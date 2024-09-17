Tata Punch Updated With New Features; Now Gets A 10.25-inch Touchscreen, Wireless Charger, Rear AC Vents

Tata Motors has updated the Tata Punch with some new features. The biggest changes include the addition of a new 10.25-inch touchscreen - also seen in the Punch EV - to the top variants along with the addition of a wireless phone charger and rear AC vents. Prices for the updated Punch start at Rs 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) with the micro-SUV offered in a total of 10 trim levels.

Changes to the Punch are centred around the cabin and include a larger touchscreen, new instrument cluster and a revised centre console.

In terms of design, Tata looks to have not made any cosmetic updates to the exterior of the Punch with the majority of the changes focused on the features and the cabin. The biggest change is the move to an LED readout-based instrument cluster - similar to that in the Punch CNG as standard. The base variant for the most part is unchanged and carries forward offering the basics such as dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, ESP and front power windows. The Pure Rhythm pack however has been dropped and replaced by a Punch (O) that adds rear power windows, central locking with remote key, power adjust wing mirrors and full wheels covers.

Top variants now get a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

The Adventure trim is unchanged as well offering bits such as an audio system with a 3.5-inch display, steering-mounted controls, an anti-glare interior rear-view mirror, a parcel tray and follow-me-home headlamps. The Rhythm pack bumps up the audio system to a 7-inch touchscreen from Harman with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and also adds a reverse camera.



New to the line-up is the Adventure S and Adventure + S variants. Both variants pack in an electric sunroof, a redesigned centre console with rear AC vents, auto headlamps and wipers and drive seat height adjustment. The Adventure + S however additionally adds the infotainment system from the Rhythm pack along with Type C fast charging ports at the front and rear, rear wiper and keyless entry and go.

Mid-spec variants up now get rear AC vents

Further up the line, the Accomplished trim has been replaced by a new Accomplished + trim that now packs in a 10.25-inch touchscreen replete with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Building on the standard Adventure trim, the Accomplished + also offers features such as auto climate control, projector headlamps, LED DRLs and tail lamps, fog lamps, rear air-con vents, keyless-entry and go, a height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, hyperstyle wheels, rear wiper and defogger and a cooled glovebox. The Accomplished + S bumps this up with the addition of a sunroof and auto headlamps and wipers.



The new top-spec Creative + meanwhile builds on the Accomplished + trim with additions such as a wireless charging pad, 16-inch alloy wheels, auto headlamps and wipers, tyre pressure monitoring and puddle lamps. The Creative + S adds a sunroof to the mix.



Top-spec Creative+ trims get a wireless phone charger

Mechanically, Tata has not made any changes to the Punch with the micro-SUV still offered with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.2-litre bi-fuel CNG engine options. The former develops 86.5 bhp and 115 Nm and is offered with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT. The bi-fuel mill develops identical power and torque in petrol mode and a lower 72.5 bhp and 103 Nm in CNG mode. This unit is offered solely with a 5-speed manual gearbox.



The updated Punch goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Exter and Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the market.