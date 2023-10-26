Hyundai Exter Vs Tata Punch: Micro SUVs Punch It Out
Highlights
- Tata Punch looks more proportionate but the Exter gets more features
- The Punch gets a more powerful engine but the Exter’s unit is more refined.
- The Exter gets six airbags as standard but the Punch boasts of a 5-star global NCAP rating.
The Tata Punch has been dealing good blows to the competition when it comes to sales figures. Yes, the Punch has had quite a solid run in the entry-level micro SUV segment, but is it time to relinquish its position? Now, Hyundai has entered the ring with its own contender that seems ‘calm and ready’ on the surface. But can it really ace Tata’s brisk selling offering? Let’s find out how the Tata Punch fares against the Hyundai Exter.
Hyundai Exter Vs Tata Punch: Design And Dimension
The Punch’s design is a lot more palatable thanks to its mini-Harrier look followed by the muscular haunches and proportionate looking 16-inch alloy wheels. Even the rear looks quite appealing but the same cannot be said for the Exter. The rear end is particularly polarising and the overuse of cuts and creases doesn’t help its cause either. However, it does come off as a micro-SUV with its flat bonnet, wheel cladding and roof rails. The Exter looks a little “under-tyred” for sure, though. Dimensionally, the Punch is longer and wider but the Exter is taller and has a longer wheelbase. The Punch also has a slight edge in ground clearance.
|Hyundai Exter
|Tata Punch
|Length
|3815
|3827
|Width
|1710
|1742
|Height
|1631
|1615
|Wheelbase
|2450
|2445
|Ground clearance
|185
|187
The boot space in the Exter is 391 litres whereas the Punch gets 366 litres. Clearly, for luggage space, it's the Hyundai which has the upper hand. Both cars get folding rear seats but miss out on the split folding function.
Hyundai Exter Vs Tata Punch: Tech And Interior
The Tata Punch’s cabin is decently loaded and the dashboard follows a nice layered approach with the use of contrasting colours to break the monotony. The seats have decent bolstering and will serve you well on long journeys. Even getting in and out of the Punch is quite easy.
The Exter, on the other hand, gets an all-black interior with multiple textures. It looks well put together but the colour theme makes it a bit too drab for our eyes.
The seats are low-set so you have to crouch down a little to get seated, something which is not too friendly for the elderly in your family.
The Exter's seats are not that accommodating for passengers with big frames either and they miss adjustable headrests, which in our book, is a big miss.
|Hyundai Exter
|Tata Punch
|Projector headlamps
|YES
|NO
|Alloy wheels
|15-INCH
|16-INCH
|Touchscreen
|8-INCH
|7-INCH
|Android Auto
|YES
|YES
|Wireless charging
|YES
|NO
|Sunroof
|YES
|YES
|Dash camera
|YES
|NO
|Rear AC vent
|YES
|NO
|Auto headlamps/ rain sensing wiper
|NO
|YES
In terms of features, the Punch looks decently equipped in isolation. On offer, there's a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, climate control, 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, rain sensing wipers and auto headlamps. And there's also a sunroof.
But the Exter one ups with its extensive set of features that include a bigger 8-inch touchscreen, a crisper-looking driver display, multiple charging options, wireless charger and rear AC vents.
|HYUNDAI EXTER SX(O)
|TATA PUNCH CREATIVE
|Airbags
|6
|2
|ESP
|YES
|NO
|Rear parking camera
|YES
|YES
|Hill start assist
|YES
|NO
|Rear defogger
|YES
|NO
|Tyre pressure monitor
|YES
|NO
|ISOFIX
|YES
|YES
It even gets better safety kit. Six airbags are standard along with TPMS, dash cam and more. But the Punch has already received a 5 star safety rating from the Global NCAP. The Exter hasn’t been crash tested yet but we expect it to get a decent score.
At the rear, space is similar but the Exter offers much better headroom. But the Punch aces it with a foldable armrest though, which the Exter lacks.
Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift Review: More Style, More Features, More Tech
Driving Experience
First thing that you notice when you start driving the Exter are the refinement levels. The 1.2-litre 4-cylinder engine is quite tractable in city traffic. The power output might be lesser than the Punch but it's no slouch and can pick up pace much easier than the Punch, thanks to its four-cylinder engine. This helps when you’re trying to overtake or are getting up to speed with a full house.
The Punch’s 3-cylinder engine seems a bit vibey and doesn’t feel “punchy” enough when you’re trying to pick up the pace. That said, the engine seems more responsive in the lower part of the rev range.
The gearboxes in both cars are smooth shifting units and the clutch pedals are light enough for city driving.
The Tata Punch’s suspension feels formidable and you don’t really feel the need to slow down when rough patches on the road come up. It's only on the well-paved roads that you can feel the slight stiffness in the suspension.
The Exter has a softer setup which flattens bumps and bad roads and on slight rough patches. But the downside is that the body roll is a bit more prominent and at high speeds, the car seems to pitch a bit and that robs some of the confidence away.
Verdict
As far as pricing is concerned both cars are evenly matched more or less, with the Tata Punch priced from Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 10.10 lakh, while the Hyundai Exter is priced from Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 10.15 lakh). The Tata Punch has been a popular pick with a lot more than 2 lakh units sold till date. It is better in terms of design, high speed manners and seat comfort. But in all other aspects, the Hyundai Exter has a leg up on the Punch. It has better performance, more space and also comes with more features. And that's more than enough reason for the Exter to win this comparison.
Also Read: Tata Safari Facelift Review: New Avatar Of The Flagship SUV
