Hyundai Tucson Price
Hyundai Tucson ex-showroom price starts at ₹ 27.03 Lakh and goes upto ₹ 27.03 Lakh. The top variant Hyundai Tucson on road price is ₹ 31.41 Lakh*. Hyundai offers Tucson in 5 variants
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom
|Specification
|Compare
|
Tucson Nu 2.0 6-Speed Automatic GL (O)
|₹ 22.3 Lakh
|1999 cc, Petrol, 13 Kmpl, Automatic
|
Tucson Nu 2.0 6-Speed Automatic GLS
|₹ 23.52 Lakh
|1999 cc, Petrol, 13 Kmpl, Automatic
|
Tucson R 2.0 8-Speed Automatic GL (O)
|₹ 24.35 Lakh
|1995 cc, Diesel, 16.4 Kmpl, Automatic
|
Tucson R 2.0 8-Speed Automatic GLS
|₹ 25.56 Lakh
|1995 cc, Diesel, 16.4 Kmpl, Automatic
|
Tucson R 2.0 8-Speed Automatic 4WD GLS
|₹ 27.03 Lakh
|1995 cc, Diesel, 16.4 Kmpl, Automatic
Hyundai Tucson Price
|Ex-showroom
|₹ 22,30,000
|Insurance
|₹ 60,239
|RTO Amount
|₹ 2,78,750
|TCS
|₹ 22,300
|Est On-Road Price*
|₹ 25.91 Lakh
|Ex-showroom
|₹ 23,52,000
|Insurance
|₹ 63,510
|RTO Amount
|₹ 2,94,000
|TCS
|₹ 23,520
|Est On-Road Price*
|₹ 27.33 Lakh
|Ex-showroom
|₹ 24,35,000
|Insurance
|₹ 65,735
|RTO Amount
|₹ 3,04,375
|TCS
|₹ 24,350
|Est On-Road Price*
|₹ 28.29 Lakh
|Ex-showroom
|₹ 25,56,000
|Insurance
|₹ 68,979
|RTO Amount
|₹ 3,19,500
|TCS
|₹ 25,560
|Est On-Road Price*
|₹ 29.7 Lakh
|Ex-showroom
|₹ 27,03,000
|Insurance
|₹ 72,922
|RTO Amount
|₹ 3,37,875
|TCS
|₹ 27,030
|Est On-Road Price*
|₹ 31.41 Lakh
Latest Update on Tucson
Hyundai Motor has launched the updated Tucson facelift in India with comprehensive upgrades including styling tweaks, more features, revised powertrain and new transmission options. The 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift is priced from Rs. 22.3 lakh, going up to Rs. 27.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The facelifted SUV made its global debut in 2018 and was first unveiled in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Tucson facelift is offered in four variants - GL (O), GLS on the petrol version, while the diesel version gets the GL (O), GLS and the range-topping GLS 4WD trim. The new Hyundai Tucson SUV competes against several offerings in this space including the MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq, and more.
Powertrain options on the Hyundai Tucson facelift include the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The BS6 petrol motor produces 150 bhp and 192 Nm of torque, while paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0-litre BS6 diesel, on the other hand, belts out 182 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner uses the new 8-speed automatic transmission. There are no manual variants on sale on the Tucson. The top-end diesel variant also comes with Four-Wheel Drive as standard, while the lower variants send power to the front wheels.
With the facelift, the Hyundai Tucson’s design language is now in-line with the new Hyundai family styling. The Tucson facelift features the new cascading front grille that is larger and bolder than the older model, while the headlamp design has been tweaked to incorporate the new Penta Projector LED headlamps with new L-shaped LED DRLs. The bumper has been revised to incorporate the new foglamp housing. At the sides, the SUV comes with the redesigned fuel filler cap, new 18-inch alloy wheels, while the rear gets new LED taillights.
Changes are equally comprehensive inside the Hyundai Tucson facelift. The model comes with new leather upholstery in an all-black cabin. There’s a larger and more responsive floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as a 360-degree camera. The SUV also comes with Hyundai BlueLink connectivity car tech as part of the upgrade, which adds features like remote engine start/stop, climate control, door lock/unlock and voice recognition. Other salient features on the Tucson facelift include electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, hands-free tailgate, electronic parking brake, wireless charging, and more. The safety tech has also seen an update with the inclusion of ESC, EPB, VSM, Hill Start Control, and downhill brake control. The SUV gets six airbags as standard.
The new Hyundai Tucson facelift comes with a five-year warranty as standard, which the automaker calls Wonder Warranty that intends to offer peace of mind to the customer. Owners can also opt for an extended warranty of 4 years/60,000 km or 5 years/50,000 km, as per the driving need of the customer. The Hyundai Tucson nameplate has been extremely popular for the brand globally with over 6.5 million units sold.
Upcoming Hyundai Models are the Ioniq and New Kona Electric
Hyundai Tucson Mileage
Hyundai Tucson mileage is 13 to 16.4 Kmpl, as per ARAI. The Automatic Petrol engine has a mileage of 13 Kmpl. The Manual Petrol engine has a mileage of 13 Kmpl. The Automatic Diesel engine has a mileage of 16.4 Kmpl. The Manual Diesel engine has a mileage of 18.4 Kmpl.
|Fuel Type
|Transmission
|Mileage
|Petrol
|Automatic
|13 Kmpl
|Petrol
|Manual
|13 Kmpl
|Diesel
|Automatic
|16.4 Kmpl
|Diesel
|Manual
|18.4 Kmpl
User Reviews on Hyundai Tucson
Latest Videos on Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson Specifications
|Engine CC
|1995/1999 cc
|Mileage
|13 - 16.4 Kmpl
|Max Power
|150/182 bhp
|Max Torque
|192/400 Nm
|Fuel
|Petrol/ Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Length/Width/Height
|4480/1850/1660 mm
Hyundai Tucson Features
-
Drive Mode Select
-
Glove Box cooling
-
Downhill Brake Control
-
IGN Key Interlock System
-
Child Seat Anchor - ISOFIx
-
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
-
Auto Dimming IRVM
-
Welcome Function
-
Front Pocket Lighting
Hyundai Tucson Colors
Hyundai Tucson FAQs
-
What is the On-Road & Ex Showroom Price of Hyundai Tucson?Hyundai Tucson ex-showroom price in New Delhi starts at Rs. 22.3 Lakh and goes upto Rs. 27.03 Lakh. The Hyundai Tucson on road price in New Delhi is Rs. 36.99 Lakh.
-
What is the mileage of Hyundai Tucson?As for the claimed fuel efficiency, the Hyundai Tucson base Petrol returns 12.95 Kmpl, whereas its base Diesel counterpart gives 16.38 Kmpl.
-
Is Hyundai Tucson a good car?According to the experts, The boom in the SUV segment in India is quite obvious and with the Creta doing really well even at almost Rs 16 lakh, there was definitely a market for a slightly more premium SUV. And this is why the new Tucson fits perfectly well in Hyundais SUV p...
-
What is the Seating capacity of Hyundai Tucson?Hyundai Tucson has a seating capacity of 5 people.
-
What are the Top variants of Hyundai Tucson?Hyundai Tucson comes with total 5 variants. R 2.0 8-Speed Automatic GLS, Nu 2.0 6-Speed Automatic GLS, R 2.0 8-Speed Automatic 4WD GLS are the most popular ones.
-
Which car is better between Tucson vs Creta?The price of Tucson starts at Rs. 22.3 Lakh (ex showroom) and the Cretas price starts from Rs. 9.99 Lakh. Get detailed comparison between Tucson and Creta on the basis of specifications, mileage, price & others.
-
What are the Expert opinions/reviews on Hyundai Tucson?Check out the genuine reviewsÂ and ratings aboutÂ Hyundai Tucson from the industry experts, professionals and also from the owners of Tucson. Experts advices are important for making the right choices.
Hyundai Tucson News
Hyundai Tucson Key Features
Cars Similar to Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
Compare Hyundai Tucson vs SsangYong Rexton W
Compare Hyundai Tucson vs Mitsubishi Outlander
Compare Hyundai Tucson vs Isuzu MU-X
Compare Hyundai Tucson vs Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Compare Hyundai Tucson vs Honda CR-V
Compare Hyundai Tucson vs Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Compare Hyundai Tucson vs Toyota Fortuner
Compare Hyundai Tucson vs Ford Endeavour
Compare Hyundai Tucson vs Tata Harrier
Apply Loan for Hyundai Tucson
-
Loan Amount₹ 20,07,000
-
Interest Payable₹ 2,23,000
-
Total loan payment₹ 22,30,000