2024 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Upgraded Interior

Hyundai has done away with the dual-cowl design of the cabin with the facelifted SUV getting a more conventional dashboard design.
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

21-Nov-23 11:28 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • 2024 Tucson gets a revised grille, new bumpers and alloy wheels
  • Gets a new look cabin with freestanding infotainment touchscreen and digital instrument cluster
  • Likely to arrive in India in the second half of 2024

Hyundai has unveiled the facelifted Tucson ahead of the model hitting international markets in 2024. The new Tucson receives small design updates to the exterior to freshen up its design though the more notable changes are to the cabin. So far, there's no word on if there will be any updates or changes to the powertrain and engine options.

 

Styling updates include a revised grille, more rectangular DRL elements, and a chunkier bumper.

 

Starting with the exterior, the Tucson facelift gets an updated fascia replete with a tweaked grille, LED daytime running lamps and a new bumper with a more prominent skid plate element. While the basic shape of the grille remains unchanged, the openings are now larger and more rectangular. The LED daytime running lamps still frame the sides of the grille but have also been redesigned to be more rectangular. Keen observers will also notice that the updated SUV gets one less DRL pod on either side.

 

Down the sides, the SUV’s design remains unchanged but the facelift Tucson receives new alloy wheels. The rear too gets a new bumper with a more prominent skid-plate element. Overall, the styling updates add more muscle to the SUV's design.

Changes to the profile down to new design alloy wheels.

 

It’s the cabin where the updated Tucson gets substantial changes. The carmaker has done away with the dual-cowl design for a more conventional look. The instrument cluster and central touchscreen now sit in a single elongated free-standing panel sitting on a shelf-like protrusion. The air-con vents are tucked away below while the control surfaces lower down have been redesigned. A closer look reveals that the gear lever has been moved from the centre console with the freed-up space housing a wireless charging pad flanked by cup holders.

 

The cabin gets a fresh design with twin free-standing displays and revised control surfaces.

 

Hyundai hasn’t revealed any changes to the tech on board or to the specifications though expect all the features from the outgoing model to be carried over. The SUV could also carry over the engines from the outgoing model. Expect more details on the updates to the tech on board and engines to be revealed closer to the model’s launch in international markets.

 

Hyundai does sell the pre-facelift Tucson in the Indian market with the SUV on sale in India for a little over a year. Expect the updated model to arrive in India sometime in the second half of 2024.

