Hyundai Tucson

7.6
212 ratings 5 User Reviews
Hyundai Tucson Images
Ex-showroom Price -
Petrol
₹ 22.3 - 23.52 Lakh
Check 2 Variants
Diesel
₹ 24.35 - 27.03 Lakh
Check 3 Variants
EMI starts at
41,662 9% / 5 yrs
Hyundai Tucson Price

Hyundai Tucson ex-showroom price starts at ₹ 27.03 Lakh and goes upto ₹ 27.03 Lakh. The top variant Hyundai Tucson on road price is ₹ 31.41 Lakh*. Hyundai offers Tucson in 5 variants

Variant Ex-Showroom Specification

Tucson Nu 2.0 6-Speed Automatic GL (O)

 22.3 Lakh 1999 cc, Petrol, 13 Kmpl, Automatic

Tucson Nu 2.0 6-Speed Automatic GLS

 23.52 Lakh 1999 cc, Petrol, 13 Kmpl, Automatic

Tucson R 2.0 8-Speed Automatic GL (O)

 24.35 Lakh 1995 cc, Diesel, 16.4 Kmpl, Automatic

Tucson R 2.0 8-Speed Automatic GLS

 25.56 Lakh 1995 cc, Diesel, 16.4 Kmpl, Automatic

Tucson R 2.0 8-Speed Automatic 4WD GLS

 27.03 Lakh 1995 cc, Diesel, 16.4 Kmpl, Automatic
Hyundai Tucson Price

Nu 2.0 6-Speed Automatic GL (O)

Ex-showroom 22,30,000
Insurance 60,239
RTO Amount 2,78,750
TCS 22,300
Est On-Road Price* 25.91 Lakh

Nu 2.0 6-Speed Automatic GLS

Ex-showroom 23,52,000
Insurance 63,510
RTO Amount 2,94,000
TCS 23,520
Est On-Road Price* 27.33 Lakh

R 2.0 8-Speed Automatic GL (O)

Ex-showroom 24,35,000
Insurance 65,735
RTO Amount 3,04,375
TCS 24,350
Est On-Road Price* 28.29 Lakh

R 2.0 8-Speed Automatic GLS

Ex-showroom 25,56,000
Insurance 68,979
RTO Amount 3,19,500
TCS 25,560
Est On-Road Price* 29.7 Lakh

R 2.0 8-Speed Automatic 4WD GLS

Ex-showroom 27,03,000
Insurance 72,922
RTO Amount 3,37,875
TCS 27,030
Est On-Road Price* 31.41 Lakh

Latest Update on Tucson

Hyundai Motor has launched the updated Tucson facelift in India with comprehensive upgrades including styling tweaks, more features, revised powertrain and new transmission options. The 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift is priced from Rs. 22.3 lakh, going up to Rs. 27.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The facelifted SUV made its global debut in 2018 and was first unveiled in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Tucson facelift is offered in four variants - GL (O), GLS on the petrol version, while the diesel version gets the GL (O), GLS and the range-topping GLS 4WD trim. The new Hyundai Tucson SUV competes against several offerings in this space including the MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq, and more.

Powertrain options on the Hyundai Tucson facelift include the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The BS6 petrol motor produces 150 bhp and 192 Nm of torque, while paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0-litre BS6 diesel, on the other hand, belts out 182 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner uses the new 8-speed automatic transmission. There are no manual variants on sale on the Tucson. The top-end diesel variant also comes with Four-Wheel Drive as standard, while the lower variants send power to the front wheels.

With the facelift, the Hyundai Tucson’s design language is now in-line with the new Hyundai family styling. The Tucson facelift features the new cascading front grille that is larger and bolder than the older model, while the headlamp design has been tweaked to incorporate the new Penta Projector LED headlamps with new L-shaped LED DRLs. The bumper has been revised to incorporate the new foglamp housing. At the sides, the SUV comes with the redesigned fuel filler cap, new 18-inch alloy wheels, while the rear gets new LED taillights.

Changes are equally comprehensive inside the Hyundai Tucson facelift. The model comes with new leather upholstery in an all-black cabin. There’s a larger and more responsive floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as a 360-degree camera. The SUV also comes with Hyundai BlueLink connectivity car tech as part of the upgrade, which adds features like remote engine start/stop, climate control, door lock/unlock and voice recognition. Other salient features on the Tucson facelift include electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, hands-free tailgate, electronic parking brake, wireless charging, and more. The safety tech has also seen an update with the inclusion of ESC, EPB, VSM, Hill Start Control, and downhill brake control. The SUV gets six airbags as standard.

The new Hyundai Tucson facelift comes with a five-year warranty as standard, which the automaker calls Wonder Warranty that intends to offer peace of mind to the customer. Owners can also opt for an extended warranty of 4 years/60,000 km or 5 years/50,000 km, as per the driving need of the customer. The Hyundai Tucson nameplate has been extremely popular for the brand globally with over 6.5 million units sold.

Upcoming Hyundai Models are the Ioniq and New Kona Electric

Hyundai Tucson Mileage

Mileage
16.4Kmpl
61%better mileage than other SUV
62.0 L Fuel Tank Capacity

Hyundai Tucson mileage is 13 to 16.4 Kmpl, as per ARAI. The Automatic Petrol engine has a mileage of 13 Kmpl. The Manual Petrol engine has a mileage of 13 Kmpl. The Automatic Diesel engine has a mileage of 16.4 Kmpl. The Manual Diesel engine has a mileage of 18.4 Kmpl.

Fuel TypeTransmissionMileage
Petrol Automatic 13 Kmpl
Petrol Manual 13 Kmpl
Diesel Automatic 16.4 Kmpl
Diesel Manual 18.4 Kmpl

User Reviews on Hyundai Tucson

3.6
5 Ratings
5 star-full
20%
4 star-full
40%
3 star-full
20%
2 star-full
20%
1 star
0%
Very stylish and comfortable crossover
4.0
Performance
star-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-full
Mileage
star-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar
Comfort
star-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-full
Cost of Ownership
star-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar
Value for Money
star-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar
Safety
star-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-full
Styling
star-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-full
Sales Support
star-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-full
Hyundai has nailed the styling. Ride comfort is great. The upshift could have been quicker and that's the only drawback. More than adequate space. Feature rich
22 of them share their views
Good SUV in its class
4.0
Performance
star-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-full
Mileage
star-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar
Comfort
star-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-full
Cost of Ownership
star-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-full
Value for Money
star-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar
Safety
star-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar
Styling
star-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar-fullstar
Sales Support
star-fullstar-fullstarstarstar
I personally drive this vehicle, no chauffer. Compared Toyota Innova, Mahindra Xuv, Toyota Fortuner, Mercedes class A. Innova was mostly driven by chauffers, few self driven. Family was against it. Mahindra XUV was at the same class, our view. Fortuner was 8 lakh more bigger engine and I don't fall into class of people who drive it, again mostly driven by chauffers. Mercedes class A is too small, of course it goes into luxury segment. It was almost in my budget so looked at it. Missing in Tuscon Passenger driver seat height adjustment, short people will feel it more. Since they claim it as premium vehicle but sun roof is missing. It is a blessing too, no leakages after few years something less to maintain. Best feature I like which made huge difference is Auto stop where I can relax my feet at signal light. I would love if their cruise and sensors work together in slow moving traffic so I can completely relax my feet. I think it is advance technology may cost more but it would put vehicle into different level altogether. Less strain on legs.
2 of them share their views

Latest Videos on Hyundai Tucson

Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review play-round
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
This week on the carandbike show, we have two SUVs. The first infact is a subcompact one. Nissan India's first subcompact SUV- the Magnite- is here and we...
Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review play-round
Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
The 2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift is the flagship is Hyundai's SUV range in India and ironically it has come around the time when the fourth-generation...
Hyundai Tucson Facelift, 2020 BMW S 1000 XR, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept play-round
Hyundai Tucson Facelift, 2020 BMW S 1000 XR, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
The top automotive stories of the day â Hyundai has launched the Tucson facelift in India. BMW will launch the S 1000 XR in India. Jeep unveils the...
Honda City Launch, MG Hector Plus Bookings, Hyundai Tucson Facelift play-round
Honda City Launch, MG Hector Plus Bookings, Hyundai Tucson Facelift
The top automotive stories of the day â Honda is all set to launch the City in India. MG starts pre-bookings for the Hector Plus. Hyundai announces...
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Unveiled | Auto Expo 2020 play-round
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Unveiled | Auto Expo 2020
The 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift has been launched in India and gets a bunch of visual updates along with new features added to the mix. The SUV also now...
Hyundai Tucson Facelift, Honda Scooter Sales, Kia Seltos Exports play-round
Hyundai Tucson Facelift, Honda Scooter Sales, Kia Seltos Exports
The top automotive stories of the day â Hyundai to launch Tucson facelift in India. Honda scooters sales cross 4 million mark. Kia starts exporting...
Hyundai Kona & Tucson Facelift: First Drive play-round
Hyundai Kona & Tucson Facelift: First Drive
We get behind the wheel of Hyundai's hotselling new crossover - the Kona. While India is only going to get the all-electric version of the Kona, the new...
Which Car Should I Buy? - Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Tucson play-round
Which Car Should I Buy? - Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Tucson
In our newly launched segment 'Which Car Should I Buy?', we bring the big comparison test that everyone has been asking for - The Jeep Compass vs Hyundai...
Jeep Compass vs Tucson vs Creta, Frankfurt Motor Show Part 2 & Renault Captur First Look play-round
Jeep Compass vs Tucson vs Creta, Frankfurt Motor Show Part 2 & Renault Captur First Look
On this episode of the Car And Bike Show, we bring the big comparison test that everyone has been asking for - The Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Tucson vs Hyundai...
Review: Third Generation Hyundai Tucson play-round
Review: Third Generation Hyundai Tucson
The all-new third generation Hyundai Tucson has finally made its way to India and we drive it to tell you if this premium SUV can kickstart a long dormant...

Hyundai Tucson Specifications

Engine CC 1995/1999 cc
Mileage 13 - 16.4 Kmpl
Max Power 150/182 bhp
Max Torque 192/400 Nm
Fuel Petrol/ Diesel
Transmission Automatic
Length/Width/Height 4480/1850/1660 mm

Hyundai Tucson Features

  • Drive Mode Select

  • Glove Box cooling

  • Downhill Brake Control

  • IGN Key Interlock System

  • Child Seat Anchor - ISOFIx

  • Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock

  • Auto Dimming IRVM

  • Welcome Function

  • Front Pocket Lighting

Hyundai Tucson Colors

Hyundai Tucson Phantom Black

Phantom Black
Available for all variants.

Hyundai Tucson Starry Night

Starry Night
Available for all variants.

Hyundai Tucson Pure White

Pure White
Available for all variants.

Hyundai Tucson Typhoon Silver

Typhoon Silver
Available for all variants.

Hyundai Tucson FAQs

  • What is the On-Road & Ex Showroom Price of Hyundai Tucson?

    Hyundai Tucson ex-showroom price in New Delhi starts at Rs. 22.3 Lakh and goes upto Rs. 27.03 Lakh. The Hyundai Tucson on road price in New Delhi is Rs. 36.99 Lakh.

  • What is the mileage of Hyundai Tucson?

    As for the claimed fuel efficiency, the Hyundai Tucson base Petrol returns 12.95 Kmpl, whereas its base Diesel counterpart gives 16.38 Kmpl.

  • Is Hyundai Tucson a good car?

    According to the experts, The boom in the SUV segment in India is quite obvious and with the Creta doing really well even at almost Rs 16 lakh, there was definitely a market for a slightly more premium SUV. And this is why the new Tucson fits perfectly well in Hyundais SUV p...

  • What is the Seating capacity of Hyundai Tucson?

    Hyundai Tucson has a seating capacity of 5 people.

  • What are the Top variants of Hyundai Tucson?

    Hyundai Tucson comes with total 5 variants. R 2.0 8-Speed Automatic GLS, Nu 2.0 6-Speed Automatic GLS, R 2.0 8-Speed Automatic 4WD GLS are the most popular ones.

  • Which car is better between Tucson vs Creta?

    The price of Tucson starts at Rs. 22.3 Lakh (ex showroom) and the Cretas price starts from Rs. 9.99 Lakh. Get detailed comparison between Tucson and Creta on the basis of specifications, mileage, price & others.

  • What are the Expert opinions/reviews on Hyundai Tucson?

    Check out the genuine reviewsÂ and ratings aboutÂ Hyundai Tucson from the industry experts, professionals and also from the owners of Tucson. Experts advices are important for making the right choices.

Hyundai Tucson News

Hyundai Tucson Key Features

Glove Box cooling

Glove Box cooling

Drive Mode Select

Drive Mode Select

Height Adjustable Front and Rear Seat Headrests

Height Adjustable Front and Rear Seat Headrests

SunGlass Holder

SunGlass Holder

Electric Parking Brake

Electric Parking Brake

Wireless Phone Charger

Wireless Phone Charger

Height adjustable Seat Belt

Height adjustable Seat Belt

Vehicle Stability Management

Vehicle Stability Management

Cars Similar to Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson
22,30,000
(Ex-Showroom Price New Delhi)
Displacement
1995 CC
Power
150 bhp
Mileage
12.95 Kmpl
Transmission
Automatic

SsangYong Rexton W

SsangYong Rexton W
22,20,000
(Ex-Showroom Price New Delhi)
Displacement
2696 CC
Power
162 bhp@4000 rpm
Mileage
12.4 Kmpl
Transmission
Manual

Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander
26,93,000
(Ex-Showroom Price New Delhi)
Displacement
2360 CC
Power
165 bhp@6000 rpm
Mileage
17 Kmpl
Transmission
Automatic

Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X
27,34,834
(Ex-Showroom Price New Delhi)
Displacement
2999 CC
Power
174 bhp@3600 rpm
Mileage
13.8 Kmpl
Transmission
Automatic

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
16,54,783
(Ex-Showroom Price New Delhi)
Displacement
2499 CC
Power
134 bhp@3600 rpm
Mileage
14.4 Kmpl
Transmission
Manual

Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V
28,27,001
(Ex-Showroom Price New Delhi)
Displacement
1997 CC
Power
154 bhp@6500 rpm
Mileage
14.4 Kmpl
Transmission
Automatic

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
28,28,000
(Ex-Showroom Price New Delhi)
Displacement
2477 CC
Power
176 bhp@4000 rpm
Mileage
13.5 Kmpl
Transmission
Automatic

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner
28,66,000
(Ex-Showroom Price New Delhi)
Displacement
2694 CC
Power
164 bhp@5200 rpm
Mileage
14.24 Kmpl
Transmission
Manual

Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour
29,99,000
(Ex-Showroom Price New Delhi)
Displacement
1996 CC
Power
167 bhp@3500 rpm
Mileage
13.9 Kmpl
Transmission
Automatic

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier
13,84,000
(Ex-Showroom Price New Delhi)
Displacement
1956 CC
Power
138 bhp@3750 rpm
Mileage
15 Kmpl
Transmission
Manual

