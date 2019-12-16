Hyundai Motor has launched the updated Tucson facelift in India with comprehensive upgrades including styling tweaks, more features, revised powertrain and new transmission options. The 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift is priced from Rs. 22.3 lakh, going up to Rs. 27.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The facelifted SUV made its global debut in 2018 and was first unveiled in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Tucson facelift is offered in four variants - GL (O), GLS on the petrol version, while the diesel version gets the GL (O), GLS and the range-topping GLS 4WD trim. The new Hyundai Tucson SUV competes against several offerings in this space including the MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq, and more.

Powertrain options on the Hyundai Tucson facelift include the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The BS6 petrol motor produces 150 bhp and 192 Nm of torque, while paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0-litre BS6 diesel, on the other hand, belts out 182 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner uses the new 8-speed automatic transmission. There are no manual variants on sale on the Tucson. The top-end diesel variant also comes with Four-Wheel Drive as standard, while the lower variants send power to the front wheels.

With the facelift, the Hyundai Tucson’s design language is now in-line with the new Hyundai family styling. The Tucson facelift features the new cascading front grille that is larger and bolder than the older model, while the headlamp design has been tweaked to incorporate the new Penta Projector LED headlamps with new L-shaped LED DRLs. The bumper has been revised to incorporate the new foglamp housing. At the sides, the SUV comes with the redesigned fuel filler cap, new 18-inch alloy wheels, while the rear gets new LED taillights.

Changes are equally comprehensive inside the Hyundai Tucson facelift. The model comes with new leather upholstery in an all-black cabin. There’s a larger and more responsive floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as a 360-degree camera. The SUV also comes with Hyundai BlueLink connectivity car tech as part of the upgrade, which adds features like remote engine start/stop, climate control, door lock/unlock and voice recognition. Other salient features on the Tucson facelift include electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, hands-free tailgate, electronic parking brake, wireless charging, and more. The safety tech has also seen an update with the inclusion of ESC, EPB, VSM, Hill Start Control, and downhill brake control. The SUV gets six airbags as standard.

The new Hyundai Tucson facelift comes with a five-year warranty as standard, which the automaker calls Wonder Warranty that intends to offer peace of mind to the customer. Owners can also opt for an extended warranty of 4 years/60,000 km or 5 years/50,000 km, as per the driving need of the customer. The Hyundai Tucson nameplate has been extremely popular for the brand globally with over 6.5 million units sold.

