar 5-Door To Get Digital Instrument Console, Reveal Latest Spy Shots
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is likely to get a digital console along with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, detachable headrests and more

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Fuel Efficiency Figure Revealed
Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Fuel Efficiency Figure Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Citroen C3 Aircross finally gets an automatic transmission that packs more torque and features too. Check out its fuel efficiency figures below

2025 Jeep Wagoneer S EV Breaks Cover In New Images
2025 Jeep Wagoneer S EV Breaks Cover In New Images
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Jeep Wagoneer S is the brand's first EV for the US and will be launched towards the end of the year.

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Get Rs 50 Lakh And A Hyundai Creta
Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Get Rs 50 Lakh And A Hyundai Creta
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Hyundai Motor India Ltd.'s COO, Tarun Garg, announces the Hyundai Creta as the winner's additional prize during the reality show's finale.

Hyundai, Kia Unveil 'Active Air Skirt' Technology That Improves Vehicle Aerodynamics
Hyundai, Kia Unveil 'Active Air Skirt' Technology That Improves Vehicle Aerodynamics
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The system features two deployable flaps positioned ahead of the front wheels that direct air away from the wheel arches

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 Dates Out; To Be Held On February 1-3, 2024
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 Dates Out; To Be Held On February 1-3, 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will be held between 1-3 February 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi.

Hyundai Bayon Facelift Revealed With Updated Styling, More Tech
Hyundai Bayon Facelift Revealed With Updated Styling, More Tech
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The Bayon gets a refreshed exterior design and packs in more tech inside the cabin.

55,000 Bookings Received For 2020 Hyundai Creta; Big Demand For Diesel
55,000 Bookings Received For 2020 Hyundai Creta; Big Demand For Diesel
c&b icon By Ameya Naik
calendar-icon

12 days ago

Hyundai Motor India announced that it received more than 55,000 bookings for the Creta SUV.

Hyundai Will Continue To Bring Diesel Cars To India: S. S Kim, MD
Hyundai Will Continue To Bring Diesel Cars To India: S. S Kim, MD
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 days ago

The company has also said that the cars that are in the pipeline for the Indian market, will meet the BS6 emission norms. However, Kia is all set to bring the SP2i based compact SUV to the Indian market which will in fact rival the Creta.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Confirms Participation In Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved