Auto Sales October 2023: Hyundai India Reports A Growth Of Over 18% YoY
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
01-Nov-23 02:23 PM IST
Highlights
- In October 2023 Hyundai's total sales stood at 68,728 units
- The company’s domestic sales in October 2023 stood at 55,128 units
- The company’s export sales for the month stood at 13,600 units
Hyundai Motor India has released the monthly sales numbers for October 2023. Last month, the company’s total sales stood at 68,728 units, witnessing a year-over-year growth of 18.48 per cent, compared to the 58,006 vehicles sold in October 2022.
The company’s domestic sales in October 2023 stood at 55,128 units, a growth of nearly 15 per cent compared to the 48,001 vehicles sold during the same month in 2022. At the same time, the company’s export sales for the month stood at 13,600 units, witnessing a massive growth of around 36 per cent, compared to the 10,005 vehicles exported in October 2022.
In October 2023, the Hyundai Verna received a 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP
Commenting on the October sales numbers, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “As we enter the peak of festive season in India, Hyundai Motor India registered robust sales number of 55 128 units in the domestic market in the month of October. The recent announcement of standardizing of 6 airbags across all Hyundai models and variants has been extremely well received by our valued customers. Also, the supply situation is back to full normalcy and our network is geared up to delight customers with the delivery of their favourite Hyundai cars”.
In October 2023, the Hyundai Verna received a 5-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP). It is the first Hyundai car in India to achieve this high safety rating.
