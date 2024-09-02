Login
Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 9.99 Lakh

The Curvv coupe-SUV is offered with three engine options spread across eight trim levels.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Curvv prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Debuts Tata's new 1.2-litre 'Hyperion' Gasoline Direct Injection turbo-petrol engine
  • First Tata SUV to offer a diesel-dual-clutch automatic powertrain option

Tata Motors has launched the much-anticipated internal combustion engine (ICE) derivative of the Curvv coupe-SUV in India. Prices for the Curvv start from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with the automatic variants starting from Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices are introductory and valid till October 31, 2024.

 

The ICE Curvv is offered in a total of 8 trim levels - Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S and Accomplished+ A, and with three engine options. Tata is currently accepting bookings for the internal combustion Curvv with deliveries to commence from September 12, 2024.

 

The full prices of the Tata Curvv is as follows:

 

Variant1.2L Revotron Petrol MT1.2L Revotron Petrol 7DCA1.2L Hyperion GDi Petrol MT1.2L Hyperion GDi Petrol 7DCA1.5L Kryojet Diesel MT1.5L Kryojet Diesel 7DCA
SmartRs 9.99 lakhRs 11.49 lakh
Pure+Rs 10.99 lakhRs 12.49 lakhRs 12.49 lakhRs 13.99 lakh
Pure+ SRs 11.69 lakhRs 13.19 lakhRs 13.19 lakhRs 14.69 lakh
CreativeRs 12.19 lakhRs 13.69 lakhRs 13.69 lakh
Creative SRs 12.69 lakhRs 14.19 lakhRs 13.99 lakhRs 14.19 lakhRs 15.69 lakh
Creative+ SRs 13.69 lakhRs 15.19 lakhRs 14.99 lakhRs 16.49 lakhRs 15.19 lakhRs 16.69 lakh
Accomplished SRs 14.69 lakhRs 16.19 lakhRs 15.99 lalkhRs 17.49 lakhRs 16.19 lakhRs 17.69 lakh
Accomplished+ ARs 17.49 lakhRs 18.99 lakhRs 17.69 lakhRs 18.99 lakh

All prices ex-showroom.

 

Also read: Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launch Today: What To Expect
 

tata curvv revealed in production form carandbike 12 d9396a5c19

Coming to the looks, the ICE Curvv retains the same silhouette and proportions as the Curvv EV though it gets notable change to the fascia. While the EV featured a sealed-off look, the internal combustion Curvv gets a contrast black-finished grille with body-coloured inserts that gives it a visual link to Tata’s larger SUVs. Lower down, the central air dam has been revised while down the sides it just the alloy wheels that sets the ICE apart from the EV. Changes to the rear are minimal as well.
 

Also read: Upcoming Car Launches In India In September 2024: Tata Curvv ICE, Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, MG Windsor EV And More
 

Tata Curvv ICE Top 10 Stats About Tata s Creta Rivaling Coupe SUV 3

Open the doors and you are welcomed by a cabin that is similar to the Curvv EV with the biggest difference coming to the upholstery colours. There is a lot of kit offered as well with top variants packing in tech such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (both by Harman), a 9-speaker JBL audio system, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, auto climate control, a powered tailgate with gesture control, a wireless charger, and an in-built air purifier. Other features of interest include ventilated front seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a 360-degree surround-view system.
 

Also read: Tata Curvv ICE: Top 10 Stats About Tata’s Creta-Rivaling Coupe-SUV
 

Tata Curvv ICE Top 10 Stats About Tata s Creta Rivaling Coupe SUV 1

On the safety front, six airbags will be standard across the range with higher variants packing in additional safety tech such as tyre pressure monitoring, ISOFIX, an electronic parking brake, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.
 

Moving to the powertrain, the petrol Curvv is offered with two engine options - the familiar 1.2-litre Revotron turbo petrol from the Nexon and an all-new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, gasoline direct injection engine the company has branded ‘Hyperion’. The former develops 118 bhp and 170 Nm while the latter produces a peppier 124 bhp and 225 Nm. Both units are offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCA) gearbox.
 

Also read: Tata Curvv EV Coupe-SUV Review: Curve Ball
 

tata curvv revealed in production form carandbike 9

The Revotron turbo-petrol is offered across all variants of the Curvv while the new Hyperion mill is limited to just the top variants.
 

Moving to the diesel, the Curvv will get the Kryojet 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill. The unit develops a peak output of 116 bhp and 260 Nm and will be offered with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCA. Interestingly, this is Tata’s first diesel engine to be offered with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
 

Also read: Tata Curvv EV: Three Features That Are A First For A Tata Electric Vehicle
 

The ICE Curvv goes up against models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The model will also see some competition from the new Citroen Basalt, the only other coupe SUV in the segment.

# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

